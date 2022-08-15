Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
WebMD
Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell
July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
Medical News Today
What are some medications for Barrett’s esophagus?
Barrett’s esophagus is a condition in which acid reflux damages the lining of the esophagus, or food pipe. Medications and other treatments can help prevent further damage. Medications for Barrett’s esophagus aim to prevent and heal damage to the esophagus by reducing stomach acid or increasing movement in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
WebMD
What Is Negative Pressure Ventilation?
A ventilator is a machine that helps you breathe or takes breaths for you. It can be a lifesaver if you have a health condition that causes you to struggle to get air. You may know about the type of ventilator that pumps oxygen into your lungs. It’s called a “positive pressure ventilator.” That’s the main kind of ventilation that doctors use today. But there’s also a type that’s not used as often, called a negative pressure ventilator (NPV).
Does Having High Blood Pressure Make You Tired?
High blood pressure is a condition in which the force of the blood pumped throughout your arteries is too strong. Can this cause fatigue? Here's what to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yes, people with PCOS can lose their hair but there are multiple ways to treat it
PCOS may cause hair loss because it is linked to elevated levels of DHT, which causes balding. Hair loss in women with PCOS usually shows up along the hair part, where it start to thin. Treat PCOS-related hair loss with hormonal birth control, medication like Spironolactone, and more. Polycystic ovary...
sixtyandme.com
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: What You Need to Know
If you are one of the millions who suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, you know how debilitating it can be. Chronic fatigue syndrome is a condition that causes extreme tiredness and a lack of energy. It can make even the simplest tasks seem impossible. In this blog post, we will...
No, caffeine won't stunt your kid's growth, but it can cause anxiety, sleep issues, and acid reflux
The myth that caffeine stunts growth comes from older research linking coffee to osteoporosis. Caffeine doesn’t affect height, but poor nutrition, chronic illness, and some health conditions can. Caffeine can cause anxiety, insomnia, and stomach issues, so experts say kids should avoid it. Most pediatricians recommend no more than...
Healthline
Can Promethazine Help Treat Anxiety?
Promethazine is a drug used to treat allergies, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. Doctors sometimes prescribe it to help people relax or fall asleep in hospital settings. Doctors may also prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. This article explores how promethazine works, as well as current research into its safety and...
WebMD
What to Know About an Enema for Your Child at Home
Enemas can help your child’s chronic constipation when nothing else works. You can do an enema for child at home, but it’s best to get instructions from your doctor before you start. What Is an Enema?. An enema is a procedure where you insert a liquid or laxative...
Medical News Today
All about multi-infarct dementia: Symptoms, causes, and more
Multi-infarct dementia (MID) is a form of vascular dementia. Vascular dementia occurs due to one or more strokes. MID can develop following multiple strokes. Dementia is the term for progressive diseases that cause a decline in cognitive ability. It can occur as part of various conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, or as a result of brain damage.
verywellmind.com
Symptoms of Alcohol Detox
If you have alcohol use disorder and are seeking treatment for it, alcohol detox is often the first step. This is a process that involves stopping your alcohol intake and flushing out any alcohol that is remaining in your system. You may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking, and...
WebMD
What Is Tethered Cord Syndrome?
Tethered spinal cord syndrome is a rare neurological disorder where the spinal cord is attached, or tethered, to the tissues around the spine. This tethering of the spinal cord restricts its movements and prevents it from keeping up with its ongoing growth as the body grows. This causes the spine to stretch and elongate abnormally, which may cause nerve damage and extreme pain.
WebMD
What Is a Cough Assist Machine for Children?
The ability to cough effectively is something many of us might take for granted. A lingering cough that carries on after a bout of flu might annoy you, but it’s also serving a crucial purpose. If your lungs function as they’re meant to, an effective cough clears your lungs and airway of mucus, viruses, and germs that are harmful to your health. A cough is one of your body’s lines of defense against these invaders.
verywellhealth.com
Polycythemia Vera Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Polycythemia vera is a blood cell disorder that causes the body to make too many blood cells. The incidence of new cases is approximately 1 to 3 out of 100,000 people in the United States. This condition is considered rare. It requires lifelong treatment, which can improve quality of life, overall health, and survival.
WebMD
What to Know About Fingernail Infection in Children
If you notice that your child has pain or swelling around their fingernails, they might have a fingernail infection. Fingernail infection in children is a common hand infection that can usually be treated at home. Learn more about the symptoms and causes, as well as how to treat your child’s fingernail infection.
WebMD
What Is Urethral Prolapse in Girls?
Urethral prolapse, also known as urethrocele, is a very rare condition most often found in prepubescent girls. The likelihood of this condition happening is about 1 out of every 5,000 girls. Urethral prolapse is when the urethra protrudes from the urinary opening and is not life-threatening. It has been reported in several countries around the world, but its rarity often leads to misdiagnosis and thus a delay in treatment.
Comments / 0