wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Woman Set to Be Retried for Battering Infant Son
MT. VERNON – The retrial process is moving forward in Jefferson County Court for a 25-year-old Mt. Vernon woman previously convicted for her involvement in the brutal battery of her infant son. Abagail Adkins is back in the Jefferson County Jail for a new trial after the Illinois Appellate...
wish989.com
Bluford Raid Nets Meth, Fentanyl and Four Arrests
BLUFORD — Four people were arrested on drug charges Tuesday when the Mt. Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County High-Risk Team and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Tactical Team served a Jefferson County search warrant at a Bluford home. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday,...
