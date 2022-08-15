Nov. 5, 1933 - Aug. 16, 2022. Virginia was born November 5, 1933, in Dodgeville, the oldest child of Theodore Roosevelt and Ruth Elizabeth (Newbury) Lathrope. When she was a child, the family moved to Reedsburg. With her sisters Margaret and Phyllis, she grew up in a small town environment where they enjoyed biking, sledding in the winter, checking out stacks of books at the library, participating in band, and Rainbow Girls. She made lifelong friends. In high school she competed and medaled in Rifle Club with her dad as the adviser. She spent a summer working as a “hired girl” for a farm family.

