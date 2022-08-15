Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: July 10-16, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for July 10-16, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Edward Glenwright Jr. to Sean Reeves, Weatherstone Drive, Washington Township, $440,000. Keith Forsythe to Steve Brocka, Saucon Valley Drive, Guilford Township, $475,000. Jocelyn Grentus to House Cash LLC, Elder...
WGAL
Teachers in Greencastle-Antrim School District vote to authorize strike
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District in Franklin County voted Thursday to authorize a strike. The union said it will continue to negotiate but teachers are ready to strike if necessary. The contract expires Aug. 31. The district and the union have three more bargaining...
Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail
DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation […]
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle-Antrim teacher strike is an option amid contract talks
The clock is ticking on the contract for the 193 teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District, and members of the teachers union have authorized leadership to call as strike if necessary. Ninety percent of the teachers who voted Thursday, Aug. 18, gave the go-ahead for the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association bargaining...
FOX43.com
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
Update: Tractor fire destroys farm building in Bedford County
UPDATE: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire marshal has determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a farm building in Bedford County Thursday morning. Lieutenant and Incident Commander at New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Company Wyatt Fisher said a tractor at the dairy farm along Corley Road in Juniata Township caught on fire. Fisher […]
echo-pilot.com
Florida of the north? Mastriano's vision for Pa. shared alongside DeSantis in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of conservatives gathered in downtown Pittsburgh on Friday to hear from their choice for governor — and from perhaps a presidential hopeful as well. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee, was joined by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Wyndham Grand near the city's Point State Park. A line of supporters snaked around the Liberty Avenue side of the building ahead of the rally, wearing the obligatory red "MAGA" hats and Navy-blue "Deplorable" caps, and the crowd broke into sporadic "Doug for gov" chants prior to showtime.
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
Former Pike building to transform into food hall
One of the most frequent questions in any relationship is “where do you want to eat tonight?”. Husband and wife business owners Judy Morley and Steve Burton aim to cut the tension by transforming the former Pike building on Baltimore Pike, Cumberland Township, into a food hall. The couple...
echo-pilot.com
Shockey family generosity recognized with performing arts center name
About a decade ago, Ken Shockey told Dr. C. Gregory Hoover, superintendent at the time, the Steinway grand piano in the Greencastle-Antrim High School auditorium needed to be refurbished, and it was going to cost $50,000. “Ken said, ‘But I have an answer,’” Hoover recounted at the beginning of the...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
Franklin County: Changes in funding for area school districts
As most Franklin County area schools go back into session for the 2022-23 school year, here are the increases each of them will see in basic education dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Increases in Funding. Chambersburg Area School District basic education funding is up 13%. That’s $3,064,396 in dollar...
echo-pilot.com
Police encourage vigilance against fake posts that aim to 'spread fear'
If you were to believe social media, you might think a serial killer and kidnappers were terrorizing the Chambersburg area. In just the past month, Chambersburg Police Department warned the community about four Facebook posts claiming dangerous individuals were targeting local people. Each post had several clues they were bogus. Police confirmed there was no truth behind them.
The City of York announces stormwater ordinance changes, making some home car washes illegal
YORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, Aug. 16, York City Council voted to adopt the changes to York's Stormwater Ordinance. The new ordinance makes washing a parked car on a city street, alley, driveway, or in a garage without floor drains while using any type of soap illegal. Those who...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Simpson Public Library book sale
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping keep their neighborhood library alive for the next generation. The Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg is celebrating a grand opening this weekend for its new book sale and donation center in the former Agway building on West Allen Street.
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying scheduled for Franklin County municipalities
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more communities in Franklin County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Monday, Aug 22. According to a release from the Franklin County Commissioners, the areas include Mont Alto Borough, as well as Anthony Highway and Qunicy Villiage in Qunicy Township. Get...
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying planned for Franklin, Lebanon Counties.
(WHTM) — Officials have announced that mosquito spraying is planned for both Franklin and Lebanon Counties. This is due to high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus to humans have been detected. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!
abc27.com
City of York bans driveway car washing
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
abc27.com
Downtown York announces grant recipients
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
