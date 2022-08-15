Read full article on original website
WITN
Pamlico River Ferry suspended until evening for ramp work
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Service on the Bayview-Aurora Ferry will be suspended for the day Thursday to work on ramp maintenance. Work is slated to last until 5 p.m. Thursday. After work is complete, service should resume for evening commuters. The maintenance was originally scheduled for earlier in the week...
WITN
Flags being lowered to honor DOT worker killed in hit & run crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff in honor of a Department of Transportation worker killed while on the job. Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. Anna Bradshaw, an 11-year employee of the DOT,...
WITN
WITN
WITN
Seven sites on Lower Neuse & Tar-Pamlico fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico have failed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test this week. The Lower Neuse sites that did not pass the safety standards are Glenburnie, Bridgeton, Lawson Park, and Slocum Creek in Havelock. The Tar-Pamlico sites that...
WITN
Rocky Mount pedestrian killed after struck by car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man crossing the street in Rocky Mount Thursday night is dead after police say a car hit him. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 50-year-old Bernard Grant was hit by a Nissan sedan driven by 18-year-old Jerrod Jones while crossing the street. Police say...
U.S. 64 Eastbound bridge repair between Jamesville, Plymouth on Thursday
PLYMOUTH, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform bridge maintenance on U.S. 64 Eastbound at the Martin-Washington county line from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday. The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth. As a result, lane closures will be in effect on U.S. 64 Eastbound between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive […]
WITN
Craven County construction worker calls lottery win “a game changer”
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is celebrating after winning $250,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. After working all day in the sun, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer...
WITN
Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
WITN
Martin County Sheriff’s Office awarded grant for critical lifesaving equipment
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina law enforcement agency has received new lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant. Martin County Sheriff’s Office purchased 10 automatic defibrillators after receiving a $13,120 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The new automatic defibrillators will provide deputies with the tools...
WITN
Funeral home fire heavily damages Greenville landmark
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has been ruled accidental. A 911 call came in for a fire at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. 5th Street at 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue says about 25 firefighters were on the scene that blocked off West 5th Street.
Inmate who escaped from Wayne County jail in food truck captured in Wake County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wayne County inmate who escaped from the county’s detention center in a food van Thursday morning was captured a few hours later in Wake County. Nexstar affiliate WNCN reports the inmate was taken into custody around 5:15 p.m. by Morrisville police. He was driving another vehicle he apparently stole after […]
WITN
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Greenville is an East Carolina University student. Greenville police say charges are coming in the crash on First Street that happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a...
wcti12.com
Miami man arrested in Tarboro, police find 36 pounds of marijuana in vehicle
TARBORO, Edgecombe County — Tarboro police stopped and searched a vehicle on Hwy. 64 East after the driver was clocked going 94 miles per hour. Police said it happened Aug. 14, 2022. After the search found 36 pounds of marijuana, 25-year-old Pablo Antonio Alonso Carrabeo was charged with:. Trafficking...
WITN
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
Escaped Wayne County inmate arrested in Wake County
Officers in Wayne and Johnston counties have arrested a man who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center Thursday.
Greenville hotel development delayed due to infrastructure issues
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to an article from The Daily Reflector, infrastructure issues along Evans Street in Uptown Greenville are causing delays in the development process of a new hotel set to be built in the heart of the city. Back in January, WNCT brought you the groundbreaking of a new Hilton Garden Inn […]
WITN
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
neusenews.com
Public Notice: Lenoir County Public Schools - Lenoir County Schools HVAC Controls Upgrades – Scope of Work – (mandatory site visit)
Pre-Bid Conference and site visit: Scheduled for August 24th,2022 at 10:00 AM. Meet at Lenoir County Public Schools Maintenance Office, 500 Abbott Street, Kinston NC 28504. Inspection of the site(s) shall be scheduled immediately after the Pre-Bid Conference. Complete site visit is mandatory.
