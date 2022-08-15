Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
Parsons Street Blocked Off Due To Incident
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for part of Thursday, Here is the Press release put out by the Presque isle Police Department late Thursday afternoon. PRESQUE ISLE POLICE DEPARTMENT 43 North Street, Suite 2 Presque Isle, Maine 04769. Media Release. On Thursday,...
wagmtv.com
Van Buren Bringing The Sport of Pickleball To The Community
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - With Fall Sports Starting up, Most of the attention will be on sports like soccer and golf. But Recently, Van Buren renovated their pickleball and tennis courts in order to continue to build up the growing interest in the sport of Pickleball. Jonathon Eigenmann has the story.
wagmtv.com
Bobby Nightingale will not testify at his trial, Will not call witnesses
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Bobby Nightingale will NOT testify at his trial, The defense will also NOT call any witnesses. After a morning recess, The defense is expected to rest their case, and the Jury will begin their deliberations.
WMTW
New evidence presented in Maine double-murder trial
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double-murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill three years ago. The state medical examiner says Curtis had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Logging trucker to face fine, licenses suspension in death of Maine detective hit by tire
It's been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden. The driver and owner...
foxbangor.com
Death & package investigation
PRESQUE ISLE- Authorities are investigating a death in Presque Isle…. At approximately 2:00 Thursday afternoon the Presque Isle Police Department got a call about a deceased man at 17 Parsons Street. During their investigation, officers say they discovered a suspicious package at the residence. They vacated the home and shut...
How Much Rain Will the Nor’easter Bring to Aroostook County, Maine?
They’re calling it a Nor’easter with rain and stormy weather coming into northern Maine Wednesday and Thursday. Is it Normal to have a Nor’easter in the summer? No, we usually see these kinds of conditions in the Fall and Winter. What Exactly is a Nor’easter?. According...
wagmtv.com
Wisdom/Van Buren girls have unfinished business
ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - The Wisdom/ Van Buren Pioneers girls soccer team heads into the season as one of the favorites to win another Class D title. The Pioneers have some unfinished business, but also know that they will not fly under the radar again this year. (Peter Clavette):”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft in Molunkus, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image. Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.
wagmtv.com
Dry This Morning with Showers and Downpours into the Afternoon and Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. It was a sunny day yesterday mixed with some clouds. Some of us even saw a few isolated showers and storms in our area. Unfortunately we won’t be seeing the sunshine for the next couple of days thanks to a low pressure system tracking its way to the northeast. Timing the rest of today out for you, the leading edge of the rain will get into far southern areas by mid morning. By lunch time, the rain is making its way into Aroostook county. However, I do think the heaviest of the rain will remain in New Brunswick. As we head into the evening commute, most of us will still be seeing the rain, but it will be a bit lighter in some places. Some of us may even have a chance at getting a break from the rain. As we head into the overnight hours, there will be a few heavier bands in places like Hartland and Houlton. By early morning tomorrow, some of us are still locked into the rain. Things become more scattered as we head into the morning commute tomorrow. The best chance at seeing the largest of the rain totals will be centered towards far eastern portions of the county. By the time we head into this evening, places to our south will have already picked up around a half of an inch. As we head into early tomorrow morning, things start filling in. Some places will already have around an inch of rain and down in Houlton they will have already picked up almost two inches of rain because of those heavier bands. By Friday morning, everyone will have seen some rain.
wagmtv.com
Guilty verdict returned in Bobby Nightingale double murder trial
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A verdict has been reached in the Bobby nightingale murder trial without as the defense rested without calling any witnesses or presenting any new evidence. The jury has reached a verdict and found guilty on both counts of murder. Going into day 5, It was not clear what the plan from the defense was Now We know, their plan was to not add any testimony or evidence to what the jury has to consider. Before the Jury was brought in, the Judge, Justice Stephen Nelson asked Bobby Nightingale if he wished to testify.
Police: Man found dead in Presque Isle, suspicious package shuts down road
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A man was found dead in Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon, and a suspicious package located during the investigation prompted a road to be shut down, police say. A news release from the Presque Isle Police Department stated authorities were called at about 2 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgan.com
Investigation launched after discovery of body, suspicious package in Aroostook County
Police in Presque Isle are investigating the discovery of a body and a suspicious package. The department said they took a call Thursday afternoon about a deceased male at a residence on Parsons Street. During their investigation, police found a suspicious package, prompting them to close the road. They said there was no danger to the public.
wagmtv.com
Showers Taper Off This Evening Leading to a Dry Stretch of Weather Into the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. It was a soggy evening and that continued into the overnight hours. The largest of the rainfall totals since midnight have been centered towards far eastern portions of the county due to the heavier bands falling there just after midnight. That will change as western portions of the county are now getting in on the rainfall activity. All of the rain is coming from a low pressure system that has been impacting us for a couple days now as it advances to the northeast. Unfortunately this system will not fully clear out of the area until Friday.
wagmtv.com
Big Rock Receives $2.5 Million Dollar Grant From EDA
Mars Hill, Maine (WAGM) - A $2.5 million grant is coming to Big Rock, in Mars Hill to boost tourism by supporting ski lift and snow making capacity at Big Rock. Improvements are coming to Big Rock Mountain in Mars Hill. U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) has announced it will be investing $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Funds for Recreational upgrades at Big Rock. The Big Rock board is excited.
Comments / 0