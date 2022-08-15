Read full article on original website
Gunman in speeding car opens fire for full Philly block, 35-year-old shot in face: Police
Police say a gunman inside a gold-colored sedan that was speeding down Hellerman began shooting a full block before reaching the victim.
Man critically shot while playing basketball at East Mount Airy playground
A man is in critical condition after he was shot on a basketball court in East Mount Airy. According to police, about 10 people were playing basketball when someone walked up the steps to the court and started shooting.
Driver pulls woman from passenger seat before fleeing scene of deadly Northeast Philadelphia crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning. Police say the driver fled the scene.Witnesses told police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before the car crashed and overturned.First on CBS3, surveillance video shows the sedan speeding down the Boulevard. Video shows the car appears to run a red light along Roosevelt Boulevard before a big crash. "It sounded like an airplane hitting the ground," one man said. Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday morning on the Boulevard near Devereaux Avenue in...
Man found dead in car in Germantown, 21-year-old shooting victim questioned as person of interest
Investigators are questioning a 21-year-old shooting victim who showed up a short time later at Temple University Hospital.
4 teens wounded in shooting at birthday party inside North Philly home
Four teens were shot at a birthday party in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. There were around 15 to 20 teens and young adults in attendance. The youngest person there was 11.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Runs Away From Deadly Roosevelt Blvd. Crash After Dragging Woman Out of Car
Léelo en español aquí. Philadelphia police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that killed a female passenger after trying to pry the license plate of the wrecked vehicle Friday morning. The single-vehicle crash involving a gray Toyota Scion occurred around 2:50...
Police ID 3 suspects charged in shooting outside West Philly rec center; 5 injured
Police have identified the three suspects arrested in connection to a shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center Tuesday night that injured five people.
Police: Man cleaning gun shoots self, brother on Philadelphia porch
A man shot himself and his brother while cleaning a gun Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police say.
phl17.com
14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
phillyvoice.com
Four teens injured in North Philadelphia birthday party shooting, police say
Four teenagers were hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a North Philadelphia birthday party late Wednesday night, police said. Three girls, ages 15, 16 and 17, and a 16-year-old boy were shot inside a home on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street around 11:30 p.m., CBS3 reported. They each suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, but the 15-year-old girl also was shot in the back. They were taken to Temple University Hospital for Treatment.
3 charged in shooting that wounded 5 near West Philadelphia rec center
Three young men have been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in the shooting of five people at a West Philadelphia rec center.
1 killed in Blvd. crash; driver pulls victim through sunroof, attempts to take license plate: Police
Witnesses told police the driver attempted to pull the license plate off the vehicle but was unsuccessful. He then fled on foot, crossing lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard.
fox29.com
'She was a beautiful person': Family remembers 71-year-old woman hit by SEPTA bus and killed
GERMANTOWN - A family is in mourning after a woman was hit and killed by a SEPTA bus in Germantown. "They said that a 71-year-old woman got hit by a SEPTA bus at Greene and Walnut Lane. We were like, ‘Wait a minute, our Aunt Eloise is 71 and usually catches the bus right there!’" exclaimed nephew Gregory Shuler.
phl17.com
Man driving at a high rate of speed crashes into a pole, woman passenger dies
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who was operating a car that struck a pole in the city’s Oxford Circle. The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday. According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with...
Woman struck and killed by SEPTA bus in Germantown, no other vehicle involved: Police
Police have confirmed the woman was not struck by a fleeing vehicle prior to being hit by the SEPTA bus.
Funeral held for Pa. boy who died in wood-chipper incident
A deadly wood-chipper accident that killed a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His funeral was held Monday, according to his obituary.
Video may provide clue in shooting at Philadelphia playground
Newly obtained surveillance video shows a dark-colored car pull up to the entrance of the park ahead of the shooting.
Philadelphia Police Are Looking for Missing 16-Year-Old
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Kahnika Nelson. She was last seen on Sunday, August 14th in the area of 1500 Arch Street. Kahnika is 5’4, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black jeans, a grey NIKE sweatshirt, and black Ugg slides.
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
18-Month-Old Airlifted From Delivery Truck Crash In Lancaster County (DEVELOPING)
An 18-month-old child was hit by a delivery truck in Lancaster County on Thursday, August 18, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened near the area of Philadelphia Pike and Plank Road in Salisbury Township just before 10 a.m., according to dispatch. A medical helicopter was called to the scene,...
