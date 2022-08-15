Read full article on original website
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
Leander, Cedar Park affected by underwater leak in pipeline that brings water from Lake Travis
TEXAS, USA — Leander and Cedar Park officials are urging residents to conserve water while an underwater leak is repaired. On Thursday afternoon, Leander officials reported that a leak was discovered by the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority in the 36-in raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021. That's the pipeline that brings raw water from Lake Travis to the BCRUA water treatment facility for use by residents.
Rain ends long dry spell in Austin-area, more expected
More than 50 days. That's when the Austin-area last saw rain and it looks like it's here to say for a little bit. Zack Shields talks about that and more in his full forecast.
‘I can’t even go into town’: Neighbors in southeast Travis County call on leaders to find traffic solution
A Travis County spokesperson told KXAN county leaders are working with "interested parties" to come up with a solution to the problem.
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
TROUBLED WATERS: Burnet County groundwater on the decline
Groundwater levels in Burnet County are on the decline, according to data collected by Mitchell Sodek, general manager of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. Sodek presented his findings to the district Board of Directors during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hydrographs from the CTGCD monitoring well network indicate...
Recent rainfall not enough to end county burn bans
AUSTIN, Texas — The rain made a big difference in the active wildfires -- the Pine Pond Fire went from 65 percent contained Thursday to 85 percent contained Thursday night. But emergency management leaders around Central Texas say while it is good to get rain, we have a ways to go before the fire risk drops.
City of Kyle revises Stage 2 water schedule
KYLE, Texas - The City of Kyle has revised the Stage 2 water schedule. Residential and commercial customers can now water by sprinkler, soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation system from 7 p.m. -10 p.m. on their designated outdoor water use day. Residents are asked to check and adjust...
Isolated weekend showers; heavy rain potential for next week
AUSTIN, Texas — "Feast or famine" is often a good way to describe Texas weather. All summer long, we've been dealing with record heat and increasing levels of drought. But a fairly significant pattern change could bring several inches of rainfall to Central Texas between now and the middle of next week.
Storms move through Central Texas after 51-day rainless streak
AUSTIN, Texas - The 51-day dry spell is over, and now it is time for a rainy streak. For the second straight day, rain is falling all across the area. Some areas are expected to see between 1-2 inches. Severe weather is unlikely, but lightning and localized flooding may occur.
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it is causing some headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 5:45 p.m., a total of 10 outages have been reported with...
Caught on video: Large dust devil in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught a large dust devil on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. A storm system is currently moving through the Austin area and is expected to bring rain, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and lightning between 2-7 p.m.
Rain washes Williamson County farmers, ranchers with relief during drought
Deborah Hajda says her family's farming operations haven't had the best harvest this year. Their corn crop is mostly stalks, and she says their cotton never did bloom. While disappointed, Hajda says she's staying optimistic about the future.
Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
Sewage discharged into Brushy Creek from Leander treatment plant
A notice was issued Thursday after effluent was accidentally discharged from a wastewater treatment plant in Leander during construction.
Did Dust Devil Or Non-Supercell Tornado Sweep Through Texas? See The Video
Storms are moving through parts of Texas this weekend.
New leak found in repaired pipeline in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - Contractors found a leak in the section of 36-inch raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021 in Leander. Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority said the pipeline supplies raw water from Lake Travis into the BCRUA water treatment facility, which is Leander's primary source for treated drinking water.
Storms bring heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Who is ready for some rain?! A storm system is moving into the Austin area and is expected to bring rain between 2-7 p.m. Some severe storms are likely in the area. Heavy rain, lightning and winds up to 40 mph are likely with the storms. Some...
Person rescued after being stranded in floodwaters at South Austin greenbelt: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A person was found safe after being stranded in water at the greenbelt in South Austin due to flooding. Austin-Travis County EMS said the rescue was at 3900 S Mopac Expessway SB. ATCEMS said the person was not injured and is safe. Officials assisted the person in...
TROUBLED WATERS: Town halls set after LCRA denies plan request
Along with a series of planned stories on water issues in the Highland Lakes, which kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the DailyTrib.com is following water news as it happens. For an up-to-date list of all the water stories, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. Speakers...
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
