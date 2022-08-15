Read full article on original website
Piper’s story | Cabell County’s #1 dog
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog rescued from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal shelter has been given a very special title. Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson presented Piper with the title ‘Cabell County’s #1 dog”. Piper’s health has improved greatly since being adopted by Chrissy McDonald.
Boyd County Fair
Coalton, Ky. (WSAZ) -With county fair season winding down now it’s time for the kids to have one last fling before the homework piles up. Tony Cavalier takes us to the Boyd County fair for a night of fun on and off the midway! Tony rubs elbows with the kids in 4H, equestrians, Gospel Music fans, drag racing devotees and even takes a ride on the Ali Baba with this week’s county fair showcase.
11-year-old hit by car crossing street
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,. Police do not know the extent of...
National Potato Day with Farmer Lee Jones
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether baked, mashed or fried, Aug. 19 is the day to celebrate potatoes. Farmer Lee Jones stopped by Studio 3 in honor of National Potato Day.
Boyd County holds off South Point
SOUTH POINT, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Lions got win number one of the year by beating South Point by a final of 43-28. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
Paintsville wins on the road Friday night
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Paintsville Tigers defeated Floyd Central Friday night by a final of 21-14 to get their first win of the 2022 season. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
Susan and Taylor take on Pump Up the Fun’s “Gellyball Challenge”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pump up the Fun in Barboursville, W.Va. has a new mess free and pain free alternative to paintball. Susan and Taylor took on thier “Gellyball Challenge.”. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid...
Portsmouth beats Lucasville Valley
PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Two teams got a head start on high school football in the state of Ohio as Portsmouth went on the road and beat Lucasville Valley by a final of 42-28. Just like last year, the Trojans used a strong second half where they scored 35 points and improve to 1-0 on the year. The Indians fall to 0-1. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports.
WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
Dragons top Portsmouth West
PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Fairland Dragons defeated Portsmouth West Friday night by a final 14-13 to get their first win of 2022. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
Dr. Gupta discusses drug recovery efforts in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dr. Rahul Gupta made several stops Thursday across the Mountain State, listening and engaging with people in the community about drug recovery efforts. It’s no easy task, however Dr. Gupta’s discussion with youth leaders of the Putnam Wellness Coalition shines a light on making sure children...
Man wanted for luring, driving away with children
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a man who lured two children into his SUV earlier this week and driving away with them. According to the Huntington Police Department, the incident started around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 5th Avenue West and 7th Street West.
Max Fleischer Cartoon Restoration Project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some local film collectors and animation enthusiasts are bringing forgotten films to light. David Humphreys stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Fleischer Cartoon Restoration Project. You can learn more here.
Braley Care Homes
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Caring for a loved one when they struggle with a health issue or approach end of life can be difficult for many. The owner of Braley Care Homes joins First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If...
R&D Senior Solution talks their Funeral Benefit Plan
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Planning for your funeral can be tough, but R&D Senior Solutions is there to walk you through it. Ryan Skirvin, an agent with R&D Senior Solutions, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Funeral Benefit Plan. This segment is sponsored content and not...
New Girl Scout cookie added to the line-up this spring
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fruity new flavor is coming to the classic Girl Scout cookie collection this spring. Candace Nelson with Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond stopped by Studio 3 for a taste test of the Raspberry Rally.
CAMC Foundation to hold “Margaritaville” fundraiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fundraiser this weekend is raising money for a good cause, all while giving you the feel of a Jimmy Buffett concert. Robby Queen, Senior Development Officer for the CAMC Foundation, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their “Margaritaville” fundraiser.
Ironton edges Wheelersburg
WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers used a late Amare Felder touchdown to hold off Wheelersburg by a final of 12-3. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
Mom hacks for the upcoming school year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The school year brings with it a lot of stress, but there are a few things you can do to help lighten the load. Colleen Burns stopped by Studio 3 with some “mom hacks.”
Ohio teachers and administrators undergo threat assessment training
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - School teachers and administrators in Lawrence County will return to school with safety as a top priority. On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office hosted a threat assessment seminar at Ironton High School. The seminar was led by Clayton Cranford of cybersafetycop.com. The desired outcome is to help teachers identify potential problems in students before it results in tragedy.
