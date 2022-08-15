ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
The Independent

Coming soon – The Missing: The Ukrainians Abducted in Putin’s War

An investigation by The Independent has found possible violations of international law and possible war crimes in the way Russia has processed, moved and treated prisoners following their invasion of Ukraine.Bel Trew has been speaking to the civilians and soldiers who have been imprisoned and moved into Russa against their will, and to the families who have been trying to find out what has happened to their loved ones.Watch “The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war” on Independent TV.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
Fox News

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reveals the 'central thesis' that the Trump raid runs against

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained the "central thesis" that the Trump raid ran against Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." MIKE POMPEO: We saw my predecessor, CIA, John Brennan, politicize, weaponize the CIA. We saw Jim Comey — who was my counterpart at FBI when I was the CIA director at the beginning of my time — we saw him take notes, leak them to the press. We've watched the Justice Department under Merrick Garland go after parents as terrorists who are just trying to make sure their kids get in school. There is no reason to give them the benefit of the doubt.
Fox News

Sen. Tom Cotton’s 2022 mission to ‘put the brakes’ on Biden’s agenda may be prelude for potential 2024 run

RYE, N.H. – Sen. Tom Cotton is racking up the miles this year as he crisscrosses the country helping fellow Republicans running in November’s elections. Tuesday found the two-term senator from Arkansas and Army veteran who served in combat in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars in the key battleground state of New Hampshire, headlining a fundraiser for the state GOP.
Fox News

