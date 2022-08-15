ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leitchfield, KY

Leitchfield felon arrested with multiple weapons, meth, 2 years ago again arrested on drug charge after trespassing on private property

k105.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
wnky.com

Two arrested after police pursuit ends in Adair County

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department has arrested two people on drug related charges after a vehicle pursuit. On Thursday, Aug. 18, authorities stated an officer observed a vehicle on Park Avenue speeding and driving recklessly through a neighborhood. The officer attempted to complete a traffic stop, however, the vehicle refused to stop and traveled down New Salem Road before turning onto Beaver Creek Road and coming to an abrupt stop, according to authorities.
GLASGOW, KY
WLKY.com

Hardin County traffic stop leads to big drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a simple traffic violation: Rolling through a stop sign. Deputy Mack Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, was on patrol that July morning and pulled over the driver. "Simple traffic stops, enforcing traffic laws can sometimes lead to bigger things," Slack said. Based...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren man arrested after drugs found in car

CAVE CITY — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he had fentanyl-laced methamphetamine inside his vehicle. Lawrence T. Carter, 49, was allegedly driving a vehicle along Old Munfordville Road. Police conducted a traffic stop and searched the vehicle. Officers located the methamphetamine and a handgun. Carter was...
CAVE CITY, KY
k105.com

Crime task force seizes 8 ounces of methamphetamine in Scottsville

A southern Kentucky man is facing drug trafficking and several other charges after being found with eight ounces of methamphetamine by a crime task force. According to the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force, on Monday night the task force and Allen County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on North Parkside Drive in Scottsville. As police surrounded the home, 48-year-old Timothy E. Austin, of Scottsville, fled the residence on foot but was quickly apprehended.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Leitchfield, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Leitchfield, KY
Grayson County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Grayson County, KY
wevv.com

Greenville Police Department warning of possible scam in Muhlenberg County

The Greenville Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. GPD says they've received multiple complaints of people pretending to be members of the department and demanding money. The scammer may use their officers' real names, and use a spoofing app to cause the Police Department phone number to display on your Caller ID.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Private Property#Trespassing#Drug Paraphernalia#Convicted Felon#Leitchfield Police
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

18-year-old arrested in Shively homicide case appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was charged in connection to a shooting death of a 29-year-old man in early June appeared in court on Monday morning. Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, was charged with complicity to murder in the death of Jordin Barnes near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway that happened on June 5.
SHIVELY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLKY.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Central Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash on Central Avenue early Wednesday morning, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD Fourth Division officers said they responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. where Central Avenue meets Seventh Street Road. That is where the boundaries of Taylor-Berry and the city of Shively meet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Motorcyclist killed in Hodgenville when SUV turns into rider’s path

A motorcyclist was killed in Hodgenville after a vehicle turned into the rider’s path. On Thursday morning at approximately 11:45, the Hodgenville Police Department responded to the accident in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway. According to Hodgenville police, upon arrival, officers found that a 2018 Toyota SUV,...
HODGENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Arrests made after drug bust in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Detectives say two women and a man were arrested Sunday afternoon after a search warrant uncovered drugs in an Owensboro apartment. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said they worked alongside the Kentucky State Police to search the home at the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace. Authorities say they found […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in LaRue County crash

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hodgenville on Thursday morning. According to the Hodgenville Police Department, officers responded to the crash happening in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway around 11:43 a.m. Early investigation revealed an SUV was heading...
HODGENVILLE, KY
14news.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind....

Comments / 0

Community Policy