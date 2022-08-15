UK carrier EE has introduced three new mobile monthly plans for its customers. As the company announced in a press release, its new plans are Essentials, All Rounder, and Full Works, and are basically its entry-level, mid-range, and premium subscriptions. The trio is available for smartphone plans, SIM-Only — meaning subscribing without buying a new phone — and for connected devices, and what makes it intriguing is that it comes with some benefits, which should save you money.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO