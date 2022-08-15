ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Leander, Cedar Park affected by underwater leak in pipeline that brings water from Lake Travis

TEXAS, USA — Leander and Cedar Park officials are urging residents to conserve water while an underwater leak is repaired. On Thursday afternoon, Leander officials reported that a leak was discovered by the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority in the 36-in raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021. That's the pipeline that brings raw water from Lake Travis to the BCRUA water treatment facility for use by residents.
CEDAR PARK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Level#Linus Boating#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Fox
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: Burnet County groundwater on the decline

Groundwater levels in Burnet County are on the decline, according to data collected by Mitchell Sodek, general manager of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. Sodek presented his findings to the district Board of Directors during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hydrographs from the CTGCD monitoring well network indicate...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Recent rainfall not enough to end county burn bans

AUSTIN, Texas — The rain made a big difference in the active wildfires -- the Pine Pond Fire went from 65 percent contained Thursday to 85 percent contained Thursday night. But emergency management leaders around Central Texas say while it is good to get rain, we have a ways to go before the fire risk drops.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Kyle revises Stage 2 water schedule

KYLE, Texas - The City of Kyle has revised the Stage 2 water schedule. Residential and commercial customers can now water by sprinkler, soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation system from 7 p.m. -10 p.m. on their designated outdoor water use day. Residents are asked to check and adjust...
KYLE, TX
KVUE

Isolated weekend showers; heavy rain potential for next week

AUSTIN, Texas — "Feast or famine" is often a good way to describe Texas weather. All summer long, we've been dealing with record heat and increasing levels of drought. But a fairly significant pattern change could bring several inches of rainfall to Central Texas between now and the middle of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Storms move through Central Texas after 51-day rainless streak

AUSTIN, Texas - The 51-day dry spell is over, and now it is time for a rainy streak. For the second straight day, rain is falling all across the area. Some areas are expected to see between 1-2 inches. Severe weather is unlikely, but lightning and localized flooding may occur.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Caught on video: Large dust devil in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught a large dust devil on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. A storm system is currently moving through the Austin area and is expected to bring rain, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and lightning between 2-7 p.m.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

New leak found in repaired pipeline in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - Contractors found a leak in the section of 36-inch raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021 in Leander. Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority said the pipeline supplies raw water from Lake Travis into the BCRUA water treatment facility, which is Leander's primary source for treated drinking water.
LEANDER, TX
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: Town halls set after LCRA denies plan request

Along with a series of planned stories on water issues in the Highland Lakes, which kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the DailyTrib.com is following water news as it happens. For an up-to-date list of all the water stories, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. Speakers...
BURNET COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy