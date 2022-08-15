Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 10MP. The third time was the charm for Samsung’s big-screen Galaxy Z Fold (and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is even better), but the smaller, more popular Flip needed one more generation of development. The new Z Flip 4 ($999.99) overcomes the battery issues of its predecessor and is still as intriguing as ever. Samsung's mobile exec TM Roh keeps saying he wants foldables to be mainstream, and the Z Flip 4 is as close to that ideal as any yet; I’ve seen this phone at airports, on the subway, and even at a public bus stop outside a housing project in Queens. Yes, you're still paying a premium for the flippable form, but, if you like how the design keeps you focused on life off-screen, no other phone in the US offers quite the same experience.

