Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'
"I feel like I've become my father," Whole Foods CEO John Mackey, 68, said. "I don't understand the younger generation."
Social Security 2022: How to get maximum check worth an extra $1,830 monthly
For many seniors, Social Security checks often cash out around $2,364 each month, but some U.S. citizens are eligible to receive the maximum $4,194 monthly check if they take the proper steps.
Step-Father Demands 8-Year-Old Pay Rent
Should children have to work for their room and board?. Divorce is mentally and psychologically taxing on everyone involved, but it can get especially tricky when children are in the equation. About ⅓ of divorced couples share children, making the split of the family even more traumatic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Financial and Retirement Planning for Women - Retirement Daily Roundtable
In today's roundtable Dana Anspach, Nancy Fellinger, and Kathy Mealey from Sensible Money sit down to discuss the differences in financial planning and retirement for women. Dana: You know, every time this question comes up, the first thing that comes to my mind is it's very similar. I think this topic comes up a lot because in the past, there's this sense that women have been reluctant to seek advice. Maybe they feel like they don't know enough yet. So they're intimidated by coming to talk to someone.
Ask the Hammer: How Does Working Impact My RMD and IRA Contributions?
In this week's Ask The Hammer, a reader asks the question:. “I’m 73 years old and I’m still working. I still have earned income, so can I make an IRA contribution and if so, do I have to take a required minimum distribution (RMD)?”. Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine...
GO in the Know: New Car Prices Break Records, SNAP Adds Payment Provider & Top Financial News for August 16
It's National Tell a Joke Day, but unfortunately all the jokes I know are about pizza and I don't think you'll like them -- they're too cheesy. Anyway, here are today's top financial stories. The Big...
Business Insider
A master limited partnership is a venture that trades like a public company but offers the rich returns and tax breaks of a private investment
A master limited partnership (MLP) is a publicly traded enterprise that invests in natural resources or real estate. Because of their unique tax structure and above-average returns, MLPs are a good source of income. MLPs also come along with some risks, including lack of diversification and limited growth potential. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fidelity® Q2 2022 Retirement Analysis: Even With Market & Economic Uncertainty, Retirement Savers Look Long Term and Continue to Save
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- What’s the level of anxiety among American retirement savers as a result of increasing interest rates, rising inflation and the ongoing impact of the pandemic? Understandably high. In fact, according to recent Fidelity Investments® research 2, more than half of American workers indicate they are “extremely or very concerned” about the health and stability of the economy—and as a result, nearly 1 in 5 (19%) say they have adjusted their retirement strategy and are taking a more conservative approach to their retirement savings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005045/en/ What does it mean to “stay the course?” Fidelity Investments examined savings approaches taken during the Global Financial Crisis in 2007. Each investor started with a $400,000 balance. This is where they stood five years later. (Graphic: Business Wire)
FOXBusiness
Today’s 15-year mortgage refinance rates offer best savings opportunity | August 12, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Business Insider
3 crucial steps that helped a 31-year-old veterinarian pay off $247,000 in student loans in 5 years
When Shawn Wharrey graduated from veterinary school at age 26, he suddenly realized he had a total of $247,000 in student loan debt. "The national average entry level salary for a veterinarian is $65,000," he tells Insider. "When they talk about a standard 10-year repayment plan, the large majority of veterinarians — especially those just starting their careers — can't afford to make that monthly payment."
PETS・
Opinion: How to Invest Your Money Like the Rich: A Guide to Financial Planning for the Future
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Comments / 0