Spectrum Health breaks ground on $37M nursing, rehab center in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan hosted a groundbreaking Thursday for a 120-bed rehab and nursing center on Cedar Street NE that aims to provide a more comfortable, home-like atmosphere for long-term patients who require round-the-clock care. The building, which represents a $37 million investment by...
‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
Public invited to learn about Urban Alliance, see nonprofit’s renovated space
KALAMAZOO, MI – The community can learn more about the way Urban Alliance helps people during an open house at the organization’s newly renovated space. The Wednesday, Aug. 24, open house is for Urban Alliance, 1009 E. Stockbridge Ave., to celebrate recent accomplishments, explain programming shifts with COVID-19 and introduce partners, a news release from the nonprofit said.
Pivotal hearing delayed again in Patrick Lyoya’s killing by ex-Grand Rapids police officer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The probable cause hearing for the former police officer charged with murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya has been pushed back yet again. The defense team for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr again requested the hearing delay, this time to receive and review what they say are pertinent police training and procedures documents that the city hasn’t yet turned over.
Grand Rapids wants racial discrimination charges against its police department thrown out
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is asking a judge to throw out the racial discrimination charges brought by the state’s civil rights watchdog against the city’s police department. Grand Rapids last week filed motions to dismiss the charges of alleged unequal treatment in public service on...
Defendants in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial called pot-smoking morons
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The defense rested Friday, Aug. 19, in the Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial after a witness described Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox as pot-smoking loudmouths. The defense says Croft and Fox were far from masterminds – an investigator called them morons – and that FBI agents and informants induced their involvement.
'We need help'; West Michigan family still searching for family member
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Erik Johnson was last seen near Ottawa and Pine Streets in Coopersville around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Attorney running for judge in Muskegon charged with domestic violence
MUKSEGON, MI – A Muskegon attorney running for circuit judge has been charged with domestic violence following an incident on Thursday. Jason Kolkema has been charged with domestic assault, according to a press release issued by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, Aug. 19. The alleged incident...
Help beautify Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon at upcoming cleanup
MUSKEGON, MI – Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon is the focus of an upcoming community cleanup effort, and your help is needed. The cleanup of the Lake Michigan beach will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. The cleanup is part of the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-A-Beach program.
Grand Haven Salvation Army to celebrate its 100th anniversary
GRAND HAVEN, MI - The Salvation Army of Grand Haven will celebrate its 100th anniversary this September. The three-day festivities kick off on Friday, September 16, with an open house at the newly expanded facility, located at 310 N. Despelder St. The new facility was revealed to the public in...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Nagle’s Top Dog and Malt Shoppe keeps things classic in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — When a 30-year-old Jeff Kuppler first set foot in Nagle’s Top Dog and Malt Shoppe 26 years ago to grab a bite of food, he noticed a for sale sign inside the business. “I never knew the place existed, probably, like most of Kalamazoo, until...
Fans of Kalamazoo Growlers, Comerica Bank team up to donate over 61,000 meals
KALAMAZOO, MI — Riding high on an eight-game winning streak, the Growlers are one win away from their first ever Northwoods League World Series title. Their fans have already won, though. And not just by the team laying claim to its first Great Lakes Division title with an exciting...
abc57.com
Hit-and-run victim fighting for her life after accident on Friday
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – Late at night on Friday, August 12, Elyse Zimmerman and her boyfriend Darek Bullock-Mills were riding a motorcycle with another couple, heading home from Sister Lakes, when a Ford panel van crossed the center lane and hit them. According to Michigan State Police investigators,...
Toddler improving, 13-year-old still critical after deadly Ottawa County crash
In an update to a crash that killed a 17 year-old, Ottawa County Deputies tell FOX 17 a 22 month-old passenger is improving and a 13 year-old is still in critical condition.
Police use helicopter, tracking dogs, drones in search for missing man
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police asked residents in the Coopersville area to check outbuildings, campers and stored vehicles for a 28-year-old man who has been missing nearly a week. Eric Johnson, 28, left home on foot around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Investigators recently recovered surveillance video that showed...
Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district
MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
Police release name of man killed in Southwest Michigan motorcycle crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old driver of a Ford Bronco turned into the path of a motorcycle rider causing a fatal crash, police said. A 26-year-old Grand Junction man was attempting to make a left turn from County Road 665 to eastbound M-43 in a newer, small Ford Bronco around 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
Eastbound I-94 traffic routed off freeway in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All eastbound I-94 traffic is being routed off the highway because of a crash Friday afternoon. Drivers are being routed off eastbound I-94 at the Portage Road off ramp, before being sent back onto the highway at the same exit as of 3:55 p.m., Aug. 19, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said.
3 people injured when boat hits breakwall, tourniquet needed for 1 victim
EMMET COUNTY, MI -- Michigan State Police say three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after the boat they were in crashed into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a man yelling for help. When troopers arrived,...
