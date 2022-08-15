Read full article on original website
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Police say around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, two suspects came on to the property of a home in the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch and walked away while the other suspect walked eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
wish989.com
West Nile Virus Detected in Jackson County Mosquitoes
MURPHYSBORO -Routine mosquito testing has identified the first batch of mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus in Jackson County in 2022. The mosquitoes were collected on August 16, 2022, near Murphysboro. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding...
wish989.com
Motorcyclist Injured after Colliding with Vehicle in Union County
WARE – A crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened Thursday morning in Union County. According to Illinois State Police, around 11:30 a.m., a motorcycle was going west on westbound Illinois 146 just west of Refuge Road and attempted to pass several vehicles. Another vehicle, which was the...
wish989.com
Bluford Raid Nets Meth, Fentanyl and Four Arrests
BLUFORD — Four people were arrested on drug charges Tuesday when the Mt. Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County High-Risk Team and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Tactical Team served a Jefferson County search warrant at a Bluford home. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday,...
