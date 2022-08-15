A delivery driver was attacked by a stranger Saturday night while waiting in his car to pick up a food order outside an Ithaca restaurant.

At approximately 8:43 p.m. Saturday, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of West Green Street in downtown Ithaca. Upon arrival, IPD located the victim, who had been stabbed in the arm.

The victim identified himself as a delivery driver and stated that he had been sitting in his car near a local restaurant waiting to pick up a food order when a stranger approached his car.

The suspect then punched the victim in the face through the vehicle's open drivers side window. As the victim was attempting to exit the car to confront his attacker, the suspect stabbed him in the arm and fled the area.

IPD located the suspect nearby at short time later. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, a 51-year-old Shawn M. Fenner, of Ithaca, was charged with second-degree felony assault and third-degree felony possession of a weapon, along with seventh-degree misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

The suspect was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court by Judge Richard Wallace and is being held in the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries a local area hospital.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who can provide any information to contact IPD. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.

Police dispatch: 607-272-3245.Police administration: 607-272-9973.Police tipline: 607-330-0000.Anonymous email tip address: cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Delivery driver attacked by stranger while waiting in car outside Ithaca restaurant