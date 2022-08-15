ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theroanoker.com

Garst Brothers Dairy

The story below is from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The two-story building on Salem Avenue once housed a longtime local dairy company. Before there was Homestead Creamery, there was Garst Brothers Dairy. This longtime Roanoke Valley dairy company once was located...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

An Arts Advocate with a Vision

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Roanoke City’s Arts and Culture Coordinator Douglas Jackson is on a mission to unify and strengthen our community through the arts. Douglas Jackson has always been passionate about literature,...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

A Modern Bachelor Pad with Room to Grow

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. A busy doctor’s home is transformed into an ideal bachelor pad, along with plenty of green strategies for the future. The homeowner, a bachelor and doctor who works long...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

Plawk the Block

The story below is from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Tops of artificial Christmas trees, Slim Jim wrappers, socks and Bible verses are just a few of the treasures the Roanoke Plawkers have found on their quests to keep the city clean.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
theroanoker.com

Brandon Oaks Residents Support VWCC Scholarships

Brandon Oaks residents are supporting scholarships for student-employees to attend Virginia Western Community College. The seniors at Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community are helping the seniors from area high schools pursue their dreams to attend college. “The Brandon Oaks staff and residents truly value our student employees and decided to...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

More Than Halloween

The story below is from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Blue Ridge Nightmares is ‘immersive theatre’ at its best and a potential economic powerhouse for the Roanoke Valley. And you won’t hear ‘Boo!’ anywhere. It had been...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

Drag Me to Brunch

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. It’s time for a colorful new take on your classic Sunday brunch!. The traditional “Sunday Brunch” seems to be falling out of favor with the emergence of the growing...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

Honoring Roots with Modern Touches

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. A growing family brings their ideal designs to life in their Southeast Roanoke home. While the front porch serves as a high traffic place of function for most homes, it...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Health System#Tech#Knee Replacement#Hospital#General Health#Medical Services#Lewisgale Medical Center#Computed Tomography#Ct#Orthopedic Surgeon#Lewisgale Physicians
theroanoker.com

Meet Cloud Bobby

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Cloud Bobby left a successful career to pursue his passion. Now he’s one of Virginia’s top music photographers. Roanoke-based shutterbug Cloud Bobby jostled left through the stage-center crowd...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

State of the Arts

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. COVID-19 left some scars, but the arts community continues to stand tall in the Star City. By just about any measure, Roanoke’s arts community appears no worse for the wear...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

Chop Shop

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Yard Bull Meats offers butcher shop staples plus seasonal sausages, smoked meats and sublime seafood at its Roanoke brick-and-mortar. Before it opened its brick-and-mortar, Yard Bull Meats was popping up...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

Feel the Beat

What's up with the drumming heard along the Roanoke Greenway on weekend mornings?. You’re on the Roanoke Greenway on a Sunday morning, and you hear... drumming?. If you’re near the bridge by Black Dog Salvage, you’ve stumbled upon the Roanoke Arches. From Memorial Avenue SW, turn onto Wasena Avenue SW, taking an immediate sharp left into a parking lot. Then follow the drumming.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
theroanoker.com

Do You Know... Sandra Meythaler?

The story below is from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s executive director has a stubborn sense of purpose that keeps her going. Ask Sandra Meythaler if — as a girl growing up in Ecuador — she could...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

Go for an Art Crawl!

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Make an afternoon out of discovering and admiring local artwork throughout the city. At some point during the last decade – when many of us weren’t looking – something remarkable...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy