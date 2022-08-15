Read full article on original website
lakeexpo.com
Captain Ron's - Live Music by The Rewind Band
WHERE: Captain Ron's Bar & Grill, 82 Aloha Lane, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079. Enjoy live music at Captain Ron's by The Rewind Band!. Beachfront fun at Lake of the Ozarks for all ages! Captain Ron’s offers that and so much more. With live entertainment, volleyball area and beach for the whole family. Don’t miss out on making the trip to this Lake legend!
lakeexpo.com
The Encore - Live Music by Outlaw Jim & The Whiskey Benders
WHERE: The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar, 3080 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Outlaw Jim and The Whiskey Benders are a hard-hittin’ Outlaw Country band with roots in the sounds of Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard, as well as influences from New Orleans Funk and Southern Rock.
lakeexpo.com
Dog Days - Live Music by The Grasshopper Unit
Saturday, August 20, 2022, 9 p.m. WHERE: Dog Day Bar & Grill, 1232 Jeffries Rd., Osage Beach, MO 65065. The Grasshopper Unit is a hip hop band out of Springfield, MO that pays tribute to the legendary hip hop artists such as The Beastie Boys, RUN-D.M.C. A Tribe Called Quest, The Roots, Outkast, Wu-Tang Clan, De La Soul, and pretty much everyone else who has been holding it down on the streets.
lakeexpo.com
'Recovered Money' Poker Run Experience Up For Grabs During Shootout On The Strip
In certain performance boat circles, Indiana-based powerboat enthusiasts Nick and Christi Evans are pretty well known and have been for several years. Thanks to their remarkable Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats 50-foot catamaran Recovered Money, which is powered by a pair of 1,150-hp H.P. Mafia engines, and the Recovered Money YouTube channel where they promoted a raffle for a 26-foot American Offshore catamaran that they gave away at the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in June, the couple has become more well known in circles far beyond the Midwest. And all that is about to change in a hurry, especially after next week’s Performance Boat Center-supported Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in Central Missouri.
lakeexpo.com
The Surf Club At MarineMax Is Building The Lake’s Wakesurf Community
“The surf community at the Lake is definitely growing.”. That’s Devin Barnett, a surfer bro who’s part of the unique team at The Surf Club at MarineMax, at Lake of the Ozarks. “He thinks he’s a bro,” laughs Marley Simpson, another member of the team. “I am a bro!” Devin retorts. And that’s the chemistry at The Surf Club.
lakeexpo.com
2nd Annual BOATCHELLA Music & Arts Festival
Saturday August 20, 2022, Noon - 1 a.m. WHERE: Sunny's Marina & The Dinghy Bar, 197 Hidden Acres Rd, Lake Ozark, MO. Sunny's Marina & The Dinghy Bar present our 2nd annual music & arts festival BOATCHELLA all day!. Join us for a day full of live music & local...
lakeexpo.com
VACATION: Four Resorts For The Perfect Stay At Lake Of The Ozarks
Trying to plan a Lake of the Ozarks vacation but finding yourself overwhelmed with booking a good hotel room, tracking down the best restaurants and searching out fun things to do? Take a load off, planning a vacation to the Lake can be easy when you choose to stay at one of the Lake's great all inclusive resorts.
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
lakeexpo.com
85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Amazing condo in an awesome complex! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, top floor condo in the well sought after Monarch Cove complex is calling your name! You will fall in love with the big lake views from this top floor unit! Features include: an open concept layout, updated kitchen, large lakeside master suite, vaulted ceilings and a spacious screened-in deck overlooking your boat/PWC slip and the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks! Just a short ride down the elevator, you will you find your boat slip located on the end of the dock right next to your PWC slip and swim ladder! Looking to spend some time poolside? Monarch cove has 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to choose from! This wonderful unit has been well maintained and would make a great full time residence, weekend lake retreat or a turn key vacation rental! Units that offer this much value are a rare find, schedule a showing today!
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri kid in competition for best mullet in country
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s all business up front and a party in the back. We’re talking about mullets of course. And right now, 25 kids from across the country are vying for the title of “best mullet” in the USA. Zander Trainer is one...
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
lakeexpo.com
[WATCH] 2nd Home or Vacation Rental, Lakefront Living Has The Condo For You!
Well appointed and timeless updates on this walk in condo at Monarch Cove. Amazing location off Duckhead Rd in Lake Ozark, minutes from the best of Lake of the Ozarks. This condo makes a great option for full time, second home or investment property due to the condition, location and amenities.
KMBC.com
$1 million Scratchers ticket sold in Lone Jack
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone ended up winning a $1 million prize on a "Millionaire Blowout" Scratchers ticket, the Missouri Lottery said. "The place I was going to stop at had a lot full of cars, so you couldn't get in," the winner said in a news release from the lottery. "So I just went down the road."
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
krcgtv.com
Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
KYTV
Crew hits natural gas line in Osage Beach, Mo.
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday morning, a contracted crew hit a natural gas line in Osage Beach. The incident happened on Yacht Club Drive near the Performance Boat Center. The line belonged to Summit Natural Gas. Firefighters with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District cleared the scene shortly...
lakeexpo.com
Outlet Mall Aftermath: Osage Beach Talks Tough TIFs And A Developer-Friendly Future
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Is Osage Beach’s TIF policy too strict? Non-competitive? Does it drive away developers?. Those questions and others swirled at the Thursday, Aug. 18, meeting of the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen. There, the board had planned to discuss and potentially vote on proposed changes to the city’s Tax Increment Financing policy. But after hearing from developers and real estate professionals, the board opted to delay those changes.
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
