Monsoon surge is back; flood threat with evening storms

DENVER (KDVR) – After a hot weekend, Colorado will see cooler 80s this week with the next surge of monsoon moisture Monday.

It will be dry for kids at the bus stop this morning but by the afternoon storms will be moving in.

Some storms will be heavy and slow-moving, leading to a flooding threat through midnight.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around, do not drive through standing water!

Heavy rain can cause excessive runoff, meaning flooding is possible along our burn scars, creeks, streams, low-lying areas and places with poor drainage.

Clouds and storms stick around Tuesday, with the heaviest south of I-70.

Wednesday will bring back more sunshine and start to dry things out the rest of the week.

