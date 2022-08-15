BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- What’s the level of anxiety among American retirement savers as a result of increasing interest rates, rising inflation and the ongoing impact of the pandemic? Understandably high. In fact, according to recent Fidelity Investments® research 2, more than half of American workers indicate they are “extremely or very concerned” about the health and stability of the economy—and as a result, nearly 1 in 5 (19%) say they have adjusted their retirement strategy and are taking a more conservative approach to their retirement savings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005045/en/ What does it mean to “stay the course?” Fidelity Investments examined savings approaches taken during the Global Financial Crisis in 2007. Each investor started with a $400,000 balance. This is where they stood five years later. (Graphic: Business Wire)

