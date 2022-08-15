Read full article on original website
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You Die
Amazing seafood may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the state of Ohio but thanks to its many miles of coastline along the shores of Lake Erie, the Buckeye State is actually home to quite a few seafood restaurants that serve up everything from fish tacos to crab legs. Here are 10 of our coastal favorites, keep reading to learn more.
toledocitypaper.com
50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone
It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
13abc.com
Tiffin dog gets her second wind with 3D printed plastic prosthetic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Technology has helped change the world for people and pets. That includes a dog from Tiffin. They call her Tripod Tika and she’s a lot more mobile thanks to a custom-made device. In spite of only having three legs, Tika is a very active dog.
toledocitypaper.com
Arnie’s returns to Toledo after 8 years
When Arnie’s closed in 2014, Toledo lost an establishment that epitomized the atmosphere of a classic neighborhood bar. But as the original location’s final owner, Singh Grewal knew Arnie’s closing was only a hiatus. “I would have always felt incomplete if I didn’t open Arnie’s back up,”...
WTOL-TV
Taste of Downtown Tiffin | Go 419
TIFFIN, Ohio — As part of the Third Thursday initiative to help promote downtown Tiffin development, the Taste of Tiffin offered visitors a wide array of food available in downtown restaurants. Eleven vendors lined up along Jefferson street, allowing visitors to try as much, or as little as they...
sent-trib.com
Pretels passed down in Price family
PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
WTOL-TV
Everything is awesome: Michigan football fall camp edition | Locked On Wolverines
Halfway through camp, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed where the team stands. It's a lot to like: a lack of injuries, a stacked OL/DL and more.
WTOL-TV
Gorgeous August weather through Thursday; sunny and warmer Friday | WTOL 11 Weather - Aug. 18
WTOL 11 meteorologist John Burchfield is live at the Toledo Zoo with your forecast! August weather will continue this evening with temperatures around 80 degrees.
sent-trib.com
Canceled: Sunset Jazz and Art Festival returns to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The 16th Sunset Jazz and Art Festival will celebrate the legendary saxophonist Gene Parker, who is the event headliner. After a two-year hiatus, the annual event will be held Sunday. “This year we are featuring Gene Parker. He will be playing with all of the groups,...
WTOL-TV
Band of the Week: Northwood Marching Band
OHIO, USA — Those Friday night lights are ready to burn bright and local high school marching bands are also ready to shine with their halftime shows!. Band members work just as hard (if not harder) than the football players on the field. Musicians from across our area bring the noise before, during and after games.
bgindependentmedia.org
Wendy’s identified as possible source of E. coli outbreak in Wood County
Wendy’s restaurants have been identified as the possible source of the E. coli outbreak seen in Wood County. This afternoon, the CDC announced updated information regarding its multi-state E. coli investigation. A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
utrockets.com
Former Rocket John Muenzer Makes Open-Water Swimming History
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Cali. – University of Toledo men's swimming alumnus and Varsity T Hall of Fame member John Muenzer made open-water swimming history earlier this month as he completed the 20.5 miles from Catalina Island to Huntington Beach, Cali. in 10 hours and 15 minutes. The swim was the final event in his 38-year journey in completing The Grand Slam and the Triple Crown of open-water swimming, an honor only a handful of athletes have completed.
themirrornewspaper.com
Free Tours Of Stoneco Maumee Quarry Available To The Public On Saturday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Free tours of the Stoneco Maumee Quarry will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine. The open house will include bus tours of the quarry, activities for kids, food and giveaways at the 1360 Ford St. location.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
sent-trib.com
Armyworms, apples losing leaves: Your fair questions answered
While I was attending the Wood County Fair the number one question that I was asked by fairgoers was: Are we going to be invaded again by Fall Armyworms?. Last year, home lawns were devoured by Fall Armyworms (Spodoptera frugiperda, family Noctuidae). The good news is they are not going...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket
A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
Horton Hauls Junk Toledo Offers a Wide Range of Junk Removal Services in Ohio
Toledo, OH - ( NewMediaWire ) - August 18, 2022 - Like in other states, the city and municipalities in Ohio have numerous restrictions on what junk they can pick and what they cannot take. Donation centers are also highly selective on stuff homeowners may want to donate. To ease the process, Horton Hauls Junk Toledo offers stress-free junk removal and hauling services, assisting clients in retaking their space without renting more space to keep their belongings. The company provides free onsite estimates, convenient and secure payment options, and a guarantee of responsible disposal.
13abc.com
Local couple to star in new documentary
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
13abc.com
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You’re probably used to seeing the 180th flying their jets around lately with all their drills. But for the next few days, you may spot some more unique and rare aircraft. “We are the AirPower History Tour, that’s what we brand ourselves,” said Jacques Robitaille,...
