Two events on the sun occurred on Aug. 14 and may send enough extra energy toward Earth to trigger a moderate magnetic storm and northern lights. The first event, occurring on Aug. 14, is called a coronal hole high speed stream, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. It happened this way: The sun is a fiery ball. A hole formed on the surface of the sun, and a flow of energy streamed out of the sun. The energy from this first stream is not expected to be significant as it hits Earth.

