CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Police say around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, two suspects came on to the property of a home in the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch and walked away while the other suspect walked eastbound across South Glenview Drive.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO