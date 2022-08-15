Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Theft
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a theft in progress on Annette Court in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Scott Schobeloch was caught on camera taking cameras and solar panels from a home on Annette Court. The items have a value of $1,399. Schobeloch is...
whvoradio.com
Tools Reported Stolen At Hopkinsville Construction Site
Tools were reported stolen from a construction site on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say several tools with a total value of $4,645 were taken sometime between December 22nd and August 11th. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported her gun stolen Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Glock handgun was taken out of a vehicle sometime between March 2nd and August 3rd on Glass Avenue. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
whvoradio.com
Police Ask For Help Locating Vehicle After Hopkinsville Shooting
Police ask for help locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville that damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
HPD investigating after car, home struck by gunfire
Hopkinsville police are investigating after gunfire struck a car and home Thursday night on Central Avenue near Walnut Street. It happened a few minutes after 7 p.m. when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds, hitting a home and car in the 1000 block of Central, according to the incident report, which says multiple spent shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered in the investigation.
whvoradio.com
Woman Charged After Dawson Springs Road Pursuit
A woman was charged with trafficking drugs and fleeing from law enforcement on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheriff Tyler DeArmond attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle on Dawson springs Road near Pleasant Green Church Road and the driver 43-year-old Stephanie Newell fled at speeds of almost 100 mph.
whvoradio.com
House And Vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting (w/PHOTOS)
A shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm. A man was also checked out by emergency personnel due to an injury...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer
A Tennessee man was charged with assaulting a police officer in Hopkinsville after camera footage was reviewed Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 44-year-old Gregory Thomason was involved in a collision at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard. During the investigation, Thomason was reportedly aggressive towards officers he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Man accused of nearly hitting police officer after getting pulled over in Muhlenberg County
A man is behind bars in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after authorities say he nearly hit a police officer with his vehicle after getting pulled over. The Central City Police Department says one of its officers pulled Jimmy Bryant over late Tuesday night around 11:55 p.m. Police say that Bryant was...
whvoradio.com
Man In Oak Grove Abuse Case Dies At Hospital
A man who was allegedly abused at a home in Oak Grove died in a Madisonville Hospital Saturday. Oak Grove Police Officer Michael Ferrell says they were notified of 70-year-old Anthony Gilstrap Sr. on Timberline Circle that was taken to the hospital unresponsive with signs of severe neglect, gangrene, sepsis, an open wound with bones showing, and pressure ulcers on July 28th.
whopam.com
Three inmates charged with new felonies for alleged jail assault
The man charged with murder for a 2019 fatal shooting on McHenry Street is facing a new felony along with two other suspects for an alleged assault in the Christian County Jail. Personnel at the Christian County Jail on August 2 charged 21-year old Robert Torian, 19-year old Isaiah Campbell...
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Oak Grove elder abuse case victim dies
The victim in a recent case of alleged elder abuse and neglect in Oak Grove has died. An obituary from Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville says 70-year old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, Sr. died Saturday at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville. Arrest warrants for 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old Ann...
westkentuckystar.com
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
Stewart County teen charged with threatening 'Death Assassin' post
A Stewart County High School student is charged with making threats on a social media post. He included photos of 11 female students and signed the post "Death Assassin."
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
rewind943.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office increases impaired driving enforcement
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from August 17 to September 5, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get...
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Nashville After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville sent a man to a Nashville hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound motorcycle stopped for an emergency vehicle and was hit by a car behind him. The driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter that...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
whopam.com
Bond reduction motion denied for man charged with manslaughter
A motion to reduce bond was denied Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 32-year old Jeremy Ryan Smith of Hopkinsville, who is charged in connection with a fatal drug overdose in May. Smith is charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance and public defender Mary Roher...
Comments / 1