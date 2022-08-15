Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
PlayStation Plus vs. PlayStation Stars: What's the Difference?
In June, Sony launched an all-new, tiered PlayStation Plus that replaced its existing subscription service. A month later, the gaming juggernaut announced PlayStation Stars, a rewards and loyalty program. Naturally, you're probably confused about the differences between the two services. Don't fret, we're here to highlight the pair's features so you can make an informed decision before signing up for either one.
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
PC Magazine
Next Windows 11 Update Reportedly Launches on Sept. 20: What to Expect
The next update to Windows 11 is expected to drop on Sept. 20. The news comes from The Verge’s Tom Warren, who has an excellent track record on Windows rumors and was among the first to hint about the original launch of Windows 11. He attributes the date to "sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans," and says the launch of Windows 11 22H2 will arrive via Windows Update a week after the traditional monthly Patch Tuesday.
PC Magazine
Sega Genesis Mini 2 Will Have 60+ Titles: Here's the Full List
Sega has revealed the full list of games coming to Genesis Mini 2, which includes classics like Phantasy Star II, Fatal Fury 2, and Streets of Rage 3. The retro console will arrive loaded up with 60+ titles, an increase from the 42 games found in the original Genesis Mini, which launched in 2019. In addition, the Genesis Mini 2 is launching in Europe on Oct. 27, the same day it arrives in North America.
PC Magazine
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 10MP. The third time was the charm for Samsung’s big-screen Galaxy Z Fold (and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is even better), but the smaller, more popular Flip needed one more generation of development. The new Z Flip 4 ($999.99) overcomes the battery issues of its predecessor and is still as intriguing as ever. Samsung's mobile exec TM Roh keeps saying he wants foldables to be mainstream, and the Z Flip 4 is as close to that ideal as any yet; I’ve seen this phone at airports, on the subway, and even at a public bus stop outside a housing project in Queens. Yes, you're still paying a premium for the flippable form, but, if you like how the design keeps you focused on life off-screen, no other phone in the US offers quite the same experience.
NFL・
CNET
Here's When 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Arrives in Your Time Zone
The new The Lord of the Rings prequel series isn't far away now, premiering on Prime Video Sept. 1 (or Sept. 2, depending on your time zone). On Tuesday, Amazon announced that not one but two episodes of The Rings of Power will land on premiere day. The episodes are...
PC Magazine
50% Off The Huawai GT Runner And Other Top Wearable Tech Deals
No matter your budget or level of athleticism, there is a smartwatch for everybody. Right now on Amazon you can get your hands on some of the most popular smartwatches on the market for a fraction of their retail price. From fitness trackers to wrist-based day planners, a number of these smartwatches have featured prominently on our Best Wearable Tech Guides, and make a great gift for the active person in your life. For the best and brightest smartwatches released this year, check out our full guide here.
Motley Fool
1 Beaten-Down Dow Stock to Buy Before It Pops
Disney's domestic theme park sales more than doubled from the year before. Disney now has more streaming subscribers than Netflix. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PC Magazine
Corsair's First Gaming Laptop Now on Sale, Starting at $2,699
Corsair’s first gaming laptop is finally on sale, and it will set you back at least $2,699. The PC accessory maker launched the Voyager a1600 today through Corsair’s website and via major retailers, including Best Buy. Customers can also order one through Corsair's Origin business with a customized backplate.
HBO Max Offers Discounts Of Up To 42% To New And Existing Subscribers
Against the eventful corporate backdrop of Warner Bros Discovery trimming expenses and trying to convince Wall Street of its strategy, the company is offering limited-term discounts on streaming service HBO Max for both new and existing subscribers. Anyone signing up for a full-year plan by October 30 will pay $104.99 for the ad-free tier and $69.99 for the ad-supported one, a 30% savings compared with the going rates of $149.99 and $99.99. Compared with month-to-month pricing, which always runs higher than the year-at-a-time rate, the savings reach 42%. The deal is only for the first year and must be ordered through...
Digital Trends
This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it
Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
PC Magazine
The Best Unlocked Smartphone Deals for August 2022
If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, your options are plentiful. While you can still purchase plenty of phones on carrier payment plans, there are dozens of unlocked phones available that don't lock you to a provider. The downside: Since these unlocked devices don’t typically come with...
PC Magazine
The Best Desktop Computers for 2022 in the UAE
The Best Windows Mini PCs for 2022 in the UAE The Best All-in-One Computers for 2022 in the UAE Will This PC Run My Favorite Games? Newegg's Latest Tool Can Tell You The Best Gaming Desktops for 2022. Snazzy, innovative laptop designs are constantly evolving. Smartphones are ubiquitous and astonishingly...
PC Magazine
EA's Epic Mistake Allowed FIFA 23 to Be Pre-Purchased for $0.06
EA offered what must be the largest pre-purchase game discount ever when it accidentally listed FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for just $0.06. As PC Gamer reports, the game won't be released until Sept. 30, but EA is listing it for pre-purchase in different markets around the world. The pricing screw up occurred in India when the game listing went live on the Epic Game Store. Rather than the expected 4,799 rupees, the price was set at 4.8 rupees.
FIFA・
PC Magazine
Can You Trust a VPN to Protect Your iPhone? Apparently Not
Running a VPN on an iOS device, be that an iPhone or an iPad, isn't protecting all of your data or keeping your identity hidden from prying eyes. As Ars Techinca reports, that's the conclusion of security researcher Michael Horowitz, and he points out VPNs on iOS have been broken for at least the past two years. The problem was reported by Proton VPN back in 2020, and it has to do with the way in which Apple's mobile operating system handles internet connections.
PC Magazine
Enter the Metaverse: How to Create a Virtual Avatar
The ability to traverse virtual worlds from the comfort of your home sounds like a far-off futuristic idea, but there's more going on in the metaverse than you may realize. However, before you can start exploring, you'll need a virtual avatar that will represent you in digital spaces. VR headsets may cost you hundreds of dollars, but a virtual avatar is accessible to anyone with an internet connection. Here's how to get started.
PC Magazine
Google Patches Fifth Actively Exploited Zero-Day Flaw in Chrome This Year
Get ready to patch. Google has uncovered hackers exploiting a previously unknown Chrome browser flaw. The company mentioned the “zero-day exploit” in the latest patches for Chrome, which were released on Tuesday. Google detected the high-severity flaw with the help of its own security researchers. The flaw has...
PC Magazine
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gets Free Anniversary Update, Steam Release
Action-adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits is set to receive a free, major content update on Sept. 27, alongside finally being available to purchase on Steam. The game was released on Sept. 21 last year for PS4, PS5, and PC, but the Epic Games Store managed to grab it as an exclusive on PC. However, as IGN reports, on Sept. 27 that changes as the exclusivity period clearly ended and the game will appear on Steam for the first time. The game listing is already live on Steam so you can add it to your wishlist.
Digital Trends
The gorgeous LG C2 OLED TV is $500 cheaper at Best Buy right now
If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup and are looking for OLED TV deals, here’s your chance at a hefty discount through Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s yours for $2,000, compared to its original price of $2,500 — still not cheap, but you won’t always see opportunities to save $500 among 65-inch TV deals. The price cut may disappear at any moment, so make your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this deal.
