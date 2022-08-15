ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

newyorkupstate.com

America’s largest cannabis edibles brand concerned with NY’s marijuana rules

Kiva, the largest edibles brand in the US, submitted comments on Aug. 15 to the Office of Cannabis Management regarding the agency’s proposed rules governing packaging and labeling, as well as marketing and advertising. A portion of their comments are included below. The entire comment package can be viewed here.
96.1 The Breeze

A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
newyorkupstate.com

NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
newyorkupstate.com

Amtrak may boost Albany-to-Boston service

Rensselaer, N.Y. — Buoyed by the prospect of federal infrastructure funding, Massachusetts transportation officials and lawmakers are urging Amtrak to start a regular Boston-to-Albany train schedule. And New York agrees. Under a request that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation just filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak could run...
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things

New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]

Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
newyorkupstate.com

Sneak peek at Toss & Fire’s specialty pizzas debuting at the 2022 NY State Fair (video)

Geddes, N.Y. — State Fair-goers each year relish in discovering new variations of traditional favorites: The annual 800-pound butter sculpture, the latest deep-fried mess of a dessert and a fresh over-the-top cocktail from Beak & Skiff Orchards. Since 2019, Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza has joined those creating something unique for each year’s fair.
WIBX 950

Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife

One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
96.9 WOUR

This Was the Worst Year for Murder in New York State

Some people claim 2020 was the "worst year ever." There was even a Netflix movie made about it. While we can't say definitively that this is true -- none of us were alive in the 1300s during the Black Plague, for example -- it's certainly true that you don't meet too many 2020 "enthusiasts."
newyorkupstate.com

Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified

Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
96.1 The Eagle

Frozen Pizzas Being Recalled In New York State Due To Metal Pieces

Another day, another food recall. An Illinois-based company is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza due to metal contaminants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, located in Woodridge is recalling frozen meat pizzas that were produced on June 6, 2022.
Big Frog 104

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY

