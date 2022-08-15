Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo school district sees rise in covid cases
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While this school year is looking like a return to normalcy; unfortunately, Covid-19 has not gone away. Students have been in school for about two weeks now and districts are starting to see covid cases on the rise. In the span of just three days, UISD...
kgns.tv
Laredo school districts discuss cellphone use on school grounds
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent social media post that went viral has many in the Gateway City dialing-in. On Aug. 10, parents from Trautmann Elementary received a letter asking parents to have their children turn in their cellphones to their teachers. The mobile devices would then be stored into a closet.
kgns.tv
UISD explains nationwide school staff shortages
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Staffing shortages are hitting schools nationwide hard and Laredo is no exception. Randi Weingarten with the American Federation of Teachers said, “there’s been a teacher shortage for years. What you’re seeing now, is that it’s reached a tipping point.”. United Independent School...
kgns.tv
UISD offering Covid-19 vaccines to the community
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local school district is continuing the fight against Covid-19 by offering Covid vaccines to the community. UISD will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Friday at Elias Herrera Middle School and the United South Ninth Grade Campus. Both clinics will be held in the cafeteria...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
TAMIU offers special open house before fall semester start
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The fall semester for Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) will begin Monday, August 22. TAMIU is giving students an opportunity to complete any unfinished business before the semester begins. They will host an open house and Welcome Day on Saturday, August 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Senator Judith Zaffirini Student Success Center.
kgns.tv
UISD Board takes action on ethylene oxide in Laredo community
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The United ISD Board of Trustees is taking action on ethylene oxide in the Laredo community. On Wednesday night, the board agreed to direct administration to collaborate with Webb County, the City of Laredo, LISD and Laredo College on the logistics of collecting air sample data.
kgns.tv
Two-vehicle accident involving school bus reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A school bus carrying over 30 students was one of two vehicles involved in an accident Wednesday morning. The accident was reported at around 7:48 a.m. on the northbound lane of Bob Bullock Loop on the railroad overpass. Upon arrival, paramedics found a school bus and...
kgns.tv
Laredo assesses storm damage to parks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On August 15, Monday night’s storm left damages in several parts of Laredo and the city’s parks were not immune to the wild weather. Across the city, the Parks and Recreation Department saw railways completely torn away from their structures, flooded creeks and trails, and even walls that came down due to the violent winds and heavy rain. Officials say there’s a lot of erosion and sidewalks covered in mud, so they have a lot of cleanup to do.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
United Way of Laredo launches ‘Together our Community Shines Brighter’ campaign
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s biggest nonprofits is continuing its mission thanks to a generous donation. On Thursday, United Way of Laredo received $20,000 from AEP Foundation. This contribution from AEP kicks off the start of the non-profit’s latest campaign “Together our Community Shines Brighter”....
kgns.tv
Mexican consulate hosts ‘Education Week’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican consulate will be offering a variety of services next week for anyone wanting to further their education. From Monday, August 22 to Friday, August 26, the consulate will be offering services for those wanting to get their General Education Development (GED) test, take online high school courses, or get books to study at home.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo hosting End of Summer Pool Party
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While summer vacation has been over for the past couple of weeks, the summer heat is still going strong, and the city is inviting the community to chill during its pool party!. This Saturday, the City of Laredo Parks Department is hosting its End of Summer...
kgns.tv
Volunteers needed to help clean Laredo park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to help keep our city beautiful with a back to school clean up!. Park officials say North Central Park has been targeted lately with a lot of graffiti and vandalism that they are hoping to remove. The city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Be the Light Empowerment Center provides resources for second chances
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The same federal court system that sentences those who break the law is now making sure they’re given a second chance after serving time, and it’s being done in the name of the former senior judge whose compassion can still be felt in the halls of the building that bears his name.
kgns.tv
Children’s Advocacy Center welcomes John Quinones
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A broadcasting legend made his way to the Gateway City. The Children’s Advocacy Center welcomed journalist Children’s Advocacy Center Thursday night. Mr. Quinones spoke about how morals can help the community, living in San Antonio and how his upbringing in Texas helped shape his career.
kgns.tv
Pothole fixed on Del Mar Blvd. after storms
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), everything’s back to normal for state highways in Laredo after Monday night’s storm. On Monday, August 15, the heavy rain caused some scary situations and major headaches for drivers around town. One concern was a large pothole formed at the I-35 northbound exit ramp to Del Mar Boulevard which has since been fixed. The exit was closed off by the Laredo Police Department to prevent further damage to the road and to vehicles.
Impending Water Crisis in Laredo
Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.”. Articles cannot be rewritten,...
kgns.tv
Filing deadline for general election is Monday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many game-changing races are set to unfold during this year’s November election. On November 8, voters in Webb County will line up to cast their ballots. Up for election is the seat for Laredo mayor, Council members and even state representatives but if you are...
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
Official reports state that a United ISD school bus occupied by over 35 students was involved in a multi-vehicle collision at about 7:48 AM on Wednesday. First responders stated that the incident is reported to have taken place on Bob Bullock Loop.
kgns.tv
Pond in front of Sames Auto Arena cleaned after public outcry
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A pond that sits in the middle of an entertainment district is clean after it garnered a lot of negative attention from the community on social media. What started out as the public’s concern for wildlife in the area is turning into a potential public nuisance.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Guadalupe
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident is reported at the 100 block of Guadalupe. As a result, authorities have closed the westbound overpass to the traveling public. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes...
Comments / 3