4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
North Olmsted’s Homecoming returns to Community Park
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After missing the last two years due to the pandemic, Homecoming returns with a bang Aug. 25-28 at North Olmsted Community Park. “We’re a little anxious, but people are excited to see it come back,” Homecoming co-midway chair Jeff Peepers said. “We really missed it the last couple of years.
Big Creek Connects and Keep Brooklyn Beautiful host environmental programs
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- When Big Creek Connects isn’t hosting cleanup events around the community, the nonprofit can be found educating the public about local urban watersheds. “Any time we do any stream restoration projects, all of these parameters have to be measured in order to determine the impact of any kind of restoration project, whether it’s the stream itself or any retrofits, like the parking lots or to the surrounding land uses,” Big Creek Connects Executive Director Bob Gardin said.
LakewoodAlive schedules ‘Knowing Your Home’ exterior lighting workshop for Aug. 25
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Over the last eight years, LakewoodAlive’s “Knowing Your Home” educational series has hosted dozens of free workshops helping homeowners with repairs and improvements. During that time, the one subject matter that wasn’t addressed involved exterior lighting options. That’s about to change with the next...
Craft lovers converge on Medina for Affair on the Square
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Affair on the Square crafted a successful and very popular shopping event in Medina’s Uptown Park Sunday (Aug. 14). More than 150 exhibitors showcased their arts, crafts and foodstuffs to throngs of visitors. The event began at 11 a.m., and by noon the parking garages behind the Medina County Courthouse and City Hall were totally filled. Latecomers slowly circled the garage hoping for an empty spot.
Inaugural StrongFest beer festival scheduled in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Rotary Club of Strongsville is holding the inaugural StrongFest, a beer, wine and food fundraiser. The event is 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, inside and outside Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center. Proceeds will benefit the city’s Town Center Enhancement & Walkability initiative and other...
Taste of Black Cleveland restaurants set for Thursday’s annual event
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase is set to return Thursday, Aug. 18, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The event is 6 to 11:30 p.m. It’s hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland NAACP, The Real Black Friday and Aramark. It’s an event that keeps...
Enjoy Art and Socializing at 78th Street Studios Third Friday
Fri 8/19 @ 5-9PM It’s that time of month again when the dozens of artists, galleries & businesses at 78th Street Studios throw open their doors for the biggest art walk in Cleveland: Third Friday. There are all sorts of ongoing shows to check out such as HUDGE Gallery’s...
CoolCleveland 2022 Festival Guide (updated)
The weather’s been up and down, but looking ahead, more warmer days are ahead, and Easter is this week, a sure sign of spring. And that means festival season is coming. Since we published our preliminary festival guide back in mid-February, the schedule has filled out and happily, it appears that with only a few exceptions most of our beloved events have survived the pandemic. Given the two-year shutdown (although many events did return last year, if belatedly in many cases), everyone should be ready to celebrate and support the festivals, fairs and special events that make up a northeast Ohio summer.
Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
Dozens of jobs at Huntington center open this Saturday
The Huntington Convention Center has opened about 30 new part-time hourly jobs in operations, housekeeping, security, set-up and guest services. A job fair is set for Aug. 20.
La Placita Cleveland Hosts a Weekend of Open-Air Hispanic Music & Vendors
La Placita Cleveland at West 25th and Clark is hosting a full weekend of live and DJ music and dancing with a Hispanic flavor outdoors, with music from 1-10pm Saturday and noon-8pm Sunday. Saturday kicks off with DJ Raymond spinning from 1-3:30pm, before the Mariachi Show takes over from 4-5pm....
Best sub sandwich shops in Greater Cleveland: Vote for your favorite (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Looking for a great sub sandwich? So are we. Let’s face it – it doesn’t take a lot of effort to throw some meat and cheese on a roll and call it a sub. But to create a crave-worthy sandwich stuffed with meats, cheeses, crisp veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and sauce takes finesse.
‘This is Chagrin … Write the Story’ will be 2022-23 theme for Chagrin Falls Schools
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- “This is Chagrin … Write the Story” will be the theme of the 2022-23 school year for the Chagrin Falls School District. Superintendent Jennifer Penczarski revealed the theme at the district’s staff convocation meeting Monday (Aug. 15).
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.
Cleveland native Guided by Voices guitarist Doug Gillard talks prolific output, epic shows ahead of Rock Hall concert
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Even though Guided by Voices just released its second album of 2022, it already has another one in the can. “La La Land” will be out later this year, guitarist and Elyria native Doug Gillard said. Not only that but the Dayton-based indie rock quintet, led by singer/songwriter/head ideas man Robert Pollard, is working on the one after that.
Euclid man dies during shootout in Cleveland’s Riverside neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the slaying of a man in the city’s Riverside neighborhood on Tuesday. Robert Curry, 38, of Euclid was shot in the chest at 11 p.m. Curry was found lying in a parking lot on Parkmount Avenue, near Homeway Road, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Cleveland City Council should expand on its welcome eviction-reform initiatives: editorial
Clevelanders are beginning to see the fruits of a 2021 election that brought more housing reformers into office, both in the mayor’s office and on City Council. The city’s new “pay to stay” ordinance, passed last week, importantly codifies the right of Cleveland renters to avoid eviction by paying all rent due, plus late fees and court costs -- amended wisely right before passage to allow renters also to avoid eviction if they can show they’d been approved for rental assistance but hadn’t yet received the funds.
Car drives through 2 fences, hits 2 men
Two men were hit by a car on Monday that officials say drove off the roadway and through two fences.
Fire destroys Smuggler’s Cove apartment, 6-bay garage in Avon Lake
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake Fire Department responded to a fire in an attached garage at the Smuggler’s Cove apartments Saturday (Aug. 13). A six-bay garage, including at least three vehicles and a motorcycle, were a total loss. Three other cars were damaged from heat exposure. Of...
Playhouse Square’s incoming president/CEO sees potential for growth: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Playhouse Square is the largest American theater district outside of New York City – and holds the country’s largest outdoor chandelier. Still, how did a Cleveland arts organization steal its CEO from one of the most famous performing venues in the world?
