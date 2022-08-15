Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaving to take Virginia Tech job
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Travis Wells, WDBJ7 Sports Director since 2008, has been named assistant athletics director for strategic communications at Virginia Tech, according to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. Wells will serve as the primary communications contact for Virginia Tech Football, among other duties. “Travis will be...
WDBJ7.com
VT Football helps with freshman move-in
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Member of the Virginia Tech football team lent a helping hand with freshmen move-in August 17. Players helped out by lugging boxes and furniture into dorm rooms for new residents. The players assisted with the move-in process as a way to give back to the Virginia...
WSLS
10 NEWS INVESTIGATES: Financial burdens left in the wake of Roanoke football team fallout
ROANOKE, Va. – Since our 10 News investigation into the South Forest Community Christian football program began two weeks ago, there’s been more fallout. The investigation started with a tip about questionable housing for student-athletes on the team. Out-of-state players paying a $500 deposit on what they thought...
Virginia Tech Names WV Native Starting Quarterback
The Hokies have their QB1 for 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football: Sophomore wide receiver is lost for the season
The good news about the start of fall camp means football is right around the corner. The Virginia Tech Hokies began fall camp two weeks ago, and on Wednesday, head coach Brent Pry named Grant Wells the starting quarterback. Unfortunately, there is always bad news this time of the year...
wfxrtv.com
2022 Friday Night Blitz Preview Special
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Jermaine Ferrell, David DeGuzman, and Ryan Moye bring you our annual Friday Night Blitz Preview Special. Jermaine, David, and Ryan bring you a look at the upcoming 2022 high school football season. New this year with Friday Night Blitz is the start time of the show as it will begin each Friday at 10:40pm.
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
clearpublicist.com
What went improper at Virginia Tech and can Brent Pry resolve it?
BLACKSBURG, Va. — It wasn’t that very long ago that Virginia Tech football’s Beamerball, an idiosyncratic combine of Tidewater expertise, unique teams wizardry and Metallica entrances designed the Hokies a countrywide model, and Brent Pry was there. “This was Clemson right before Clemson was Clemson,” Pry reported....
wfxrtv.com
Former Radford Highlanders women’s basketball coach and player Charlene Curtis passed away
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/ACC/RADFORD) — One of the pioneers when it comes to women’s basketball in Roanoke native Charlene Curtis passed away Thursday morning at the age of 67. Curtis played high school basketball at Lucy Addison and William Fleming in the late 1960’s to early 1970’s. She moved on to play basketball at Radford University graduating in 1976. Curtis was the first African-American women’s basketball player in school history. As a Radford student-athlete, she was the first 1,000-point scorer in women’s basketball history.
WSLS
Virginia Tech opens new housing for LGBTQ+ students
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is helping students in the LGBTQ+ community feel at home. The Lavender House is the university’s first living-learning community specifically for students or allies of the LGBTQ+ community. Lavender House, located on two floors of O’Shaughnessy Hall, will house 41 students in double-occupancy...
Virginia Tech Hokies lose WR Dallan Wright for Season
On Wednesday, Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry confirmed that Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver Dallan Wright will miss the rest of the season due to injury. The 6-foot 176-pound wide receiver has yet to make his impact in the Maroon and Orange jersey, but his injury will delay any contributions on the gridiron for at least another season.
Rocky Mount, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cave Spring High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on August 19, 2022, 15:00:00. Cave Spring High SchoolFranklin County High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
visitwytheville.com
A Fun-Filled Fall Getaway To Wytheville, VA
Picturesque outdoor scenes of colorful foliage; hayrides and haunted houses; festivals and farm-fresh goodies—there’s so much to love about the fall season. And there’s no better place to soak up the best of this enchanting season than Wytheville, a unique destination nestled in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt native becomes first Black woman to earn Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from Cornell
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Lord Botetourt High School alumna made history at an Ivy League university after earning a well-respected degree. Dr. Nialah Wilson-Small successfully defended her dissertation and became the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University. Dr. Wilson-Small began her...
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
pcpatriot.com
Big day arrives – Fazoli’s opens in Dublin
The big day has finally arrived. Fazoli’s at 4416 Cleburne Boulevard in Dublin has opened. Tuesday was the first day of operations for the quick-serve Italian restaurant. Tuesday’s opening was one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the county. On Monday, local business and government leaders and...
WSLS
Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
wallstreetwindow.com
Is There A Housing Bubble? Crazy Home Prices In Martinsville, Virginia? – Mike Swanson
Is there a housing bubble in the United States? Take a look at these new small homes that just listed on the market in Martinsville, Virginia. Do you think these real estate listings are priced too high? We try to answer that question by taking a look at home building costs in this news video.
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia Residents
Inflation is affecting Americans. Several states are putting forward programs to help residents. One more group of Americans can look forward to relief because of a new law. Virginia already has a program to help citizens. And another is underway. This one focuses on the residents of Salem, Virginia.
Comments / 0