TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Insights

TherapeuticsMD TXMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TherapeuticsMD missed estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $-3.44 versus an estimate of $-3.04.

Revenue was up $5.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 14.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TherapeuticsMD's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -4 -4 -5 -5.5

EPS Actual -4.72 -4.5 -5.5 -5.5

Revenue Estimate 17.95M 29.39M 25.87M 22.11M

Revenue Actual 19.33M 18.68M 25.41M 23.00M

To track all earnings releases for TherapeuticsMD visit their earnings calendar here.

