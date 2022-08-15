ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Delivery driver attacked by stranger while waiting in car outside Ithaca restaurant

By Kate Collins, Ithaca Journal
The Ithaca Journal
The Ithaca Journal
 4 days ago

A delivery driver was attacked by a stranger Saturday night while waiting in his car to pick up a food order outside an Ithaca restaurant.

At approximately 8:43 p.m. Saturday, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of West Green Street in downtown Ithaca. Upon arrival, IPD located the victim, who had been stabbed in the arm.

The victim identified himself as a delivery driver and stated that he had been sitting in his car near a local restaurant waiting to pick up a food order when a stranger approached his car.

The suspect then punched the victim in the face through the vehicle's open drivers side window. As the victim was attempting to exit the car to confront his attacker, the suspect stabbed him in the arm and fled the area.

IPD located the suspect nearby at short time later. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, a 51-year-old Shawn M. Fenner, of Ithaca, was charged with second-degree felony assault and third-degree felony possession of a weapon, along with seventh-degree misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

The suspect was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court by Judge Richard Wallace and is being held in the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries a local area hospital.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who can provide any information to contact IPD. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.

Police dispatch: 607-272-3245.Police administration: 607-272-9973.Police tipline: 607-330-0000.Anonymous email tip address: cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Delivery driver attacked by stranger while waiting in car outside Ithaca restaurant

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Man indicted in Tompkins County fatal vehicle crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man has been indicted for his role in a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Newfield earlier this year. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts fled the scene of a vehicle collision on Route 13 in the early hours of March 19th. Reports say his car was found at the scene, he was located on foot some time later. The man he allegedly struck, 49-year-old Leon Arguello, died as a result of his injuries. Arguello was reportedly in Ithaca for an extended visit with his children.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning

A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
wxhc.com

Homeless Man Breaks Into Business Steals $5,400 Dollars in Electronics

Early Monday morning around 4:20, 41 year old John C. Delaney broke into the ARC of Cortland at 16 Crawford St. in the city. Delaney forced himself into the building by breaking open a metal exterior door, which resulted in about $700 dollars in damage to the door. He proceeded to enter the building and stole a variety of electronics including laptops, chrome books, and tablets that had an overall value of nearly $5,400 dollars.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

16-year-old arrested for handgun possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A 16-year-old male was arrested earlier this week for the possession of a loaded handgun in Elmira, according to the Elmira Police Department. On August 15, 2022, officers from the Elmira Police department conducted a field interview with a 16-year-old male in the 300 block of Wallace Place after reports that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ipd
WETM 18 News

Ithaca police looking for restaurant wallet thief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are asking for help in finding a man accused of stealing a restaurant worker’s wallet over the weekend. Ithaca Police responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report a theft. A worker at the restaurant told police that […]
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Teenage Male Arrested After Reports of Handgun Possession

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira Police arrested a 16 year old male after reports of him having a loaded handgun. On Monday, EPD officers conducted an interview with the man at the 300 block of Wallace Place. Officers were able to verify that the male was in possession of a loaded handgun.
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

How man sentenced to 20 years to life for CNY murder was let out and, police say, killed again

Fulton, NY — Cody Backus seemed destined to spend decades in prison -- perhaps his entire life -- after being convicted of murder in 2008. Backus, now 37, lost two appeals in state court and a separate appeal in federal court for the 2006 murder of James Brennan Jr. He was properly convicted of murder for his role in a Syracuse robbery that left Brennan dead, judges ruled.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: August 8 to 14

During the week of Monday, August 8 to Sunday, August 14, the Owego Police Department had 120 service calls, 2 arrests, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. A traffic stop resulted in a number of charges being filed against an Owego man. Cody D. Florance was charged...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Residents Receive Prison Sentences for Robbery and Grand Larceny Charges

Two local residents will spend time in state prison after robbery and grand larceny charges. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton, entered a guilty plea to the charge of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree, after the office says he was shoplifting at Walmart in the Village of Johnson City in June 2022, and then proceeded to threaten to stab employees with a box cutter when confronted.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Campbell man arrested for attacking, choking deputy

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell man has been arrested after the Sheriff’s Office said he attacked and choked a deputy last week. Kris Calkins, 50, was arrested on August 10 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the attack. The Sheriff’s Office said Calkins intentionally attacked, choked, and injured a deputy who […]
CAMPBELL, NY
whcuradio.com

Homer to shut off charging stations for the weekend

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Electric vehicle owners in the Village of Homer will have to find other places to charge this weekend. Officials say charging stations will be off-limits starting Saturday at 6AM. All vehicles parked overnight must be moved by that time, as the lot will be closed for resealing.
HOMER, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath inmate arrested for fraud, grand larceny

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath inmate has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. John Sabins, 32, of Bath N.Y., was arrested following an investigation of larceny by fraud in Wayland, N.Y. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sabins allegedly received funds in excess of […]
BATH, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Three Arrested in Relation to Shooting in Town of Union

Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
BINGHAMTON, NY
firefighternation.com

Grand Jury Launches Criminal Investigation into NY Fire Academy Training Death

A Schuyler County grand jury is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a Watertown firefighter recruit while in training at New York’s State Fire Academy. Firefighter Peyton Morse, 21, died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Morse died while participating in mask confidence training.
WATERTOWN, NY
The Ithaca Journal

The Ithaca Journal

299
Followers
127
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Ithaca New York News - ithacajournal.com is the home page of Ithaca New York with in depth and updated Ithaca local news.

 http://ithacajournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy