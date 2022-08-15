Read full article on original website
both Releases FW22 ‘Arte Povera’
Both, a genderless Paris-based label has revealed its Autumn Winter 2022 Collection dubbed ‘Arte Povera’ with a lookbook that captivates the habitual scenes of life. Taking a creative twist on mundane everyday activities like letter opening or even hauling luggage around. The brand’s history consists of creating modern shoe models with a one-of-a-kind rubber technique and cutting-edge technology. Using EVA, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, which is a “rubber-like” material that is both lightweight and durable, both continuously aims to recreate past looks with the EVA material as well as incorporating quality leather and other experimental materials in a carefully thought-out manufacturing process.
Vetements Chaos Hits New Rock's Platform Sneakers
If there’s one brand that has surprised the world of fashion the most in the past decade, it’s Vetements. Whether it be making the DHL logo a fashion statement or throwing spikes on Oakley sunglasses and Reebok trainers, the label has never failed to provoke a crowd. For Fall/Winter 2022, Vetements opted to address influencer and Bitcoin millionaires with its ready-to-wear presentation which featured models wearing face masks in front of a backdrop with a repeating print of million dollar bills. In terms of footwear, the Vetements x New Rock Platform Sneakers appeared throughout in several different colorways. Now, the Spanish shoe company that specializes in goth looks has launched its collaborative ankle boot in two colorways.
A Duo of ASICS GEL-SONOMA 15-50 Colorways Have Been Revealed
Continues to ping pong back and forth with its releases by building out its catalog of its retro runners as well as introducing the market to entirely new silhouettes. In line with the latter, the Japanese footwear brand first debuted its all-new GEL-SONOMA 15-50 model earlier this year, and it’s finally returned to center stage in two fresh colorways.
Take a Closer Look at the adidas adiFOM Q
Catching the attention of sneakerheads upon receiving first looks, we now have a closer look at the. adiFOM Q. Originally believed to be a YEEZY footwear model, the upcoming silhouette draws inspiration from the adidas Quake, originally released in 2001. The adidas adiFOM Q is defined by its off white...
Doja Cat Launches “It’s Giving” Apparel Collection With Graphic Tees, Trucker Hats and More
For her new apparel collection “It’s Giving,” Doja Cat stepped out to capture paparazzi-style photos of her modeling the clothing and accessories. The capsule, which launched today with an official website, contains colorful graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, trucker hats and underwear. In her volume I lookbook, the...
The sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 "OG" Receives an Official Release Date
Following months of anticipation, we now have an official release date for the sacai x. Cortez 4.0 “OG.” As part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Cortez this year, the shoe was revealed alongside sacai’s Pre-Fall Women’s and Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s collections. The upcoming collaboration is expected to arrive alongside a “Grey” colorway and is set to continue Chitose Abe and Nike‘s relationship.
Take a Closer Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Set to continue their collaborative relationship, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand are coming together for a new Air Jordan 12 release. Set to arrive in two colorways, the women’s exclusive A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 serves as a follow-up to the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, and Air Jordan 3 releases.
Nike Brings Back the Air Flight '89 for 2022
1989’s Air Flight ‘89 makes a return for 2022 after last being spotted in June of 2020 with a SuperSonics-esque colorway. Originally a Nike Basketball performance silhouette, the Air Flight ‘89 carries a recognizable retro look, especially with its sole unit that was pulled from the iconic Air Jordan 4. Nike now refreshes the Air Flight ‘89 with a “White/Black” that is accented by red, pink and gray hits.
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
Take a First Look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Brown"
Following rumors of follow-up colors, we now have a first look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Brown.” The fledgling sneaker debuted in a clean “Light Cream/White/Light Bone” colorway and has had a tonal “Dark Sulfur” take surface in recent weeks.
Salomon Introduces the SPEEDVERSE PRG
Salomon continues to capitalize on its two-sided reputation as a premium technical wear brand and streetwear go-to with a steady flow of collaborations and new silhouettes. Adding to this effort, Salomon has introduced the SPEEDVERSE PRG, a fresh approach to the Speedcross that is designed to balance outdoor wear with daily city living. Spotted previously via HBX, Salomon now offers an official look at the sneaker in its four initial colorways.
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
YCMC Announces an Exclusive New Balance 990v3 Colorway
One pro for being a retailer that’s been in the sneaker game for long enough is that it’ll sometimes have the luxury to participate in collaborative projects and receive exclusive products. One example is YCMC — a retailer that’s based out of Baltimore, Maryland — which often partners up with New Balance to release special colorways. We’ve previously seen the duo link up to produce 992 and 990v5 iterations, and now they’ve reunited to create a minimalistic 990v3.
Nike Air Force 1 Mid Comes Fitted With Japanese Izakaya-Inspired Details
Whether Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, sizzling bacon or fresh caught lobsters, food and beverages have often inspired. and its design teams to construct various footwear colorawys. And this season, the Swoosh is building its delicious sneaker catalog with a brand new Nike Air Force 1 Mid makeup that pays tribute to Japanese Izakaya culture.
When Hardcore References Meet Deadstock Fabrics: How Mfpen is Cutting a New Classic
In the corner of Mfpen’s office, studio and retail space – dubbed the Mfpen Apartment Store – is a small TV showing an ever-changing compilation of short clips. The clips vary, including a Beastie Boys performance, imagery of Nirvana, Morrissey and Ian Curtis and an extract from Heat. All of the footage and imagery has one thing in common, with everyone featured showing a predilection for shirts, ties and suits.
Crocs Drops New Colorways of Classic Crush Clogs and Marbled Sandals
Crocs has just released its latest range of clogs and sandals. We take a closer look at the new colorways that arrived on HBX. Leading the latest lineup are the Classic Crush Clogs in “Black” and “Bone,” with added height that is said to give an extra dose of attitude and style. The Classic Marbled Sandals, on the other hand, see a 2-strap design for a secure fit and arrive in colorful and wavy marbled patterns in “White/Black” and “White/Oxygen.” Rounding out the range are the Classic Bandana Clogs and the Classic Crocs Spray Dye Sandals.
New Balance 990v3 Emerges In a "Navy/Castlerock" Colorway
New Balance deserves all of the snaps and pats on the back for bringing on Teddy Santis to lead the creative direction on its MADE in USA collection. Nearly every sneaker release in the collection has sold out within seconds, and it goes to show how keen the ALD founder is when it comes to understanding how to craft versatile colorways. To close out the month of August, he’s going to introduce a fresh New Balance 990v3 “Navy/Castlerock” colorway, and we’ve captured a closer look at it here.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following week 82’s plethora of sneakers, which featured the Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat and Winterised Loyal Blue, HBX Archives is back with a comprehensive range of footwear, apparel, and luxury accessories for Week 83. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
Take a Closer Look at the Awake NY x ASICS GEL-LYTE III
Continuing a partnership that stretches back to 2019, Angelo Baque‘s Awake NY and. join forces once again to rework the classic GEL-LYTE III silhouette in four new colorways. Released as a running shoe in the early ’90s, the GEL-LYTE III has now been revised in bright and youthful colors, serving as bold lifestyle sneakers.
Sideshow Collectibles Immortalizes Marvel's Wolverine In Ronin Form
Sideshow Collectibles has now unveiled its latest Premium Format Figure, immortalizing the mighty Wolverine in his Japanese ronin form. The new statue stands more than 24 inches tall and 17 inches wide, offering toy fans a version of Logan that’s less commonly seen in the world of collectibles. With...
