Joseph Kent Littell
Joseph Kent Littell 69, of Columbus,IN formerly of Washington, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Joe was born in Washington, In on August 31, 1952 to the late Edward Littell and Dorothy Latshaw Littell. Joe was employed by International Harvester as a Detail Draftsman. He was...
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
Pearl June Fletcher
Pearl June Fletcher 77 of Vincennes passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. June was born on July 29, 1945 in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Golda Seals Lankford and Carbon Lankford Sr. June enjoyed; her flower garden, reading, and spending time with her family. June was a devoted mother...
WAMW Sports
The Barr-Reeve Tennis team won their match vs Washington 5-0 on Thursday night to go 3-0 on the season. Next match will be against Evansville North on Friday night at their place. Barr Reeve Volleyball shut down Shoals in straight sets last night 3 to nothing. Washington Volleyball grabbed their...
Downtown Lawrenceville road closed
A roadway in one Illinois city is closed because of safety concerns. The area of State Street between 11th and 12th has been closed in Lawrenceville. This is where officials have blocked off the area due to buildings collapsing. First City News is still working to learn what may have...
Patricia “Patty” Weathers
Patricia “Patty” Weathers, 74, of Petersburg, passed away August 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born September 11, 1947 to William and Vonnie Jean (Ropp) Holland in Washington, IN. She was a proud member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Petersburg. Her hobbies included reading, puzzles, Nascar, Cardinals Baseball, and most of all spending time with her family.
5 Hidden Jems in Knox County
Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
Schoolboard Meeting Reveals Improvements
Washington’s students have been in session for two weeks, and at last night’s meeting, school board members heard that the new school year is off to a smooth start. Superintendent Kevin Frank said that things had gone smoothly for the first two weeks. Frank also said that the...
The Mill visits GDL with an exciting concert line-up
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – GDL was joined by Kelly and Tim Drake of The Mill with information on all of the exciting events coming up at The Mill Terre Haute.
Stephanie Wineinger
Stephanie Wineinger, 35, of Oakland City, passed away August 16, 2022 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. She was born March 27, 1987 to Scott and Debra (Morse) Denney in Springfield, IL. She was a proud member of the Greater Grace Apostolic Church in Oakland City. She was a loving wife and mother whose children were her whole world.
Five Dubois County farms recognized for longevity
Longstanding Dubois County farms were among the 106 recognized for their longevity with Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more. “Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”
Brazil motorcyclist injured in crash
A Brazil motorcyclist was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries following a 2-vehicle Thursday.
Get your tickets for the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute is getting ready to launch a brand new Hot Air Balloon Festival and now is the time to get your tickets! Organizers tell Good Day Live that if tickets sell out, they will not be available at the gate. Click here for tickets and event details.
Work continue on Main Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) About a month ago, some construction work on Main Street was temporarily put on hold. For about eight weeks, Duke Energy was working to relocate utility poles. Other utility lines could not be relocated until Duke Energy was finished relocating their equipment. The electrical lines have since...
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
Here’s what officials did on Weinbach Sunday in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — City officials said they are continuing progress after the Weinbach explosion killed three and left nearly a dozen homes uninhabitable last week. Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency posted an update on social media Sunday afternoon. “Progress continues, the Building Commissioner’s staff continues to update the ‘damage assessment list’ and assist […]
Breaking: House Fire in Marshall, IL –
A garage/house fire started a few minutes ago in Marshall, Illinois. We will update as more information becomes available. This is about one block off of Highway 1. Photo submitted by a passerby.
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
