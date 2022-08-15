ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Saginaw News

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Mackinac Island#Arches#Fairies#The Well#Mi Thousands#Crack
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s final Free ORV Weekend of 2022 kicks off Saturday

It’s time to bust out the big toys: Michigan’s second and final Free ORV Weekend of 2022 is happening this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. Free ORV Weekend, held by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources twice a year, gives Michigan residents and visitors the chance to legally ride Michigan’s 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails, and the state’s six scramble areas, without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Northern lights chances increase with strong geomagnetic storm watch upgrade; Here’s when

NOAA has upgraded the possible strength of a geomagnetic storm from moderate to strong. This means the chance of seeing northern lights across Michigan has also increased. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) is the office that tracks explosions on the sun and the explosions’ tracks toward Earth. Think of SWPC as meteorologists forecasting “weather” coming toward Earth.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s biggest trees measure up for state contest

Not only does Michigan have a lot of trees, but the Great Lakes State is home to some real whoppers – even some national champions. Nature-lovers, tree-huggers, and botany enthusiasts across the state are this week getting in their final submissions for the Michigan “Big Tree Hunt” contest hosted by nonprofit ReLeaf Michigan. This is the 15th biennial contest since the event launched in 1993.
The Ann Arbor News

See the 18 Michigan counties the CDC recommends masks for this week

Most of Southeast Michigan is at a high COVID risk, according to Community Level data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Aug. 18. Of Michigan’s 83 counties, 18 are at a high level (orange), 44 are at a medium level (yellow) and 21 are at a low level (green). The CDC uses Community Level calculations to determine COVID risk at a county level.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

2 sun eruptions coming toward Earth, moderate geomagnetic storm watch issued

Two events on the sun occurred on Aug. 14 and may send enough extra energy toward Earth to trigger a moderate magnetic storm and northern lights. The first event, occurring on Aug. 14, is called a coronal hole high speed stream, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. It happened this way: The sun is a fiery ball. A hole formed on the surface of the sun, and a flow of energy streamed out of the sun. The energy from this first stream is not expected to be significant as it hits Earth.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan kids are behind on vaccinations. Doctors worry diseases like polio could spread.

Dr. Dennis Cunningham recalls a whooping cough outbreak in the late 1990s while he was a resident in Philadelphia. Some hospital staff had cracked ribs from coughing. “It was terrible. Everyone was just hacking up all the time even though we were trying to wear the masks. It was a nightmare. It is not a benign illness, and it can be quite frightening,” said Cunningham, a pediatrician and director of infection control and Prevention for Detroit-based Henry Ford Health.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy