ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

Counselor gives tips on back-to-school stress

TYLER, Texas — The school year has started across East Texas and with it comes anxiety for some children. Licensed professional counselor Bobbie Burkes with 4:13 Center for Change shared some ways to ease children’s back to school stress. "I think the biggest issue is making sure that...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Alba-Golden ISD shares loss of high school junior

ALBA, Texas — Alba-Golden ISD shared Friday that one of its high school students has passed away. AGISD Superintendent Macie Thompson said on the district's Facebook page that administrators recently learned junior Asa Davis died and described him as a "light" on campus. She said the news of his...
ALBA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
CBS19

Mineola ISD offering free meals to all students

MINEOLA, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 24, 2022, and does not relate to the story. Mineola ISD announced Wednesday all students meals will be free for the 2022-23 school year. In a Facebook update, the district announced that its policy regarding serving...
MINEOLA, TX
CBS19

East Texas woman opens 3rd restaurant in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant is no stranger to the taste buds of East Texas. Owner Ruby Abarca is opening a third location Friday on South Broadway Ave. in Tyler and preparations are well underway. But the journey to get to her third location hasn't always been...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyler Legacy High School#School Supplies
CBS19

Tyler Civil Patrol teaches youth how to fly aircraft, become leaders

TYLER, Texas — At a hangar on the grounds of the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, East Texas teens can learn how to fly aircrafts while also gaining important skills like respect and integrity. Civil Air Patrol Tyler Composite Squadron is an all-volunteer civilian auxiliary unit of the United States...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Rehabilitation program pairs dogs with inmates

HENDERSON, Texas — A partnership you’ve likely never heard of is in the works. "PAWSitive Change" is a program that provides intense rehabilitation and matches stray dogs with inmates. Rusk County Sheriff, Johnwayne Valdez, said inmates at Billy Moore Correctional Facility will keep and train the dogs until...
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler to clear out dangerous buildings

TYLER, Texas — An eyesore and a public safety hazard - those are some of the words city officials are using to describe the old Tysen Building near downtown Tyler. And now, they're proposing to tear it down. The price tag? $200,000. The four-story Tysen Building on Erwin Street...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
CBS19

Ukrainian students head back to school in East Texas

FLINT, Texas — Luba Vinnik got a taste of American school in April after leaving Ukraine with her family. She said it was a smooth transition but on Wednesday she will begin her first full year as an eighth grader at The Brook Hill School. “It’s different, yeah," Luba...
FLINT, TX
CBS19

Frankston Police involved in manhunt for fugitive

FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston Police Department is searching for a wanted fugitive on HWY 155 near Lollipop Landing, according to a Coffee City Texas Police Department Facebook post. The fugitive is a black male who is wearing dark clothing and was last seen running in the woods North bound...
FRANKSTON, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Puffin and Snowbear from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, we have a "TWO-FUR!" Meet Puffin and Snowbear — from the SPCA of East Texas. Puffin and Snowbear are 9-week-old shepherd-mix siblings whose mom came to the SPCA of East Texas from an extreme overcrowding situation. There were complications with the mother after birth, so these babies were bottle fed until they were old enough for kibble. These pups have thrived in their foster home, and are ready to find their forever families!
TYLER, TX
CBS19

How does Guardian Plan work in East Texas schools?

TYLER, Texas — The largest school district in East Texas is arming teachers and staff in an effort to add security to ensure student safety on campus. On Aug. 4, the Tyler ISD adopted the Guardian Plan during a trustee board workshop. Tyler ISD is the latest district to adopt the Guardian Plan, where it is more commonplace in some areas of deeper East Texas.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

157 teachers in Longview ISD received bonuses

LONGVIEW, Texas — Teachers at Longview ISD were rewarded at today’s convocation. Not only for their growth, but for the growth of their students as well. The sounds of drums welcomed staff and teachers from across Longview ISD including a special group of teachers who were awarded a total of 1.8 million dollars from the Teacher Incentive Allotment.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy