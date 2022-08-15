Leitchfield felon arrested with multiple weapons, meth, 2 years ago again arrested on drug charge after trespassing on private property

A southern Kentucky man is facing drug trafficking and several other charges after being found with eight ounces of methamphetamine by a crime task force. According to the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force, on Monday night the task force and Allen County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on North Parkside Drive in Scottsville. As police surrounded the home, 48-year-old Timothy E. Austin, of Scottsville, fled the residence on foot but was quickly apprehended.

SCOTTSVILLE, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO