Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Washington Examiner
7 ways the Inflation Reduction Act would wallop your wallet
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new spending bill from Democrats will hurt American families financially.]. Masquerading as the “ Inflation Reduction Act ,” the bill passed Sunday by the Senate is nothing more than a Trojan horse for more of the same policies that created the stagflationary fire consuming the economy in the first place.
What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?
At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
Inflation Reduction Act 'a mess' after billionaire tax hike was removed, AOC's constituents sound off
NEW YORK CITY – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's constituents weighed in on how Democrats removed a proposed tax hike affecting billionaires from the Inflation Reduction Act in order to pass the massive spending bill and its climate initiatives. "The billionaires are the people with the power to really change whatever...
Waiting for Your Inflation Relief Check? Here’s the State-by-State Situation
Inflation reached 9.1 percent in June 2021, the highest it's been in 41 years, and U.S. households are struggling to make ends meet. As gas, food, and housing prices soar, some U.S. states are trying to help residents with inflation relief checks and rebates. When will inflation relief checks start in your state?
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
Biden Signs Inflation Reduction Act: Here Are the Biggest Non-Green Issues That Will Impact Your Wallet
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Aug. 16, legislation which has largely been touted as a climate and energy bill. But there are some other major components of the act...
AOL Corp
3 things everyone should know about the Inflation Reduction Act
Today, I signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law — one of the most significant laws in recent history. With this law, the American people won and special interests lost. The Inflation Reduction Act does so many things that so many of us have fought to make happen for years and years.
Washington Examiner
'The American people won': Biden praises passage of Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, praising a far-reaching bill that was left for dead less than one month ago. Biden, who is vacationing at a South Carolina mansion, called the bill a win for the people in a tweet fired off soon after the act's party-line passage.
House Committee Passes Overdraft Reform Legislation
Legislation limits overdraft fees, takes steps to address exploitation of customers. The House Financial Services Committee today passed the Overdraft Protection Act (H.R. 4277) sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York.
FOXBusiness
Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act could mean lower wages for millions of Americans
Democrats are pitching their newest health care and climate spending bill as a key way to reduce costs for U.S. households, but a new analysis shows the legislation could actually reduce take-home pay for millions of Americans, regardless of income level. Findings from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group that...
The Inflation Reduction Act Is Law! Here Are 3 Major Takeaways For Parents
In the afternoon hours of August 16th, 2022, President Biden signed his administration’s most significant piece of legislation — and one of the most significant pieces of climate legislation in American history — since taking office. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a large and sweeping bill that will address the climate change crisis, invest in renewable energy, reconfigure the tax code, and lower prescription drug prices for millions of Americans.
Opinion: The Truth About the Inflation Reduction Act
Verified and sourced by a video of Bernie Sanders on the floor of the US Senate, this article debunks the false propaganda being spewed about the impending H.R. 5376 – also known as ‘The Inflation Reduction Act’
FOXBusiness
Energy reps say Dems' spending, tax and climate bill 'bad idea' during recession as House preps final vote
With the House of Representatives set to pass Democrats' social spending, tax and climate bill Friday, energy industry officials are ringing alarm bills that it will handicap their industry at the onset of a recession. "We believe on balance that this bill is going to do more harm than good...
U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday cleared Democrats’ long-sought climate, health care and tax package, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The roughly $750 billion measure is much smaller than the $2 trillion reconciliation package the House originally sent to the Senate in November. The final product left out dozens of provisions, including expanded child care tax credits and paid family leave, that many left-leaning Democrats believe are desperately needed.
NFL・
Opinion: The New Inflation Reduction Act Won't Lower Inflation, but It Could Save You Money
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
CNBC
Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, setting 15% minimum corporate tax rate
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. The new law passed with majority Democratic support in the Senate and the House. The more than $430 billion package is expected to reduce the deficit by more than $300 billion over a decade. After more than a year of...
Opinion: The Inflation Reduction Act is a huge victory in this existential fight
But in a time when the twin, slow-moving catastrophes that are US politics and the global climate crisis make it so painful for so many of us to read the news, it's important to take a moment and celebrate when something good happens, writes Adam Sobel.
President Joe Biden Signing Inflation Reduction Act
According to CNN, President Joe Biden will sign a $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill into law at the White House on Tuesday, the 16th of August, which will mark a massive victory for his administration and the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections.
Blue Bird Lauds Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act
MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, applauds the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 signed into law today by U.S. President Joe Biden. The Inflation Reduction Act authorizes a $369 billion investment in energy security and combating climate change – the largest investment of its kind in U.S. history. The legislative action is projected to reduce harmful carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005896/en/ The Inflation Reduction Act promotes clean transportation to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. The company builds a full range of electric, zero-emission school buses that put student and community health first. (Photo: Business Wire)
