ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Colorado shooting: Masked suspect fires ‘dozens of rounds’ into crowd outside bar, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECGBT_0hHcQFCI00

GREELEY, Colo. — A masked shooter fired “dozens of rounds” at a crowd outside a Colorado bar over the weekend, striking two people, authorities said.

According to KDVR-TV and KMGH-TV, police said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday outside Rancho El Corazon bar on East 18th Street in Greeley.

“The investigation revealed that a masked suspect arrived outside the bar in a vehicle, [exited] the vehicle and fired dozens of rounds from a rifle at patrons standing outside of the bar,” the Greeley Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. “The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction prior to officers’ arrival.”

Authorities arrived to find two shooting victims, according to the post. They were treated at a nearby hospital and likely will recover, police said.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the case, KMGH reported. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Greeley police at 970-350-9676.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Greeley, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Greeley, CO
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Kdvr Tv#Kmgh Tv#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
105K+
Followers
119K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy