A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
Healthline
How CT Scans Are Used to Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer
Imaging tests — such as MRIs, X-rays, and CT scans — are one category of tools that doctors use to help diagnose pancreatic cancer. A CT scan is often one of the first imaging tests done during the diagnostic process. While a CT scan alone isn’t enough to diagnose pancreatic cancer, it can provide images that help doctors determine the size and location of tumors.
pharmacytimes.com
Cancer Patients Self-Report Significant Improvement in Quality of Life With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Researchers suggest that immune checkpoint inhibitors significantly preserve the quality of life in patients with cancer. Researchers found a positive association between treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and patient-reported quality of life (QoL) for individuals with advanced tumors. ICIs can be used as a monotherapy or work alongside other classes of anticancer drugs to preserve a healthy QoL.
Medical News Today
Is it possible to tell if you have pancreatic cancer?
Pancreatic cancer can cause several nonspecific symptoms as the tumor grows or as cancer spreads to other areas of the body. Early stages often have no symptoms, so a person may not realize they have pancreatic cancer until it has spread. It is possible for a healthcare professional to identify...
Healthline
Can Ultrasounds Detect Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer can be difficult to detect. Symptoms often don’t show until later stages, and there aren’t standard screening tests for this type of cancer. Imaging tests — like MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds — are an important part of the diagnostic process. Abdominal and endoscopic...
Medical News Today
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
pharmacytimes.com
Oncology Overview: Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia with Ibrutinib, Venetoclax
Both ibrutinib (Imbruvica) and venetoclax (Venclexta) carry an approved indication for use in chronic lymphocytic leukemia but do not often lead to complete remission, and therapy routinely continues indefinitely or until disease progression. Introduction. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a hematologic cancer characterized by proliferation and accumulation of abnormal B-cells...
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
Nature.com
ESE3-positive PSCs drive pancreatic cancer fibrosis, chemoresistance and poor prognosis via tumour"“stromal IL-1Î²/NF"“ÎºB/ESE3 signalling axis
Desmoplastic stroma, a feature of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), contains abundant activated pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs). How PSCs promote PDAC progression remains incompletely understood. Methods. Effect of epithelium-specific E-twenty six factor 3 (ESE3)-positive PSCs on PDAC fibrosis and chemoresistance was examined by western blot, RT-PCR, immunofluorescence, flow cytometry assay, chromatin...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Companion Diagnostic for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in HER2-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
The Oncomine Dx Target Test is a next-generation sequencing–based companion diagnostic developed to analyze 23 genes associated with non–small cell lung cancer in patients who harbor an activating HER2 mutation. The FDA granted approval to the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with...
ajmc.com
Kidney Function Linked With Parkinson Disease Risk in Patients With T2D
Korean patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who had reduced levels of estimated glomerular filtration rate and/or proteinuria, 2 hallmarks of diabetic kidney disease, had a greater risk of developing Parkinson disease. Reduced kidney function in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may increase the risk of developing Parkinson disease...
cancernetwork.com
Durable Responses Observed With Pralsetinib in RET Fusion-Positive Cancers
Results from the phase 1/2 ARROW trial showed robust and durable responses in patients with RET fusion–positive cancer treated with pralsetinib. Pralsetinib (Gavreto) yielded long-lasting, robust responses in patients with RET fusion–positive solid cancers, according to results from the phase 1/2 ARROW trial (NCT03037385), published in Nature Medicine.1.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Intra-Arterial Chemotherapy?
Intra-arterial chemotherapy is a way of delivering high doses of cancer-fighting drugs directly to a tumor's location. With intra-arterial chemotherapy, cancer drugs are delivered into the artery or arteries located closest to the tumor. Very little medication circulates throughout the rest of the body. This reduces certain side effects while...
ajmc.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in NSCLC Therapy
Dr Arrowsmith discusses the role immune checkpoint inhibitors play in NSCLC therapy, both as monotherapy and in combination therapy. Edward Arrowsmith, MD: The checkpoint inhibitors really are agents that have revolutionized treatment. For those of us who've been treating non-small cell lung cancer for years or decades, we're seeing durable responses that are unbelievable compared with what we saw 10 or 15 years ago with patients free of symptoms of disease for 3, 4, 5, or more years down the road. These are agents that we integrated quickly into the therapy of non-small cell lung cancer and into our pathways program. We utilize them both as single agents and combined with chemotherapy, as well as following chemotherapy radiation or adjuvant therapy. They're spreading across the landscape in lung cancer therapy.
Benzinga
New Ammo In The Battle Against Cancer – Context Therapeutics Sees Promising Results For Several Novel Drugs
Martin Lehr, Co-Founder and CEO of Contect Therapeutics, Inc CNTX, was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Aug 12, 2022. Context is an innovative pharmaceutical company that is developing advanced medicines for female cancers like breast, ovarian, and uterin. The company currently has two drugs in the development pipeline.
healio.com
Sublobar resection noninferior to lobectomy for patients with small-sized lung cancer
Sublobar resection conferred similar survival outcomes as lobectomy among certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to phase 3 study results. The findings, presented during International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer World Conference on Lung Cancer, showed noninferior DFS and OS with the less extensive surgery specifically among patients with tumors of 2 cm or less in size.
targetedonc.com
Findings of Pathogenic Germline Variants in Lung Cancer Leads to Recommendation for Germline Testing for All Patients
New findings suggest that all patients with lung cancer undergo germline testing. In an analysis of cancer-causing pathogenic germline variants (PGVs) among 7788 patients with lung cancer, almost all PGVs identified among these patients were found to be potentially clinically actionable and almost two/thirds of these were in DNA damage repair (DDR)/homologous recombination repair (HRR) genes.
technologynetworks.com
AI Uses Liver Cancer MRI To Predict Treatment Responses
According to ARRS’ American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), machine learning models applied to presently underutilized imaging features could help construct more reliable criteria for organ allocation and liver transplant eligibility. “The findings suggest that machine learning-based models can predict recurrence before therapy allocation in patients with early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma...
