A ventilator is a machine that helps you breathe or takes breaths for you. It can be a lifesaver if you have a health condition that causes you to struggle to get air. You may know about the type of ventilator that pumps oxygen into your lungs. It’s called a “positive pressure ventilator.” That’s the main kind of ventilation that doctors use today. But there’s also a type that’s not used as often, called a negative pressure ventilator (NPV).

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO