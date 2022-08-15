Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
U.S. court vacates decision to block federal oil, gas leasing pause
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday vacated a lower court's decision to block the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal land and waters - a key piece of the president's climate change strategy - and sent the case back to that court for further proceedings.
EPA: $170K penalty after gas released from Tulare cheese-making facility
SAN FRANCISCO (KSEE/KGPE) – The owner of a cheese production facility in Tulare has paid $170,000 in penalties following an incident in 2018 which saw the release of 5,690 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, according to the EPA. Federal government officials say the Saputo Cheese facility in Tulare violated provisions of the Clean Air Act intended to protect […]
Comments / 0