Aberdeen rapist jailed after eight years on the run

A man who admitted raping an 18-year-old woman after being on the run for eight years has been jailed. Remus Covaciu, 28, attacked the teenager outside a club in Aberdeen in January 2013. A European Arrest Warrant was granted in July 2020 and the Romanian national was extradited from France...
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims

A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
Greenford: Man charged with murder of man on mobility scooter

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a grandfather stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London. Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene on Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, was...
