Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Driver pulls woman from passenger seat before fleeing scene of deadly Northeast Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning. Police say the driver fled the scene.Witnesses told police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before the car crashed and overturned.First on CBS3, surveillance video shows the sedan speeding down the Boulevard. Video shows the car appears to run a red light along Roosevelt Boulevard before a big crash.  "It sounded like an airplane hitting the ground," one man said.  Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday morning on the Boulevard near Devereaux Avenue in...
Crime & Safety
phl17.com

14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
phillyvoice.com

Four teens injured in North Philadelphia birthday party shooting, police say

Four teenagers were hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a North Philadelphia birthday party late Wednesday night, police said. Three girls, ages 15, 16 and 17, and a 16-year-old boy were shot inside a home on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street around 11:30 p.m., CBS3 reported. They each suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, but the 15-year-old girl also was shot in the back. They were taken to Temple University Hospital for Treatment.
PennLive.com

Funeral held for Pa. boy who died in wood-chipper incident

A deadly wood-chipper accident that killed a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His funeral was held Monday, according to his obituary.
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Are Looking for Missing 16-Year-Old

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Kahnika Nelson. She was last seen on Sunday, August 14th in the area of 1500 Arch Street. Kahnika is 5’4, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black jeans, a grey NIKE sweatshirt, and black Ugg slides.
