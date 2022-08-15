ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
toledocitypaper.com

50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone

It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Arnie’s returns to Toledo after 8 years

When Arnie’s closed in 2014, Toledo lost an establishment that epitomized the atmosphere of a classic neighborhood bar. But as the original location’s final owner, Singh Grewal knew Arnie’s closing was only a hiatus. “I would have always felt incomplete if I didn’t open Arnie’s back up,”...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilled Cheese#Recipes#Salsa#Poppers#Jalape O#Food Drink
WTOL-TV

Taste of Downtown Tiffin | Go 419

TIFFIN, Ohio — As part of the Third Thursday initiative to help promote downtown Tiffin development, the Taste of Tiffin offered visitors a wide array of food available in downtown restaurants. Eleven vendors lined up along Jefferson street, allowing visitors to try as much, or as little as they...
TIFFIN, OH
sent-trib.com

Pretels passed down in Price family

PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Canceled: Sunset Jazz and Art Festival returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — The 16th Sunset Jazz and Art Festival will celebrate the legendary saxophonist Gene Parker, who is the event headliner. After a two-year hiatus, the annual event will be held Sunday. “This year we are featuring Gene Parker. He will be playing with all of the groups,...
GRAND RAPIDS, OH
WTOL-TV

Band of the Week: Northwood Marching Band

OHIO, USA — Those Friday night lights are ready to burn bright and local high school marching bands are also ready to shine with their halftime shows!. Band members work just as hard (if not harder) than the football players on the field. Musicians from across our area bring the noise before, during and after games.
NORTHWOOD, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Wendy’s identified as possible source of E. coli outbreak in Wood County

Wendy’s restaurants have been identified as the possible source of the E. coli outbreak seen in Wood County. This afternoon, the CDC announced updated information regarding its multi-state E. coli investigation. A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
utrockets.com

Former Rocket John Muenzer Makes Open-Water Swimming History

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Cali. – University of Toledo men's swimming alumnus and Varsity T Hall of Fame member John Muenzer made open-water swimming history earlier this month as he completed the 20.5 miles from Catalina Island to Huntington Beach, Cali. in 10 hours and 15 minutes. The swim was the final event in his 38-year journey in completing The Grand Slam and the Triple Crown of open-water swimming, an honor only a handful of athletes have completed.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Armyworms, apples losing leaves: Your fair questions answered

While I was attending the Wood County Fair the number one question that I was asked by fairgoers was: Are we going to be invaded again by Fall Armyworms?. Last year, home lawns were devoured by Fall Armyworms (Spodoptera frugiperda, family Noctuidae). The good news is they are not going...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket

A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Horton Hauls Junk Toledo Offers a Wide Range of Junk Removal Services in Ohio

Toledo, OH - ( NewMediaWire ) - August 18, 2022 - Like in other states, the city and municipalities in Ohio have numerous restrictions on what junk they can pick and what they cannot take. Donation centers are also highly selective on stuff homeowners may want to donate. To ease the process, Horton Hauls Junk Toledo offers stress-free junk removal and hauling services, assisting clients in retaking their space without renting more space to keep their belongings. The company provides free onsite estimates, convenient and secure payment options, and a guarantee of responsible disposal.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local couple to star in new documentary

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
13abc.com

Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You’re probably used to seeing the 180th flying their jets around lately with all their drills. But for the next few days, you may spot some more unique and rare aircraft. “We are the AirPower History Tour, that’s what we brand ourselves,” said Jacques Robitaille,...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy