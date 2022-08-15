ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Demolition could begin at historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown Monday

By Wakisha Bailey
 4 days ago

Demolition could begin at historic church in Fishtown Monday 01:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Demolition could begin Monday at the historic St. Laurentius Chuch in Fishtown. Its iconic spires have stood tall in the community for over a century, but eight years ago it closed because of safety concerns.

L&I is expected to be onsite Monday to complete a safety inspection and if approved demolition could begin.

The church sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk Streets and the church has been fenced off for some time.

It's been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging, resulting in engineers deeming the building unsafe.

Twin spires, which also define Fishtown's skyline, will be demolished by hand. The process could take up to 6-8 weeks.

"Means a lot if they tear it down, it's going to be nothing but condos," Walter Pomroy said.

Meanwhile, residents in the area have mixed feelings about the iconic church coming down.

"It is Philadelphia. It's a city of old churches and they're going to build another five, six-story apartment building. You can build those anywhere, you can't build this again," another resident said.

The church was built in the 1880s using donations from Polish immigrants. Directly next to the church is a catholic school and families fear demolition could impact the upcoming school year.

The start of the demolition is pending safety preps and weather.

Philadelphia, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

