ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted’s Homecoming returns to Community Park

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After missing the last two years due to the pandemic, Homecoming returns with a bang Aug. 25-28 at North Olmsted Community Park. “We’re a little anxious, but people are excited to see it come back,” Homecoming co-midway chair Jeff Peepers said. “We really missed it the last couple of years.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Big Creek Connects and Keep Brooklyn Beautiful host environmental programs

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- When Big Creek Connects isn’t hosting cleanup events around the community, the nonprofit can be found educating the public about local urban watersheds. “Any time we do any stream restoration projects, all of these parameters have to be measured in order to determine the impact of any kind of restoration project, whether it’s the stream itself or any retrofits, like the parking lots or to the surrounding land uses,” Big Creek Connects Executive Director Bob Gardin said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Craft lovers converge on Medina for Affair on the Square

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Affair on the Square crafted a successful and very popular shopping event in Medina’s Uptown Park Sunday (Aug. 14). More than 150 exhibitors showcased their arts, crafts and foodstuffs to throngs of visitors. The event began at 11 a.m., and by noon the parking garages behind the Medina County Courthouse and City Hall were totally filled. Latecomers slowly circled the garage hoping for an empty spot.
MEDINA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Brooklyn, OH
Brooklyn, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
coolcleveland.com

Enjoy Art and Socializing at 78th Street Studios Third Friday

Fri 8/19 @ 5-9PM It’s that time of month again when the dozens of artists, galleries & businesses at 78th Street Studios throw open their doors for the biggest art walk in Cleveland: Third Friday. There are all sorts of ongoing shows to check out such as HUDGE Gallery’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

CoolCleveland 2022 Festival Guide (updated)

The weather’s been up and down, but looking ahead, more warmer days are ahead, and Easter is this week, a sure sign of spring. And that means festival season is coming. Since we published our preliminary festival guide back in mid-February, the schedule has filled out and happily, it appears that with only a few exceptions most of our beloved events have survived the pandemic. Given the two-year shutdown (although many events did return last year, if belatedly in many cases), everyone should be ready to celebrate and support the festivals, fairs and special events that make up a northeast Ohio summer.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Marching Band#Beer Garden#Dj#Veterans Memorial Park#Chamber Of Commerce#The Swamp Boogie Band#The Brooklyn High School
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
Cleveland.com

Cleveland native Guided by Voices guitarist Doug Gillard talks prolific output, epic shows ahead of Rock Hall concert

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Even though Guided by Voices just released its second album of 2022, it already has another one in the can. “La La Land” will be out later this year, guitarist and Elyria native Doug Gillard said. Not only that but the Dayton-based indie rock quintet, led by singer/songwriter/head ideas man Robert Pollard, is working on the one after that.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Council should expand on its welcome eviction-reform initiatives: editorial

Clevelanders are beginning to see the fruits of a 2021 election that brought more housing reformers into office, both in the mayor’s office and on City Council. The city’s new “pay to stay” ordinance, passed last week, importantly codifies the right of Cleveland renters to avoid eviction by paying all rent due, plus late fees and court costs -- amended wisely right before passage to allow renters also to avoid eviction if they can show they’d been approved for rental assistance but hadn’t yet received the funds.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Playhouse Square’s incoming president/CEO sees potential for growth: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Playhouse Square is the largest American theater district outside of New York City – and holds the country’s largest outdoor chandelier. Still, how did a Cleveland arts organization steal its CEO from one of the most famous performing venues in the world?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy