East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
Counselor gives tips on back-to-school stress
TYLER, Texas — The school year has started across East Texas and with it comes anxiety for some children. Licensed professional counselor Bobbie Burkes with 4:13 Center for Change shared some ways to ease children’s back to school stress. "I think the biggest issue is making sure that...
Alba-Golden ISD shares loss of high school junior
ALBA, Texas — Alba-Golden ISD shared Friday that one of its high school students has passed away. AGISD Superintendent Macie Thompson said on the district's Facebook page that administrators recently learned junior Asa Davis died and described him as a "light" on campus. She said the news of his...
Kilgore ISD adds new security position for 2022-23 school year
KILGORE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 10 and is not related to the story. Kilgore ISD has appointed a new security position for their district to increase security for the new school year. At a special board meeting on Aug. 15, KISD...
Mineola ISD offering free meals to all students
MINEOLA, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 24, 2022, and does not relate to the story. Mineola ISD announced Wednesday all students meals will be free for the 2022-23 school year. In a Facebook update, the district announced that its policy regarding serving...
Whitehouse ISD mourns recent graduate killed in head-on crash
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and offering counseling services to its students and staff. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, died in a head-on collision Wednesday on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse.
Local college students facing costlier rent, limited choices for housing
TYLER, Texas — For students making the transition toward living on their own, the journey can be a thrill. Freshman like Tiffany Doty took the traditional route of signing up for on-campus housing out of convenience and social interest. "Its cheaper because I live an hour away, but I...
East Texas woman opens 3rd restaurant in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant is no stranger to the taste buds of East Texas. Owner Ruby Abarca is opening a third location Friday on South Broadway Ave. in Tyler and preparations are well underway. But the journey to get to her third location hasn't always been...
Tyler Civil Patrol teaches youth how to fly aircraft, become leaders
TYLER, Texas — At a hangar on the grounds of the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, East Texas teens can learn how to fly aircrafts while also gaining important skills like respect and integrity. Civil Air Patrol Tyler Composite Squadron is an all-volunteer civilian auxiliary unit of the United States...
Overton ISD adds full-time school resource officer for extra security
OVERTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is from Aug. 15 and features the first day of school at Longview ISD. As Wednesday will be the first day of school for Overton ISD students, the district will also welcome a new full-time school resource officer to its campuses.
Rehabilitation program pairs dogs with inmates
HENDERSON, Texas — A partnership you’ve likely never heard of is in the works. "PAWSitive Change" is a program that provides intense rehabilitation and matches stray dogs with inmates. Rusk County Sheriff, Johnwayne Valdez, said inmates at Billy Moore Correctional Facility will keep and train the dogs until...
City of Tyler to clear out dangerous buildings
TYLER, Texas — An eyesore and a public safety hazard - those are some of the words city officials are using to describe the old Tysen Building near downtown Tyler. And now, they're proposing to tear it down. The price tag? $200,000. The four-story Tysen Building on Erwin Street...
Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler opens 3 locations within 2 years
TYLER, Texas — A local Mexican restaurant celebrated its' second anniversary with a big block party in Tyler this past weekend and now a third location will open this Friday. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ruby Dalia Abarca opened the doors of Ruby's Mexican Restaurant to the...
Ukrainian students head back to school in East Texas
FLINT, Texas — Luba Vinnik got a taste of American school in April after leaving Ukraine with her family. She said it was a smooth transition but on Wednesday she will begin her first full year as an eighth grader at The Brook Hill School. “It’s different, yeah," Luba...
Frankston Police involved in manhunt for fugitive
FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston Police Department is searching for a wanted fugitive on HWY 155 near Lollipop Landing, according to a Coffee City Texas Police Department Facebook post. The fugitive is a black male who is wearing dark clothing and was last seen running in the woods North bound...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Puffin and Snowbear from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, we have a "TWO-FUR!" Meet Puffin and Snowbear — from the SPCA of East Texas. Puffin and Snowbear are 9-week-old shepherd-mix siblings whose mom came to the SPCA of East Texas from an extreme overcrowding situation. There were complications with the mother after birth, so these babies were bottle fed until they were old enough for kibble. These pups have thrived in their foster home, and are ready to find their forever families!
How does Guardian Plan work in East Texas schools?
TYLER, Texas — The largest school district in East Texas is arming teachers and staff in an effort to add security to ensure student safety on campus. On Aug. 4, the Tyler ISD adopted the Guardian Plan during a trustee board workshop. Tyler ISD is the latest district to adopt the Guardian Plan, where it is more commonplace in some areas of deeper East Texas.
157 teachers in Longview ISD received bonuses
LONGVIEW, Texas — Teachers at Longview ISD were rewarded at today’s convocation. Not only for their growth, but for the growth of their students as well. The sounds of drums welcomed staff and teachers from across Longview ISD including a special group of teachers who were awarded a total of 1.8 million dollars from the Teacher Incentive Allotment.
Longview ISD bus drivers meet students along routes ahead of 1st day of school
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD bus drivers went the extra mile Saturday morning. Chairo Harris-Kenney is a bus driver for Longview ISD and she’s often the first face kids see when they head to school. She’s been driving kids and watching them grow up for 10 years!
Rusk County agencies collaborate to establish program helping inmates through dog therapy
HENDERSON, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 and unrelated to the story. Rusk County commissioners on Thursday approved a program to help inmates gain self-esteem and social connection with help from some four-legged friends. The PAWSitive Change prison dog program is a partnership between the...
