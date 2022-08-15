ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaving to take Virginia Tech job

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Travis Wells, WDBJ7 Sports Director since 2008, has been named assistant athletics director for strategic communications at Virginia Tech, according to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. Wells will serve as the primary communications contact for Virginia Tech Football, among other duties. “Travis will be...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

VT Football helps with freshman move-in

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Member of the Virginia Tech football team lent a helping hand with freshmen move-in August 17. Players helped out by lugging boxes and furniture into dorm rooms for new residents. The players assisted with the move-in process as a way to give back to the Virginia...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

2022 Friday Night Blitz Preview Special

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Jermaine Ferrell, David DeGuzman, and Ryan Moye bring you our annual Friday Night Blitz Preview Special. Jermaine, David, and Ryan bring you a look at the upcoming 2022 high school football season. New this year with Friday Night Blitz is the start time of the show as it will begin each Friday at 10:40pm.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
clearpublicist.com

What went improper at Virginia Tech and can Brent Pry resolve it?

BLACKSBURG, Va. — It wasn’t that very long ago that Virginia Tech football’s Beamerball, an idiosyncratic combine of Tidewater expertise, unique teams wizardry and Metallica entrances designed the Hokies a countrywide model, and Brent Pry was there. “This was Clemson right before Clemson was Clemson,” Pry reported....
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Former Radford Highlanders women’s basketball coach and player Charlene Curtis passed away

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/ACC/RADFORD) — One of the pioneers when it comes to women’s basketball in Roanoke native Charlene Curtis passed away Thursday morning at the age of 67. Curtis played high school basketball at Lucy Addison and William Fleming in the late 1960’s to early 1970’s. She moved on to play basketball at Radford University graduating in 1976. Curtis was the first African-American women’s basketball player in school history. As a Radford student-athlete, she was the first 1,000-point scorer in women’s basketball history.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech opens new housing for LGBTQ+ students

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is helping students in the LGBTQ+ community feel at home. The Lavender House is the university’s first living-learning community specifically for students or allies of the LGBTQ+ community. Lavender House, located on two floors of O’Shaughnessy Hall, will house 41 students in double-occupancy...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Virginia Tech Hokies lose WR Dallan Wright for Season

On Wednesday, Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry confirmed that Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver Dallan Wright will miss the rest of the season due to injury. The 6-foot 176-pound wide receiver has yet to make his impact in the Maroon and Orange jersey, but his injury will delay any contributions on the gridiron for at least another season.
BLACKSBURG, VA
visitwytheville.com

A Fun-Filled Fall Getaway To Wytheville, VA

Picturesque outdoor scenes of colorful foliage; hayrides and haunted houses; festivals and farm-fresh goodies—there’s so much to love about the fall season. And there’s no better place to soak up the best of this enchanting season than Wytheville, a unique destination nestled in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA
pcpatriot.com

Big day arrives – Fazoli’s opens in Dublin

The big day has finally arrived. Fazoli’s at 4416 Cleburne Boulevard in Dublin has opened. Tuesday was the first day of operations for the quick-serve Italian restaurant. Tuesday’s opening was one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the county. On Monday, local business and government leaders and...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
ROANOKE, VA

