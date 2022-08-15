Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
Pflugerville ISD school board calls for 3 elections for November
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The Pflugerville ISD school board has voted to call for three elections this November. The board voted unanimously at its August 18 meeting to call for an Attendance Credit Election (ACE), a Voter Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE), and a Bond Election. ACE. Pflugerville ISD says it...
Round Rock ISD board censure vote fails
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Members of the Round Rock ISD school board aired out bad feelings against each other Thursday. The discussion, which lasted until early Friday morning, was on Trustee Amy Weir's motions to censure fellow members Mary Bone and Danielle Weston. "This is obviously just political theater," said...
Austin ISD gets a ‘B’ from Texas Education Agency, announces campus ratings
The Austin Independent School District is expected to announce campus and district ratings from the Texas Education Agency on Monday.
Central Texas canine ranch helps senior dogs
A young boy is teaching us that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve had something, or someone, for your love to be deep. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has the story of Robbie Gay and Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram.
Kyle police host citywide cleanup at Hays High School Aug 27
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is hosting a citywide cleanup August 27 to collect residential waste. Participants will be allowed to bring residential waste from 7-11 a.m. to Jack C. Hays High School in Kyle. Spots are limited to the first 500 residents that sign up through an...
Manor ISD superintendent talks security, teacher shortage for new school year
Manor Independent School District will kick off the 2022-23 school year with new security improvements from a $280 million bond passed by voters.
Seguin High School volleyball team vans burglarized in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Seguin High School volleyball team vans were burglarized while the team was at a restaurant in Austin ahead of a tournament. They were at Cheddar's on N I-35, and when they came outside, they noticed the doors to their vans were broken. "Lo and behold, they...
Celebrating National Latina Day on August 20
National Latina Day was started in 2015 on social media here in Texas by Dolores Loli Alvarez Castilla as a day intended for Latinas to show their pride and be recognized for their strong influence in society. Founder of Austin Latinas Unidas and organizer of Latina Day ATX Bessie Martinez talks more about it.
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
City of Kyle revises Stage 2 water schedule
KYLE, Texas - The City of Kyle has revised the Stage 2 water schedule. Residential and commercial customers can now water by sprinkler, soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation system from 7 p.m. -10 p.m. on their designated outdoor water use day. Residents are asked to check and adjust...
Austin Police to enforce DWI initiative through Labor Day weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department will aim to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities due to drunk driving this Labor Day weekend. APD's Labor Day DWI Enforcement initiative will be in effect from Friday, August 19 through Monday, Sept. 5. Vision Zero, the Austin Transportation Department...
Missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating missing 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino. Officials say Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services in San Antonio. She is believed to be in the Austin area and has ties to Jonestown and Lago Vista.
New leak found in repaired pipeline in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - Contractors found a leak in the section of 36-inch raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021 in Leander. Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority said the pipeline supplies raw water from Lake Travis into the BCRUA water treatment facility, which is Leander's primary source for treated drinking water.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
Austin City Council member opposes raising council member salaries
AUSTIN, Texas - At least one Austin City Council member is against raising the salary of city council members. The budget adoption meeting continued yesterday at City Hall and if the raise is approved, city council members will make about $117,000 a year. That's about 40% more than what they're making now, and it could cost taxpayers an additional $350,000 a year.
18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
Caught on video: Large dust devil in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught a large dust devil on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. A storm system is currently moving through the Austin area and is expected to bring rain, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and lightning between 2-7 p.m.
Person rescued after being stranded in floodwaters at South Austin greenbelt: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A person was found safe after being stranded in water at the greenbelt in South Austin due to flooding. Austin-Travis County EMS said the rescue was at 3900 S Mopac Expessway SB. ATCEMS said the person was not injured and is safe. Officials assisted the person in...
Austin City Council members approve 40 percent pay raise
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council members have approved a roughly 40% pay raise for themselves bringing their annual salaries into six figures. As part of the city's budget for the next fiscal year, they also boosted the minimum wage for city employees from $15 to $20 an hour. City...
