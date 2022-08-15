Community mural coming to Saratoga skatepark

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Local and regional community members, skaters, artists, and families are invited to join in a day of art-making at the East Side Recreational Skatepark, Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The community-focused art event, spearheaded by ON DECK Saratoga, was backed by the Saratoga Springs Recreation Department and Spring Street Gallery.

The community is welcome to participate in painting the skatepark’s metal ramps, which will serve as a temporary visual addition before the skatepark gets a full upgrade. The event will feature beverages and snacks for volunteers. Email ON DECK at ondecksaratoga@gmail.com to notify organizers of your interest in joining the project, so that they have enough supplies for everyone to take part.

This event continues the momentum towards a fundraising goal of $5,000, needed for a full skatepark makeover. Over the past 10 years, ON DECK has worked towards the goal of getting a modern, fully concrete skatepark installed at the East Side Recreation field, hosting art shows, fundraising events, skateboarding lessons, and free outdoor movies in an effort to raise awareness and support for the local skateboarding community. ON DECK will continue to raise funds above this amount in an effort to help support the upkeep and upgrades to the skatepark in the future.

Donations to the skatepark construction fund can be made on ON DECK’s website , Venmo at @ondecksaratoga, or GoFundMe . If you are interested in volunteering for the mural project or other efforts for the skatepark, email ondecksaratoga@gmail.com .

The Saratoga Springs East Side Recreational Skatepark is the oldest in New York State. Built in 1989, it has become an east coast skateboarding icon, and many creative legends have spent time there. People such as Johnny Schillereff, who founded Element Skateboards, artist Jeremy Fish, and Josh Carter from the band Phantogram have all called the skatepark home in their childhood. The skatepark’s age has not impacted its popularity, and it is currently more used than ever.

