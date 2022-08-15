Read full article on original website
Whaaaaat!
4d ago
Loved that mall back in the day. It was thriving and a great place to be. Then the gangs came and San Bernardino changed for the worse! Downtown died and politicians lost their way. Too bad!
Reply
8
Related
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in San Bernardino (An Area Local’s Top Places)
One of the biggest counties in Southern California, there are some great options for where to stay in San Bernardino. San Bernardino is just an hour from Los Angeles, and an entertainment mecca in the Inland Empire with some of the best Mexican food in California. There are endless options for things to do in San Bernardino, whether you’re more into city skylines or nature escapes.
Residents of California’s warehouse hub push pause on new development
Southern California’s Inland Empire, the hub of the nation’s e-commerce warehousing and logistics industry, is facing increasing opposition from municipalities in the region. The city council of Pomona, centrally located in the region and adjacent to coastal Los Angeles, passed a measure on Monday to extend a temporary...
iebusinessdaily.com
Raising Cane’s opens in Moreno Valley
Raising Cane’s, the fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, has opened its first Moreno Valley location. The restaurant, nicknamed “Top Gun” in tribute to nearby March Air Reserve, is at 12625 Frederick St. in the Towngate Shopping Center, according to a statement on the city’s website.
wolfstreet.com
California Housing Market Pukes: As Sales Collapse (San Diego County -41%), Prices Begin to Swoon
San Francisco & Silicon Valley lead. Southern California is catching up. In Los Angeles County, prices fell in July from June for the first since Adam and Eve. It’s peak home-buying season in California, but sky-high home prices, holy-moly mortgage rates, the collapse of cryptos, the vanishing DeFi, and the implosion of tech startups, SPACs, and IPOs, all of which are crucial to the wealth, or perceived wealth, of many Californians, pulled the rug out from under California’s splendid housing markets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lafocusnewspaper.com
Long Beach, San Bernardino residents report most calls from scammers about fake SCE bills
More than 4,200 Southern California Edison customers received fake billing calls in the first seven months of 2022, and Long Beach and San Bernardino residents reported the highest numbers. Some 170 Long Beach residents have contacted the company through July about receiving calls from scammers pretending to be SCE employees....
tornadopix.com
Two Mega Deals for Condominiums in Rancho Cucamonga, Downtown Riverside – San Bernardino Sun
The 55-year-old village in the fifth condominium in Rancho Cucamonga has sold to investors for $97 million, according to Vesda, a commercial real estate data provider. The buyer was multi-family real estate investment firm Greystar Real Estate Partners in Charleston, SC and the seller was Acacia Capital Corp. in San Mateo.
onscene.tv
Firefighters Battle The Bronco Fire | San Bernardino
08.17.2022 | 12:50 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino national Forest & San Bernardino County Fire firefighters responded to a vegetation fire. When they arrived they found around 5 acres burning in heavy fuels with a rapid rate of spread and a potential for 300-500 acres. A 2nd...
Rancho Cucamonga, CA real estate market update
Rancho Cucamonga, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Rancho Cucamonga, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
Highland, CA real estate market update
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Highland, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
westsidestorynewspaper.com
San Bernardino Turns Up The HEAT!
The visionaries at MDISOIS have done it again. They are opening the sparkling new Hospitality Event and Training Center! HEAT is located at 164 W. Hospitality Lane, Suite 106, in the City of San Bernardino. The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The two-part HEAT Grand Opening begins with a tour of the facilities, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. After a slight intermission, there will be a meet and greet session with light refreshments from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..
iebusinessdaily.com
Two-tenant retail building sold
A Palm Desert building occupied by Mattress Firm and Club Champion has been sold for $5 million. The three-year-old structure is on a small parcel at Highway 111 and Fred Waring Drive, an intersection that accommodates an estimated 63,000 vehicles a a typical day, according to a statement released Tuesday.
Chino Hills, CA real estate market update
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
FireRescue1
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris
Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Bronco Fire in Cajon Pass Closes Parts of 15 Freeway
A 20 acre wildfire in the Cajon Pass is causing parts of the 15 Freeway to close in San Bernardino. The quick moving vegetation fire, named the Bronco Fire started Wednesday afternoon near the Devore area. The fire started near Matthews Rancho Road and can be seen between the San...
Fontana, CA real estate market update
Fontana, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Fontana, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
Fontana Herald News
Woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from store is arrested
A woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from a store in Rialto has been arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Aug. 12, Ronesha Cleveland, a 42-year-old resident of San Bernardino, and an unidentified female entered Ulta in the 1200 block of W. Renaissance Parkway and allegedly stole the items before fleeing the scene.
dornob.com
You’re Going to Want to Copy This Modern Shipping Container Pool in Joshua Tree
A newly renovated desert dream property in Joshua Tree, California comes with an extra-cool feature: a modern shipping container swimming pool. The Finca style home at 636 Valencia Drive in Landers features a minimalist design, exposed ceiling beams, beautiful wood trim, and seriously gorgeous views of the surrounding Mojave Desert, but the lucky buyer of this newly sold home will probably want to spend most of their time in the upcycled pool, which has a fun peek-a-boo window built into one of its walls.
L.A. Weekly
James Gatson Pronounced Dead after Hit-and-Run on Highland Avenue [San Bernardino, CA]
Traffic Accident near Cedar Street Left Man in Wheelchair Dead. According to the report, the fatal incident occurred around 4:37 a.m. near Cedar Street after an eastbound vehicle struck a man in a wheelchair crossing Highland. However, the driver involved immediately fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Unfortunately, 46-year-old...
Chemical spill in Jurupa Valley leaves one injured
A chemical spill in Jurupa Valley left one person injured Friday morning. According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, they were made aware of a chemical spill at around 9:55 a.m. in the 10500 block of Bellegrave Avenue near Jurupa Valley High School.It was still unclear what spilled, causing the hazardous materials investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with what firefighters called moderate injuries as a result of the spill.
Comments / 1