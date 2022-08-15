The weather’s been up and down, but looking ahead, more warmer days are ahead, and Easter is this week, a sure sign of spring. And that means festival season is coming. Since we published our preliminary festival guide back in mid-February, the schedule has filled out and happily, it appears that with only a few exceptions most of our beloved events have survived the pandemic. Given the two-year shutdown (although many events did return last year, if belatedly in many cases), everyone should be ready to celebrate and support the festivals, fairs and special events that make up a northeast Ohio summer.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO