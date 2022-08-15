Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
Karen Parsons from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air made a stop at Big Lick Comic-ConCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling Legend Arn Anderson was at Big Lick Comic-ConCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
theroanoker.com
Garst Brothers Dairy
The story below is from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The two-story building on Salem Avenue once housed a longtime local dairy company. Before there was Homestead Creamery, there was Garst Brothers Dairy. This longtime Roanoke Valley dairy company once was located...
theroanoker.com
An Arts Advocate with a Vision
The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Roanoke City’s Arts and Culture Coordinator Douglas Jackson is on a mission to unify and strengthen our community through the arts. Douglas Jackson has always been passionate about literature,...
theroanoker.com
A Modern Bachelor Pad with Room to Grow
The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. A busy doctor’s home is transformed into an ideal bachelor pad, along with plenty of green strategies for the future. The homeowner, a bachelor and doctor who works long...
theroanoker.com
Plawk the Block
The story below is from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Tops of artificial Christmas trees, Slim Jim wrappers, socks and Bible verses are just a few of the treasures the Roanoke Plawkers have found on their quests to keep the city clean.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theroanoker.com
Brandon Oaks Residents Support VWCC Scholarships
Brandon Oaks residents are supporting scholarships for student-employees to attend Virginia Western Community College. The seniors at Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community are helping the seniors from area high schools pursue their dreams to attend college. “The Brandon Oaks staff and residents truly value our student employees and decided to...
theroanoker.com
More Than Halloween
The story below is from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Blue Ridge Nightmares is ‘immersive theatre’ at its best and a potential economic powerhouse for the Roanoke Valley. And you won’t hear ‘Boo!’ anywhere. It had been...
theroanoker.com
Drag Me to Brunch
The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. It’s time for a colorful new take on your classic Sunday brunch!. The traditional “Sunday Brunch” seems to be falling out of favor with the emergence of the growing...
theroanoker.com
Honoring Roots with Modern Touches
The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. A growing family brings their ideal designs to life in their Southeast Roanoke home. While the front porch serves as a high traffic place of function for most homes, it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theroanoker.com
Meet Cloud Bobby
The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Cloud Bobby left a successful career to pursue his passion. Now he’s one of Virginia’s top music photographers. Roanoke-based shutterbug Cloud Bobby jostled left through the stage-center crowd...
theroanoker.com
State of the Arts
The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. COVID-19 left some scars, but the arts community continues to stand tall in the Star City. By just about any measure, Roanoke’s arts community appears no worse for the wear...
theroanoker.com
Chop Shop
The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Yard Bull Meats offers butcher shop staples plus seasonal sausages, smoked meats and sublime seafood at its Roanoke brick-and-mortar. Before it opened its brick-and-mortar, Yard Bull Meats was popping up...
theroanoker.com
Feel the Beat
What's up with the drumming heard along the Roanoke Greenway on weekend mornings?. You’re on the Roanoke Greenway on a Sunday morning, and you hear... drumming?. If you’re near the bridge by Black Dog Salvage, you’ve stumbled upon the Roanoke Arches. From Memorial Avenue SW, turn onto Wasena Avenue SW, taking an immediate sharp left into a parking lot. Then follow the drumming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theroanoker.com
Do You Know... Sandra Meythaler?
The story below is from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s executive director has a stubborn sense of purpose that keeps her going. Ask Sandra Meythaler if — as a girl growing up in Ecuador — she could...
theroanoker.com
Go for an Art Crawl!
The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Make an afternoon out of discovering and admiring local artwork throughout the city. At some point during the last decade – when many of us weren’t looking – something remarkable...
Comments / 0