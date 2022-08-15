Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Beautiful sunflower field in full bloom in Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--A local company is trying to bring some beauty to the area. The Massman Companies have a beautiful sunflower field in full bloom on Nevada Street in Alexandria. Officials have opened the field to the public to wander through and take photos of the beautiful sunflowers. According to the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Good crowd on hand at the fair Thursday night
Day 3 of the Douglas County Fair today, more fun set for tonight and Saturday. (Alexandria, MN)--It is Day 3 of the Douglas County Fair today. (Friday)
voiceofalexandria.com
Big crowd at annual pork chop and corn feed
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Rotary Club's 57th annual pork chop and corn feed was a big hit on Wednesday at the Alexandria Fire Hall. Officials with the Rotary Club say the "purpose of the event is to bring the community together while raising funds for local projects." Some of those projects include: the music playground, public docks and the new playground at Curt Felt Memorial Park.
voiceofalexandria.com
Day 3 of the Douglas County Fair today, more fun set for tonight and Saturday
(Alexandria, MN)--It is Day 3 of the Douglas County Fair today. (Friday) Last night, it was Blonde and the Bohunk on the main stage. They had the crowd up dancing and singing along all evening long. Coming up tonight it’s Generation Rock on the Main Stage. They group plays a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Tom Chorley has more
The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Tom Chorley has this report. (Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.…
voiceofalexandria.com
Douglas County Fair kicks off with flag raising ceremony Wednesday morning
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair got underway on Wednesday morning with a flag raising ceremony in honor of our veterans done by our local honor guard. The event took place at the Knute Nelson Heritage stage. It was a beautiful morning for the raising of the flag ceremony with a...
Comments / 0