Indiana State

Washington Examiner

7 ways the Inflation Reduction Act would wallop your wallet

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new spending bill from Democrats will hurt American families financially.]. Masquerading as the “ Inflation Reduction Act ,” the bill passed Sunday by the Senate is nothing more than a Trojan horse for more of the same policies that created the stagflationary fire consuming the economy in the first place.
BUSINESS
The Week

What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?

At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

3 things everyone should know about the Inflation Reduction Act

Today, I signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law — one of the most significant laws in recent history. With this law, the American people won and special interests lost. The Inflation Reduction Act does so many things that so many of us have fought to make happen for years and years.
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

'The American people won': Biden praises passage of Inflation Reduction Act

President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, praising a far-reaching bill that was left for dead less than one month ago. Biden, who is vacationing at a South Carolina mansion, called the bill a win for the people in a tweet fired off soon after the act's party-line passage.
POTUS
Fatherly

The Inflation Reduction Act Is Law! Here Are 3 Major Takeaways For Parents

In the afternoon hours of August 16th, 2022, President Biden signed his administration’s most significant piece of legislation — and one of the most significant pieces of climate legislation in American history — since taking office. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a large and sweeping bill that will address the climate change crisis, invest in renewable energy, reconfigure the tax code, and lower prescription drug prices for millions of Americans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Source New Mexico

U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday cleared Democrats’ long-sought climate, health care and tax package, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The roughly $750 billion measure is much smaller than the $2 trillion reconciliation package the House originally sent to the Senate in November. The final product left out dozens of provisions, including expanded child care tax credits and paid family leave, that many left-leaning Democrats believe are desperately needed.
NFL
Dayana Sabatin

President Joe Biden Signing Inflation Reduction Act

According to CNN, President Joe Biden will sign a $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill into law at the White House on Tuesday, the 16th of August, which will mark a massive victory for his administration and the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections.
The Associated Press

Blue Bird Lauds Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, applauds the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 signed into law today by U.S. President Joe Biden. The Inflation Reduction Act authorizes a $369 billion investment in energy security and combating climate change – the largest investment of its kind in U.S. history. The legislative action is projected to reduce harmful carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005896/en/ The Inflation Reduction Act promotes clean transportation to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. The company builds a full range of electric, zero-emission school buses that put student and community health first. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

