9 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are nine Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Lake Superior’s biggest mystery: 2 French minesweepers built for war vanished in 1918
LAKE SUPERIOR, MI – More than a century after two French warships were lost in the Great Lakes, the mystery surrounding their disappearance has resurfaced in a tantalizing way, with new bits of history and clues being offered by well-known maritime historian and author Fred Stonehouse. “Gone: The Greatest...
Spectacular August sunrises and sunsets in Michigan; There are a few reasons for the beauty
We’ve had some awesome sunrises and sunsets the past week here in Michigan. There are a few good reasons why Michigan August skies become spectacular at the beginning and end of our days. The first reason is the sun is starting to work it’s way back south along the...
West Michigan’s mastodon discovery exciting for researchers, community
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Cory Redman carefully opened a black plastic trash bag and pushed down the sides, revealing a huge jawbone with golf ball sized teeth still attached. The bone is from a juvenile mastodon that roamed West Michigan some 12,000 years ago. Redman and others recently helped dig...
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
Michigan’s final Free ORV Weekend of 2022 kicks off Saturday
It’s time to bust out the big toys: Michigan’s second and final Free ORV Weekend of 2022 is happening this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. Free ORV Weekend, held by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources twice a year, gives Michigan residents and visitors the chance to legally ride Michigan’s 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails, and the state’s six scramble areas, without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit.
Northern lights chances increase with strong geomagnetic storm watch upgrade; Here’s when
NOAA has upgraded the possible strength of a geomagnetic storm from moderate to strong. This means the chance of seeing northern lights across Michigan has also increased. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) is the office that tracks explosions on the sun and the explosions’ tracks toward Earth. Think of SWPC as meteorologists forecasting “weather” coming toward Earth.
Michigan’s biggest trees measure up for state contest
Not only does Michigan have a lot of trees, but the Great Lakes State is home to some real whoppers – even some national champions. Nature-lovers, tree-huggers, and botany enthusiasts across the state are this week getting in their final submissions for the Michigan “Big Tree Hunt” contest hosted by nonprofit ReLeaf Michigan. This is the 15th biennial contest since the event launched in 1993.
See how your county is doing with child vaccinations, decreasing Michigan-wide
Very different parts of Michigan – Detroit and Oscoda County – are seeing the state’s lowest child immunization rates as health officials sound alarms about the percentage of children who have not received routine vaccinations. Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula and Bay County, which encompasses Bay...
Weather fun: The snow line is showing on weather map for first time since May
One of the fun things about watching the weather with me here on MLive is tracking the progression of the seasons. The weather models we look at show the rain-to-snow line starting to dip into view on the maps. We use a temperature of 32 degrees F, which on the...
See the 18 Michigan counties the CDC recommends masks for this week
Most of Southeast Michigan is at a high COVID risk, according to Community Level data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Aug. 18. Of Michigan’s 83 counties, 18 are at a high level (orange), 44 are at a medium level (yellow) and 21 are at a low level (green). The CDC uses Community Level calculations to determine COVID risk at a county level.
Powerball results for 08/17/22; jackpot worth $66 million
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot keeps growing as there was no winner of the $66 million jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Aug. 17. That means the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 20 will be worth $80 million with a cash option of $46.4 million. The Powerball Numbers...
2 sun eruptions coming toward Earth, moderate geomagnetic storm watch issued
Two events on the sun occurred on Aug. 14 and may send enough extra energy toward Earth to trigger a moderate magnetic storm and northern lights. The first event, occurring on Aug. 14, is called a coronal hole high speed stream, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. It happened this way: The sun is a fiery ball. A hole formed on the surface of the sun, and a flow of energy streamed out of the sun. The energy from this first stream is not expected to be significant as it hits Earth.
Michigan’s COVID cases rise again as daily average hits 11-week high
The upward trend of Michigan’s COVID-19 case count continued last week following a one-week dip in reported cases. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Department of Health and Human Services identified 23,165 new confirmed and probable cases, and 103 new deaths. The state reports new totals weekly, typically on Tuesday afternoons.
Michigan reports first 2022 case of West Nile virus, detected in blood donation
Michigan has it’s first known case of West Nile virus, detected in a blood donation from an Oakland County resident, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Blood is routinely screened for the virus to ensure safety of the supply. Last year, the...
The GOP splintered in 2 Michigan counties. Will infighting impact the state convention?
Mark Forton says he’s the real chair of the Macomb County Republican Party. A judge even agrees with him. But if you ask the Michigan Republican Party who represents Macomb, it’s Eric Castiglia and his dozens of delegates who will vote at the state convention in Lansing next weekend. And that isn’t the only struggle for power in a county GOP.
Are school supplies costing you more? Michigan could pause sales tax on back-to-school products.
LANSING, MI – From pencils to notebooks to clothes, the cost of school supplies can add up. Michigan could ease this burden for families by suspending sales tax for school supplies. Under a plan proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday, Aug. 16, Michigan would join 19 other states that have an annual back-to-school sales tax holiday.
Judge grants injunction barring county enforcement of Michigan’s abortion ban
Michigan’s abortion ban will continue to not be enforceable by county prosecutors for the foreseeable future after an Oakland County judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday, Aug. 19. Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham sided with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, ruling that the 1931 law is contrary to notions of due...
$40B from federal bill could bolster Michigan farms’ climate efforts
Michigan agriculture groups are applauding a massive federal investment to fight climate change. President Joe Biden signed an expansive $750 billion climate change, health care and tax policy bill into law Tuesday. The Inflation Reduction Act injects more than $400 billion into climate efforts, aims to lower health care costs and chips away at the federal deficit.
Michigan kids are behind on vaccinations. Doctors worry diseases like polio could spread.
Dr. Dennis Cunningham recalls a whooping cough outbreak in the late 1990s while he was a resident in Philadelphia. Some hospital staff had cracked ribs from coughing. “It was terrible. Everyone was just hacking up all the time even though we were trying to wear the masks. It was a nightmare. It is not a benign illness, and it can be quite frightening,” said Cunningham, a pediatrician and director of infection control and Prevention for Detroit-based Henry Ford Health.
