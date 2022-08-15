Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina Andras
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Posts Video of the Aftermath of the Appleton Police Involved Shooting
An Appleton man who lives near where the officer-involved shooting took place last week has posted a video of its aftermath. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue after officers were called on a report of a domestic dispute. Officers confronted a man at around 7:20...
seehafernews.com
(GRAPHIC) Seehafer News Breaks Down Citizen Video of Appleton Police Shooting
WARNING – The following story contains a graphic description of a video depicting a police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. Read at your own discretion. Seehafer News has been sent a video of the police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. As a warning, the following description contains graphic details of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Witness videos of Appleton officer-involved shooting shared on social media
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting from last Friday in Appleton. Action 2 News first reported, the man, who was armed with a handgun, was shot by officers after they were called to the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Avenue for a domestic dispute.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with killing children convicted in jail escape attempt
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his children in Kaukauna has been found guilty of attempting to escape from jail. On Aug. 18, Matthew Beyer, 38, pleaded no contest to charges of Taking Hostages/Release w/o Bodily Harm and Attempted Escape- Criminal Arrest. Sentencing is scheduled for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whby.com
Double murder suspect convicted on attempted escape charges
APPLETON, Wis–An Outagamie County double murder suspect is convicted on charges related to an attempted jail escape. Matthew Beyer pleads “no contest” to counts of Attempted Escape and Taking a Hostage. Beyer pulled a sharp object on a jail guard while trying to get out of the...
whby.com
Driver evades law enforcement after lengthy chase
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A driver gets away from law enforcement after leading a chase in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties. A deputy tried pulling the driver over for speeding on State Highway 26 early Wednesday morning. The driver sped off and led a chase that spanned nearly 15 miles.
whby.com
Bicyclist hospitalized after crash with car
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A bicyclist is seriously injured after being hit by a car in Fond du Lac. Police say the 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was struck in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court around 9:10 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to St. Agnes Hospital with a head injury.
whby.com
2 arrested, victim recovered in human trafficking operation
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A human trafficking operation leads to a pair of arrests. Green Bay police and the state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a joint operation Thursday. Detectives and agents investigated people involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking. As a result, two men were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inmate gets 5 years for striking Waupun officer 20 times in the head
A 33-year-old man in Dodge County was sentenced to five years in prison after prosecutors say he "brutally beat" a correctional officer over medication handouts at Waupun Prison.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca Co. crash leaves one pinned under vehicle, alcohol & speed believed to be factors
UNION, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle carrying five people crashed Thursday evening in Waupaca County, and two ended up getting trapped while one was reportedly pinned. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18 around 9 p.m., a report of a crash came in. The crash happened on Hillside road in the Town of Union.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man arrested for allegedly trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Appleton man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to meet up with a local 15-year-old girl. According to a release, Grant Stamper, 30, was identified after law enforcement answered n online personal ad. Through the investigation, it was determined that Stamper was actively seeking a sexual relationship through a social media app.
oshkoshexaminer.com
AT THE COURTHOUSE: Vehicle thefts, home intruder, shoplifting at outlet mall, recovered gun, attacks on law enforcement
The following cases were filed in Winnebago County Circuit Court during July. 10 felony charges brought after string of vehicle thefts. Two men have been charged with 10 felonies after a state trooper spotted them on I-41 operating a “vehicle train” that consisted of a stolen pickup truck towing another stolen pickup that was hitched to a stolen trailer carrying two stolen all-terrain vehicles and a stolen utility terrain vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
Five hurt in Waupaca County crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay. On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/18/22 Ripon Police Officers Threatened During Arrest
Two Ripon men are facing charges for threatening Ripon Police while officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in the city last March. The officers were at the residence to take 43-year-old Shandy Hein into custody on a probation warrant. According to the criminal complaint 71-year-old Randall Hein began yelling at the officers and threatened, “Next time you come in my house, I’ll blow you all away.” While officers were escorting Shandy from the home, he began yelling racial slurs and other obscenities. He also threatened them. Both men are charged with battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Shandy’s charges have a repeater enhancer. Both men will make their initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on August 30th.
whby.com
Crews battle large fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Crews from six fire departments respond to a building fire in Sheboygan. It was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming through the windows and roofline. Because of the fire’s intensity,...
WBAY Green Bay
Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released video of a fatal attack on an Oshkosh woman in Wauwatosa. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. It happened last October near a hotel in Wauwatosa. WBAY partner station WISN placed an open records request with Wauwatosa...
seehafernews.com
OSHA Called in to Investigate a Death in Kaukauna
OSHA representatives are back in eastern Wisconsin. They are now investigating a death at a paper mill in Kaukauna. The incident occurred at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill during operating hours Tuesday evening (August 16th). Details surrounding the incident have not been released, but company officials have stated that the...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
whby.com
1 displaced after Sheboygan house fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — One person is displaced after a house fire in Sheboygan. It happened Monday evening in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the garage and back of the home. It took them about three hours to extinguish. One person inside...
Comments / 0