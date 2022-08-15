ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Gillian Sisley

Step-Father Demands 8-Year-Old Pay Rent

Should children have to work for their room and board?. Divorce is mentally and psychologically taxing on everyone involved, but it can get especially tricky when children are in the equation. About ⅓ of divorced couples share children, making the split of the family even more traumatic.
Retirement Daily

Financial and Retirement Planning for Women - Retirement Daily Roundtable

In today's roundtable Dana Anspach, Nancy Fellinger, and Kathy Mealey from Sensible Money sit down to discuss the differences in financial planning and retirement for women. Dana: You know, every time this question comes up, the first thing that comes to my mind is it's very similar. I think this topic comes up a lot because in the past, there's this sense that women have been reluctant to seek advice. Maybe they feel like they don't know enough yet. So they're intimidated by coming to talk to someone.
Business Insider

A master limited partnership is a venture that trades like a public company but offers the rich returns and tax breaks of a private investment

A master limited partnership (MLP) is a publicly traded enterprise that invests in natural resources or real estate. Because of their unique tax structure and above-average returns, MLPs are a good source of income. MLPs also come along with some risks, including lack of diversification and limited growth potential. It...
The Associated Press

Fidelity® Q2 2022 Retirement Analysis: Even With Market & Economic Uncertainty, Retirement Savers Look Long Term and Continue to Save

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- What’s the level of anxiety among American retirement savers as a result of increasing interest rates, rising inflation and the ongoing impact of the pandemic? Understandably high. In fact, according to recent Fidelity Investments® research 2, more than half of American workers indicate they are “extremely or very concerned” about the health and stability of the economy—and as a result, nearly 1 in 5 (19%) say they have adjusted their retirement strategy and are taking a more conservative approach to their retirement savings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005045/en/ What does it mean to “stay the course?” Fidelity Investments examined savings approaches taken during the Global Financial Crisis in 2007. Each investor started with a $400,000 balance. This is where they stood five years later. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Business Insider

3 crucial steps that helped a 31-year-old veterinarian pay off $247,000 in student loans in 5 years

When Shawn Wharrey graduated from veterinary school at age 26, he suddenly realized he had a total of $247,000 in student loan debt. "The national average entry level salary for a veterinarian is $65,000," he tells Insider. "When they talk about a standard 10-year repayment plan, the large majority of veterinarians — especially those just starting their careers — can't afford to make that monthly payment."
