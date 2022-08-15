ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayAGS Shares Pop Premarket On Takeover Offer At 33% Premium

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
  • Gaming equipment provider Inspired Entertainment, Inc INSE offered $370 million to acquire slot machine maker PlayAGS, Inc AGS, Reuters reports.
  • Inspired offered $10 per share in cash to acquire PlayAGS.
  • The offer price implies a 33.2% premium on PlayAGS's August 12 closing of $7.51.
  • PlayAGS makes gaming tables and interactive solutions for gaming houses.
  • PlayAGS is now worth a fifth of what the market valued in 2019 as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the casino gaming industry.
  • Inspired Entertainment supplies gaming solutions in casinos and bars, including virtual sports and mobile gaming.
  • Inspired Entertainment held $31.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: AGS shares traded higher by 7.78% at $8.10 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

#Linus Stocks#Ags#Entertainment#Mobile Gaming#Casino Gaming#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Inc Ags#Reuters
