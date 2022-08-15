LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.

