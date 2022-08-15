Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Settlement agreement would allow demolition of Moor Mud Baths building
WAUKESHA — After approximately a decade and a half of discussion related to the demolition of the former Moor Mud Baths/Grand View Health Resort building, the demolition may become a reality under the proposed settlement agreement between the city and Waukesha County. On Tuesday night, the Waukesha Common Council...
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets
Less than a year after Hufcor closed its plant in Janesville and moved operations to Mexico, displacing 150 workers, the company’s Mexico plans appear to be a bust and the manufacturer’s assets in its one-time home state of Wisconsin are being liquidated. On Thursday, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington authorized the court-appointed receiver for […] The post Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former Boston Store to be razed for possible apartments, other uses
BROOKFIELD — A long vacant Boston Store at Brookfield Square Mall and a parking lot could be redeveloped into possible mixed-use development which could include apartments, restaurant or office space, according to preliminary plans from Irgens Partners LLC. Thomas Irgens, the firm's executive vice president, said the current concept...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Virginia Ruth Lathrope Brown
Nov. 5, 1933 - Aug. 16, 2022. Virginia was born November 5, 1933, in Dodgeville, the oldest child of Theodore Roosevelt and Ruth Elizabeth (Newbury) Lathrope. When she was a child, the family moved to Reedsburg. With her sisters Margaret and Phyllis, she grew up in a small town environment where they enjoyed biking, sledding in the winter, checking out stacks of books at the library, participating in band, and Rainbow Girls. She made lifelong friends. In high school she competed and medaled in Rifle Club with her dad as the adviser. She spent a summer working as a “hired girl” for a farm family.
Greater Milwaukee Today
'We are off like a herd of turtles'
WEST BEND — Thursday morning a group of fourteen Servi-Car enthusiasts gathered in Regner Park in West Bend to take off on a little trip toward Saxeville, Wis. This event, called The Crawl, marks the largest group of Servi-Cars going on a trip together. The group consists of members...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘I couldn’t imagine St. Peter’s or the Slinger community without her’
SLINGER — St. Peter’s Catholic Congregation will celebrate Sister Janet Heder at a recognition weekend after Masses on Aug. 27 and 28. Heder attended classes at St. Peter’s when it was a four-room school. “I admired the sisters from first grade on and wanted to become a nun,” Heder said. She said becoming a nun was a simple choice for her. She received a recommendation from St. Peter’s Pastor George Jentges and the nuns in Slinger notified their order that Heder was entering their community.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartford Common Council approves city fee increases
HARTFORD — It will cost more to be buried, to have a building inspection and to have extra garbage collected in Hartford starting next year. The Common Council approved a host of new or increased fees in a unanimous vote at its meeting Tuesday. The cost for all burials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mukwonago Village Board approves coffee shop drive-thru
MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Plan Commission approved the site plan and architectural review for a new coffee shop and drive-thru location in a 5-2 vote at their Wednesday night meeting. The proposal, from applicant Ulrich Jentzsch, would put the coffee shop next to the proposed altered Subway restaurant next...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Q&A: The Rockwell Project in downtown Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — As the plan for the downtown Rockwell development progresses onward, the developer and city officials weighed in on some frequently asked questions. The project location is at 125-131 Main Street near the Village Green and Fowler Lake. Questions were answered by Jeff Scrima of Rockwell Partners, LLC...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Four-story apartments proposed for Grafton
GRAFTON — A large-scale commercial and residential development could be making its way to Grafton. Developer Brian McClaren, who will go before the Grafton Plan Commission at 6 p.m Tuesday, has requested a concept plan review for a multi-family development with a commercial outlot at the northeast corner of Port Washington and Falls roads. The plan is in its early stages and a calendar of steps that McClaren would have to take before completion is included in the packet provided to the Plan Commission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fond du Lac construction affecting local businesses
Construction on many major roads in Fond du Lac has been closing roads since April, inconveniencing citizens and causing problems for many local businesses.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
seehafernews.com
Approval is Given for the Creation of an Olive Garden Restaurant in the Town of Sheboygan
The Town of Sheboygan is now officially getting an Olive Garden. The Town Board met yesterday afternoon and they gave their official stamp of approval for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building that will house the national chain. The restaurant will be located at the Northeast corner of Highway 42...
seehafernews.com
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sport Clips to open location in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Sport Clips Haircuts, the nation’s largest franchise dedicated to men’s and boys’ hair care, will open Aug. 23 in Waukesha’s Blain’s Farm & Fleet Out Building shopping center at 2320 E. Moreland Blvd. This new locally owned business is the latest of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Erwin E. ‘Erv’ Rother
May 22, 1924 - Aug. 14, 2022. Erv was born in Milwaukee on May 22, 1924, and peacefully passed away at 98 years of age on August 14, 2022, with family at his side. He married Lois Koehler on September 25, 1948. In 2001, Lois passed away after 53 loving years of marriage.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Thomas G. Bohn
Aug. 7, 1927 - Aug. 14, 2022. Thomas G. Bohn, age 95, of West Bend died peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Ivy Manor in West Bend. He was born August 7, 1927, in Berlin to John and Irene (nee Thomas) Bohn and married Maryann J. Kosmatka on July 20, 1963 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Milwaukee.
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Comments / 0