Leitchfield felon arrested with multiple weapons, meth, 2 years ago again arrested on drug charge after trespassing on private property

wnky.com
Two arrested after police pursuit ends in Adair County
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department has arrested two people on drug related charges after a vehicle pursuit. On Thursday, Aug. 18, authorities stated an officer observed a vehicle on Park Avenue speeding and driving recklessly through a neighborhood. The officer attempted to complete a traffic stop, however, the vehicle refused to stop and traveled down New Salem Road before turning onto Beaver Creek Road and coming to an abrupt stop, according to authorities.
WLKY.com
Hardin County traffic stop leads to big drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a simple traffic violation: Rolling through a stop sign. Deputy Mack Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, was on patrol that July morning and pulled over the driver. "Simple traffic stops, enforcing traffic laws can sometimes lead to bigger things," Slack said. Based...
wcluradio.com
Barren man arrested after drugs found in car
CAVE CITY — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he had fentanyl-laced methamphetamine inside his vehicle. Lawrence T. Carter, 49, was allegedly driving a vehicle along Old Munfordville Road. Police conducted a traffic stop and searched the vehicle. Officers located the methamphetamine and a handgun. Carter was...
k105.com
Crime task force seizes 8 ounces of methamphetamine in Scottsville
A southern Kentucky man is facing drug trafficking and several other charges after being found with eight ounces of methamphetamine by a crime task force. According to the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force, on Monday night the task force and Allen County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on North Parkside Drive in Scottsville. As police surrounded the home, 48-year-old Timothy E. Austin, of Scottsville, fled the residence on foot but was quickly apprehended.
k105.com
Man wanted for burglary, arson flees Meade Co. deputies into Breck Co. Suspect captured by K-9 officer.
A Meade County man wanted on burglary and arson charges has been arrested after fleeing police into Breckinridge County where he was captured by a K-9 officer after his vehicle became disabled in a creek. The pursuit of 28-year-old Cory W. Vatter, of Payneville, began Wednesday morning at approximately 7:45...
k105.com
Inventory of property shows nearly $30k stolen from Falls of Rough FD. Most of stolen equipment recovered.
After completing an inventory of stolen items, it was discovered that nearly $30,000 in equipment and gear was stolen from the Falls of Rough Fire Department in a daring break-in last month. Falls of Rough Fire Chief David Mercer said the inventory of stolen items indicates $26,000 in equipment was...
wevv.com
Greenville Police Department warning of possible scam in Muhlenberg County
The Greenville Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. GPD says they've received multiple complaints of people pretending to be members of the department and demanding money. The scammer may use their officers' real names, and use a spoofing app to cause the Police Department phone number to display on your Caller ID.
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
wevv.com
Three arrested after suspected fentanyl pills found in search of Owensboro apartment, sheriff says
Three people are behind bars in Daviess County, Kentucky, after authorities say the search of an apartment resulted in the discovery of suspected fentanyl pills. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says deputies and detectives with the Kentucky State Police conducted a search of an apartment on Richbrooke Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.
k105.com
Leitchfield man dies when eastbound vehicle travels into westbound lanes of WK Parkway
A Leitchfield man has been killed in a multi-vehicle accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Thursday morning at approximately 8:20, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Chief Deputy Jarrod Mudd, the Leitchfield Fire Department, EMS and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet responded to the crash near the 103-mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested in Shively homicide case appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was charged in connection to a shooting death of a 29-year-old man in early June appeared in court on Monday morning. Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, was charged with complicity to murder in the death of Jordin Barnes near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway that happened on June 5.
k105.com
Morgantown man with long arrest history facing new charges after passing out at Glasgow FiveStar
A man with a lengthy history of drug and theft arrests in multiple Kentucky counties has been jailed again after being found unresponsive in a vehicle in Glasgow. The Glasgow Police Department on Saturday responded to FiveStar Food Mart at 800 Happy Valley Road on the report of a man found passed out in a vehicle.
WLKY.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Central Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash on Central Avenue early Wednesday morning, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD Fourth Division officers said they responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. where Central Avenue meets Seventh Street Road. That is where the boundaries of Taylor-Berry and the city of Shively meet.
k105.com
Motorcyclist killed in Hodgenville when SUV turns into rider’s path
A motorcyclist was killed in Hodgenville after a vehicle turned into the rider’s path. On Thursday morning at approximately 11:45, the Hodgenville Police Department responded to the accident in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway. According to Hodgenville police, upon arrival, officers found that a 2018 Toyota SUV,...
Arrests made after drug bust in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Detectives say two women and a man were arrested Sunday afternoon after a search warrant uncovered drugs in an Owensboro apartment. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said they worked alongside the Kentucky State Police to search the home at the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace. Authorities say they found […]
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in LaRue County crash
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hodgenville on Thursday morning. According to the Hodgenville Police Department, officers responded to the crash happening in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway around 11:43 a.m. Early investigation revealed an SUV was heading...
14news.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind....
WBKO
Cave City PD preparing for ‘2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety check points during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, starting Aug. 19 through Sept. 5. The check points will be executed from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The checkpoints will be clearly marked, according to...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
