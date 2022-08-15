Read full article on original website
newyorkupstate.com
America’s largest cannabis edibles brand concerned with NY’s marijuana rules
Kiva, the largest edibles brand in the US, submitted comments on Aug. 15 to the Office of Cannabis Management regarding the agency’s proposed rules governing packaging and labeling, as well as marketing and advertising. A portion of their comments are included below. The entire comment package can be viewed here.
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
newyorkupstate.com
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
newyorkupstate.com
Lifeguards save unconscious infant at Central New York state park, officials say
Western, N.Y. — Four lifeguards will be honored Monday for saving an unconscious 11-month-old boy who was suffering from an allergic reaction last month at a Central New York state park, officials said. On July 5, the four Delta Lake State Park lifeguards were called to a campsite after...
newyorkupstate.com
Amtrak may boost Albany-to-Boston service
Rensselaer, N.Y. — Buoyed by the prospect of federal infrastructure funding, Massachusetts transportation officials and lawmakers are urging Amtrak to start a regular Boston-to-Albany train schedule. And New York agrees. Under a request that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation just filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak could run...
New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things
New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
Deadly Deer Disease Found In New York State County, First Case Of The Year
A deadly deer disease has made its first appearance of 2022 in Dutchess County in New York State. The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to report dead or sick deer. On Wednesday, August 17, the department confirmed that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County died from the disease.
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
newyorkupstate.com
Sneak peek at Toss & Fire’s specialty pizzas debuting at the 2022 NY State Fair (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — State Fair-goers each year relish in discovering new variations of traditional favorites: The annual 800-pound butter sculpture, the latest deep-fried mess of a dessert and a fresh over-the-top cocktail from Beak & Skiff Orchards. Since 2019, Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza has joined those creating something unique for each year’s fair.
AOL Corp
Upstate restaurateur who stole from Albany mayor’s campaign joins Hochul at fundraising event
ALBANY — An upstate restaurateur who swindled the mayor of Albany out of thousands of dollars in campaign cash was spotted schmoozing with Gov. Hochul at a recent fundraiser. Photos from an Aug. 6 event show a smiling Hochul standing next to Scott Solomon, a former Saratoga Springs restaurant...
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
"No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being able to provide adequate food to feed their household," Governor Hochul said.
Upstate New York now infested with Spotted Lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
newyorkupstate.com
When are the special days and free admission days at the 2022 New York State Fair?
Every weekday features some kind type of special day -- some with free admission. Seniors 65 and older get in free every day. So do kids 12 and under. The fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24: Governor’s Day. Traditionally, the governor attends the fair...
This Was the Worst Year for Murder in New York State
Some people claim 2020 was the "worst year ever." There was even a Netflix movie made about it. While we can't say definitively that this is true -- none of us were alive in the 1300s during the Black Plague, for example -- it's certainly true that you don't meet too many 2020 "enthusiasts."
newyorkupstate.com
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Frozen Pizzas Being Recalled In New York State Due To Metal Pieces
Another day, another food recall. An Illinois-based company is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza due to metal contaminants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, located in Woodridge is recalling frozen meat pizzas that were produced on June 6, 2022.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
