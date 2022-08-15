ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Gracell Biotechnologies Q2 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gracell Biotechnologies missed estimated earnings by 328.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 2.33% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Gracell Biotechnologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

IN THIS ARTICLE
