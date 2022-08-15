ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5dc.com

Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
WOODSTOCK, VA
Augusta Free Press

National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro

Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13. Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area. A cause of death has not been determined at this time. If you have any information about this...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods

LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
LAKE OF THE WOODS, VA
theriver953.com

Woodstock Authorities make an arrest in a structure fire

Woodstock Authorities report an arrest in a structure fire over the weekend. The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue reported to a structure fire around 10 p.m. Fri. Aug. 12 on West Locust Street in Woodstock. The structure was fully involved when firefighters from several regional companies arrived. By...
WOODSTOCK, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police say search continues for missing man

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says the search continues for a missing man. According to CPD, the Virginia State Police is also assisting with the investigation into the disappearance of 60-year-old John Milton Harris III. Harris was reported missing back on July 9 and police say...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Lenny Millholland on Frederick County August

Frederick County has a couple of issues that need to be addressed recently. We check in with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland for a couple of reminders in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Lenny tells us about a...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A tractor trailer crash near mile marker 239 on Interstate 81 southbound is causing backups. Traffic is being diverted to Route 11, which is causing backups throughout town as well. The backup on the interstate reached six miles, and crews are working to get the roadway...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show continues to grow in the Shenandoah Valley

Scott Gregory has been attending the Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show presented by the Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral Society since he was a kid. Eight years old to be exact. “It helped cultivate my interest in geology,” he said. Now 50 years old, the event continues to be...
WHSV

SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, August 13, The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. According to law enforcement, the victim reported Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came into his residence to pick someone up. The victim told Padron-Rodriguez to leave, but the man produced a handgun and fired one shot toward the victim.
EDINBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
WJLA

Special delivery! Fauquier County deputies help deliver baby on the side of the highway

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pair of Fauquier County deputies helped deliver a baby on the side of the road after the mother couldn't get to the hospital on time. On Saturday, Aug. 13, officer Zachary Lawrence was running stationary radar on James Madison Highway when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver told Lawrence that the passenger was in labor and they weren't going to make it to the hospital.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

