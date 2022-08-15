ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

24-Year-Old Jaylin Terrel Chavis Arrested In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)

 2 days ago

According to the Lafayette Police Department, a police officer was dragged by a car for approximately 100 feet. 

The incident was reported at around 1:20 a.m., when Jaylin Terrel Chavis,24, of Lake Charles, was driving recklessly in the 400 block [..]

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
CROWLEY, LA
WDSU

Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver

LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and found three gunshot victims. The three gunshot victims were teenagers. At this time, their injuries are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
LEESVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Crowley woman killed, two others injured in Acadia Parish head-on crash

A Crowley woman was killed after a head-on crash on La. 13 in Acadia Parish early Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on La. 13 when she crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck headed south, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
CROWLEY, LA
