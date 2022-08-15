Read full article on original website
Check to see if you need to update your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac right now!
Apple today revealed serious vulnerabilities that could affect its devices such as the iPhone, the iPad, the iPod, and the Mac. Apple said that a pair of security flaws that were discovered could lead a hacker to grab "full admin access" to affected devices. Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, said that if exploited, the vulnerabilities would allow attackers to impersonate device owners and run any software that is in their names.
iPhone 13 mini from a Pixel 6 Pro user’s perspective: This is why people buy iPhones?
This story's been a long time in the making and had to be written despite the fact that Google quite literally just launched Android 13, which like all previous updates, is supposed to fix the Pixel 6. Clearly, one person didn't have the immense amounts of patience to wait for...
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14: The most interesting and most boring phone of 2022? Why boring sells
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is finally here, and just recently we published our full review of it, which was a highly positive one, and for good reason. But, as cutting-edge and exciting as this Samsung phone may seem to us, the tech enthusiasts, the wider world was and still is talking about the iPhone 14 instead.
Ming-Chi Kuo: Blame the economy for the iPhone 14's purported earlier announcement
"It’s the economy, stupid," says the popular catchphrase, coined by James Carville, Bill Clinton's former lead strategist, as a key message in the election campaign against George H. W. Bush back in 1992, when the US was suffering a recession. Well, that same economy could be the very likely...
EE launches three new mobile monthly plans for UK customers
UK carrier EE has introduced three new mobile monthly plans for its customers. As the company announced in a press release, its new plans are Essentials, All Rounder, and Full Works, and are basically its entry-level, mid-range, and premium subscriptions. The trio is available for smartphone plans, SIM-Only — meaning subscribing without buying a new phone — and for connected devices, and what makes it intriguing is that it comes with some benefits, which should save you money.
Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in... Vietnam?
By now most of us are familiar with the fact that (most) Apple products are assembled in China. Well, this could very well change in the foreseeable future. Reports suggest that Apple is expanding production diversification in Vietnam. The American tech giant will start making Apple Watches and MacBooks there for the first time.
Not that excited by the iPad 10? Check out T-Mobile's cool half-off iPad 9th gen deal
By no means Apple's most sophisticated or technologically advanced new product left to be unveiled this year, the 10th generation "regular" iPad has been leaked a couple of different times in recent weeks, undoubtedly building some hype among the most cash-strapped fans of the world's top-selling family of tablets. But...
Why I sold my iPhone for this Android phone you've never heard of
The fun thing about working in a field that you're genuinely interested in, namely tech, is that you actually get excited about what's coming next. New and unique foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Oppo Find N are already here, and Apple's AR Glasses might be just around the corner too. What a time to be alive!
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
Yes, (adventurous) ladies and gents, we're afraid it's time for another periodic Android security checkup. While no one really enjoys to perform a thorough sweep of every app installed on their mobile phones once every few weeks or so in search for all kinds of different malware, the truth is Google isn't doing a very good job of keeping you out of harm's way.
Pixel 6 line could unlock using both your face and fingerprints
According to sources cited by 9to5Google, those Pixel 6 Pro holders who have been hoping for an update containing a Face unlock feature, should not give up. Back in April, we told you how the Sony IMX 663 imaging sensor found in the Pixel 6 Pro (but not the cheaper Pixel 6) supports dual-pixel autofocus (DPAF) which could allow the camera to create depth maps used to securely confirm a face.
iPhone 14 Pro's "added functionality" may come at a hefty premium over current models
Premium smartphones are expensive as-is and with a good many of us already grappling with economic frustrations caused by the pandemic, we are really not looking forward to a price increase for the iPhone 14, but it looks to be on the cards. The iPhone 13's price starts at $699...
On the cusp of the iPhone 14 release, iPhone 13 is the most popular phone in the US
The Strategy Analytics numbers for the quarter ending in June are in, and the iPhone 13 models dominates the US phone market in terms of sales, despite that the iPhone 14 series release is less than a month away. We'd be curious to learn if the Samsung's 2022 foldables the...
PSA: Android 13 beta continues, you can safely opt out now
Just a PSA for all Pixel users that have been participating in the Android 13 beta in the past few months, the official release of Android 13 isn't the end of the road for the beta program itself. Starting this September, Google will be kicking it off once again with...
Vote now: Have you already installed Android 13?
Mobile operating systems are like the seasons - one comes after another but there’s no end in sight. Well, Summer has brought an unexpected surprise to all Android fans out there, as Google officially (quietly) started rolling out the stable version of Android 13 to Pixel phones. That was...
Nothing Phone (1) gets updated with loads of camera improvements
Nothing’s first product, the Phone (1), didn’t quite convinced the general public. The device has been plagued by numerous issues since its market release, and while Nothing has been very diligent in pumping out software updates, there are still folks who still claim they have problems with their Phone (1) units.
Are AppleCare+ and Samsung Care+ really the best insurance options for your iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22?
The year is 2022 and, one way or another, we have gotten used to the notion of $1000 — and more — flagship phones existing. Of course, the two grandest names in the smartphone game, Apple and Samsung, are prime examples of manufacturers with super-expensive phones in their lineups.
iPhone 14 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: expectations
Samsung just launched its Galaxy Z Flip 4 — ever since last year, the Flip's price fell to a position where it's comfortably priced as a "high-end smartphone that also happens to fold". Unlike the Z Fold 4, which is still way up there at $1,800. It's positioned to...
Too good to compete with iPhone and Samsung: The Xiaomi phone that must be protected at all costs?
It's now been over four years since the US trade ban forced Huawei to stop doing business with US-based companies, including Google. Of course, all of this happened in the wake of the US-China trade war, which will raise some questions about the reasoning behind the Huawei ban, originally claimed to have been put in place because the Chinese company could "spy" on users.
Samsung is reportedly giving Apple the chance to close the gap in phone shipments this year
Earlier this month we passed along a report from Reuters stating that smartphone production at Samsung's Vietnam factories, which are responsible for half of the company's annual phone production, had been curtailed sharply. Samsung continues to lead the world in smartphone shipments but according to TheElec, it has dropped its target for 2022 and now plans to deliver 260 million units down 13.3% from its earlier estimate of 300 million units.
YouTube is testing a new navigation drawer for Android users
YouTube is experimenting with a new feature for Android users that replaces the “Explore” tab with a brand-new navigation drawer. The change was announced with a post on Telegram by Google News’ official account. “Previously, in front of the filter carousel at the top of the home...
