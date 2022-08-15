PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning. Police say the driver fled the scene.Witnesses told police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before the car crashed and overturned.First on CBS3, surveillance video shows the sedan speeding down the Boulevard. Video shows the car appears to run a red light along Roosevelt Boulevard before a big crash. "It sounded like an airplane hitting the ground," one man said. Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday morning on the Boulevard near Devereaux Avenue in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO