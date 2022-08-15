ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Analyst Raises PT On Karuna Therapeutics By 100%; Wells Fargo Predicts $2,300 For This Stock

By Lisa Levin
 4 days ago
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target on First Solar, Inc. FSLR from $120 to $165. Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. First Solar shares rose 0.7% to $118.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut Boxed, Inc. BOXD price target from $8 to $5. However, Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained the stock with an Overweight rating. Boxed shares fell 1.9% to $1.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut price target on Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG from $2,650 to $2,300. Booking shares fell 0.2% to $2,115.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK from $165 to $125. Stanley Black & Decker shares rose 1.6% to close at $99.86 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX from $160 to $320. Karuna Therapeutics shares rose 6.2% to close at $277.42 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital boosted price target for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD from $283 to $321. Air Products shares rose 2.3% to close at $270.88 on Friday.
  • Needham raised the price target on Alteryx, Inc. AYX from $68 to $80. Alteryx shares fell 0.8% to $68.08 in pre-market trading.

