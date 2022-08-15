(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Rotary Club's 57th annual pork chop and corn feed was a big hit on Wednesday at the Alexandria Fire Hall. Officials with the Rotary Club say the "purpose of the event is to bring the community together while raising funds for local projects." Some of those projects include: the music playground, public docks and the new playground at Curt Felt Memorial Park.

