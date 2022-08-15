ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Public invited to learn about Urban Alliance, see nonprofit’s renovated space

KALAMAZOO, MI – The community can learn more about the way Urban Alliance helps people during an open house at the organization’s newly renovated space. The Wednesday, Aug. 24, open house is for Urban Alliance, 1009 E. Stockbridge Ave., to celebrate recent accomplishments, explain programming shifts with COVID-19 and introduce partners, a news release from the nonprofit said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Pivotal hearing delayed again in Patrick Lyoya’s killing by ex-Grand Rapids police officer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The probable cause hearing for the former police officer charged with murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya has been pushed back yet again. The defense team for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr again requested the hearing delay, this time to receive and review what they say are pertinent police training and procedures documents that the city hasn’t yet turned over.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Health Crisis#Clinician#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
abc57.com

Hit-and-run victim fighting for her life after accident on Friday

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – Late at night on Friday, August 12, Elyse Zimmerman and her boyfriend Darek Bullock-Mills were riding a motorcycle with another couple, heading home from Sister Lakes, when a Ford panel van crossed the center lane and hit them. According to Michigan State Police investigators,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district

MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Police release name of man killed in Southwest Michigan motorcycle crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old driver of a Ford Bronco turned into the path of a motorcycle rider causing a fatal crash, police said. A 26-year-old Grand Junction man was attempting to make a left turn from County Road 665 to eastbound M-43 in a newer, small Ford Bronco around 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
MLive

3 people injured when boat hits breakwall, tourniquet needed for 1 victim

EMMET COUNTY, MI -- Michigan State Police say three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after the boat they were in crashed into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a man yelling for help. When troopers arrived,...
MLive

MLive

47K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy