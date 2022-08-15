PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of conservatives gathered in downtown Pittsburgh on Friday to hear from their choice for governor — and from perhaps a presidential hopeful as well. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee, was joined by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Wyndham Grand near the city's Point State Park. A line of supporters snaked around the Liberty Avenue side of the building ahead of the rally, wearing the obligatory red "MAGA" hats and Navy-blue "Deplorable" caps, and the crowd broke into sporadic "Doug for gov" chants prior to showtime.

