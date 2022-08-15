Read full article on original website
32-year-old man killed in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives were investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in McKeesport. The shooting was reported a little before 10 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Versailles Avenue. First responders said they found multiple shell casings in the area and later...
Parents of 3-month-old who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Canonsburg arrested
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The parents of a 3 three-month-old child who died under “suspicious circumstances” have been arrested. 31-year-old James May and 23-year-old Shannon McKnight were arrested on Wayne Street in Canton Township at around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said officers found the couple in the rafters...
Driver takes off after crashing into tree in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man took off after a crash in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on State Route 119 north of Rizzo Road. Police said the 40-year-old man went off the road and crashed into a...
Duquesne man found shot inside vehicle in McKeesport dies
Authorities have identified a man who died after being found shot late Thursday in McKeesport. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is Maricco Randolph, 32, of Duquesne. Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 600 block of Versailles Avenue, where they found multiple shell casings.
Woman whose body was recovered from river near Mon Wharf is identified
Authorities have identified a woman pulled from the Monongahela River near Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Gloria Anderson, 38, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:45 a.m. Pittsburgh police and River Rescue responded to the river near the Mon Wharf for a report of a body in the...
19-year-old woman killed in Indiana County crash
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Indiana County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. The Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. identified the woman who died as Alivia Renae...
Westmoreland County Park Police investigating two smash-and-grab thefts
BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a series of smash and grabs. The first took place at Cedar Creek Park last weekend. Someone smashed the windows in two vehicles and stole purses from inside. Then on Wednesday, three cars at Twin Lakes were broken into. "That kind of thing takes seconds, they smash a window, they grab it, and they're gone," said Henry Fontana, the Chief of the Westmoreland County Park Police. "In today's society, you can't leave valuables in plain view, lock things in your trunk, if you see something, say something." Chief Fontana said that park police have a few leads they are following up on.
Firefighters called to blaze in East Huntingdon
Firefighters were called to the scene of a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon in East Huntingdon. The blaze was reported at 12:30 p.m. on Mt. Nebo Church Road, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatch supervisor. The home is in a rural area between Scottdale and Alverton and not far from Route 119.
Woman’s body found in river near Mon Wharf
PITTSBURGH — A woman’s body was found in the river near the Mon Wharf Thursday morning. River Rescue responded to the area around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, medics determined the woman was dead. Pittsburgh police Major Crimes detectives are investigating. The cause of death and the woman’s...
1 man dead, another seriously wounded in McKees Rocks shootings
One man was fatally shot and man was seriously wounded in McKees Rocks late Thursday night, according to Allegheny County Police. A 50-year-old man died at the scene of the shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. in what police called “the 18 block” of Saint John Street. A...
Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose
A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
New Kensington police say man risked burning his own apartment building
New Kensington police say a man told officers he wanted to burn an apartment building he lives in with his family and others. Mark Douglas Daniels Jr., 33, of 740 Seventh St. was arraigned Thursday on a felony charge of arson before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. Daniels was...
Man charged, allegedly drove deceased woman around Pittsburgh before leaving her in car for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before being left in a car outside her home for two days. Patrick McCurry is charged with abuse of a corpse. Nicole Dull’s body was found in the passenger seat of her car...
Officer hospitalized, one man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County. The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge at around 3 p.m. Ambridge police said they were contacted by Beaver County detectives to...
Fire destroys East Huntingdon mobile home, 2 displaced
An East Huntingdon man and his home health aide escaped unharmed from a fire Thursday afternoon that destroyed the residence he shared with his son. The fire, which was reported at 12:30 p.m., gutted two bedrooms and a bathroom in one end of the mobile home of John Thomas of Mt. Nebo Church Road, and caused heat damage throughout the structure, said Chris Brinker, East Huntingdon assistant fire chief.
Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
4 injured, 2 buildings collapse in Beaver County fire
Two buildings along Brighton Avenue in Rochester collapsed after fire tore through them overnight, authorities said. Beaver County dispatchers said four people were injured. Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Brighton Avenue, where officials believe the fire started in an apartment before spreading to an antique store next door.
One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
Police investigating multiple car break-ins in Westmoreland County
LATROBE, Pa. — Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating multiple smash-and-grab car break-ins at several county parks. “This is the first time I’ve heard like anything here,” Amanda Derek said. Parkgoers like Amanda Derek said hearing about the brazen thefts from parked cars at Twin Lakes Park...
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
