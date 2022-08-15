ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Beautiful sunflower field in full bloom in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--A local company is trying to bring some beauty to the area. The Massman Companies have a beautiful sunflower field in full bloom on Nevada Street in Alexandria. Officials have opened the field to the public to wander through and take photos of the beautiful sunflowers. According to the...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Big crowd at annual pork chop and corn feed

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Rotary Club's 57th annual pork chop and corn feed was a big hit on Wednesday at the Alexandria Fire Hall. Officials with the Rotary Club say the "purpose of the event is to bring the community together while raising funds for local projects." Some of those projects include: the music playground, public docks and the new playground at Curt Felt Memorial Park.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
