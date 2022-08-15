ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
32-year-old man killed in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives were investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in McKeesport. The shooting was reported a little before 10 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Versailles Avenue. First responders said they found multiple shell casings in the area and later...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne man found shot inside vehicle in McKeesport dies

Authorities have identified a man who died after being found shot late Thursday in McKeesport. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is Maricco Randolph, 32, of Duquesne. Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 600 block of Versailles Avenue, where they found multiple shell casings.
MCKEESPORT, PA
#Coroner
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman whose body was recovered from river near Mon Wharf is identified

Authorities have identified a woman pulled from the Monongahela River near Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Gloria Anderson, 38, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:45 a.m. Pittsburgh police and River Rescue responded to the river near the Mon Wharf for a report of a body in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Park Police investigating two smash-and-grab thefts

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a series of smash and grabs. The first took place at Cedar Creek Park last weekend. Someone smashed the windows in two vehicles and stole purses from inside. Then on Wednesday, three cars at Twin Lakes were broken into. "That kind of thing takes seconds, they smash a window, they grab it, and they're gone," said Henry Fontana, the Chief of the Westmoreland County Park Police. "In today's society, you can't leave valuables in plain view, lock things in your trunk, if you see something, say something." Chief Fontana said that park police have a few leads they are following up on. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Firefighters called to blaze in East Huntingdon

Firefighters were called to the scene of a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon in East Huntingdon. The blaze was reported at 12:30 p.m. on Mt. Nebo Church Road, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatch supervisor. The home is in a rural area between Scottdale and Alverton and not far from Route 119.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman’s body found in river near Mon Wharf

PITTSBURGH — A woman’s body was found in the river near the Mon Wharf Thursday morning. River Rescue responded to the area around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, medics determined the woman was dead. Pittsburgh police Major Crimes detectives are investigating. The cause of death and the woman’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 man dead, another seriously wounded in McKees Rocks shootings

One man was fatally shot and man was seriously wounded in McKees Rocks late Thursday night, according to Allegheny County Police. A 50-year-old man died at the scene of the shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. in what police called “the 18 block” of Saint John Street. A...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose

A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fire destroys East Huntingdon mobile home, 2 displaced

An East Huntingdon man and his home health aide escaped unharmed from a fire Thursday afternoon that destroyed the residence he shared with his son. The fire, which was reported at 12:30 p.m., gutted two bedrooms and a bathroom in one end of the mobile home of John Thomas of Mt. Nebo Church Road, and caused heat damage throughout the structure, said Chris Brinker, East Huntingdon assistant fire chief.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 injured, 2 buildings collapse in Beaver County fire

Two buildings along Brighton Avenue in Rochester collapsed after fire tore through them overnight, authorities said. Beaver County dispatchers said four people were injured. Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Brighton Avenue, where officials believe the fire started in an apartment before spreading to an antique store next door.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

