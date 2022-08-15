ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check to see if you need to update your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac right now!

Apple today revealed serious vulnerabilities that could affect its devices such as the iPhone, the iPad, the iPod, and the Mac. Apple said that a pair of security flaws that were discovered could lead a hacker to grab "full admin access" to affected devices. Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, said that if exploited, the vulnerabilities would allow attackers to impersonate device owners and run any software that is in their names.
EE launches three new mobile monthly plans for UK customers

UK carrier EE has introduced three new mobile monthly plans for its customers. As the company announced in a press release, its new plans are Essentials, All Rounder, and Full Works, and are basically its entry-level, mid-range, and premium subscriptions. The trio is available for smartphone plans, SIM-Only — meaning subscribing without buying a new phone — and for connected devices, and what makes it intriguing is that it comes with some benefits, which should save you money.
Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in... Vietnam?

By now most of us are familiar with the fact that (most) Apple products are assembled in China. Well, this could very well change in the foreseeable future. Reports suggest that Apple is expanding production diversification in Vietnam. The American tech giant will start making Apple Watches and MacBooks there for the first time.
Why I sold my iPhone for this Android phone you've never heard of

The fun thing about working in a field that you're genuinely interested in, namely tech, is that you actually get excited about what's coming next. New and unique foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Oppo Find N are already here, and Apple's AR Glasses might be just around the corner too. What a time to be alive!
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately

Yes, (adventurous) ladies and gents, we're afraid it's time for another periodic Android security checkup. While no one really enjoys to perform a thorough sweep of every app installed on their mobile phones once every few weeks or so in search for all kinds of different malware, the truth is Google isn't doing a very good job of keeping you out of harm's way.
Pixel 6 line could unlock using both your face and fingerprints

According to sources cited by 9to5Google, those Pixel 6 Pro holders who have been hoping for an update containing a Face unlock feature, should not give up. Back in April, we told you how the Sony IMX 663 imaging sensor found in the Pixel 6 Pro (but not the cheaper Pixel 6) supports dual-pixel autofocus (DPAF) which could allow the camera to create depth maps used to securely confirm a face.
PSA: Android 13 beta continues, you can safely opt out now

Just a PSA for all Pixel users that have been participating in the Android 13 beta in the past few months, the official release of Android 13 isn't the end of the road for the beta program itself. Starting this September, Google will be kicking it off once again with...
Vote now: Have you already installed Android 13?

Mobile operating systems are like the seasons - one comes after another but there’s no end in sight. Well, Summer has brought an unexpected surprise to all Android fans out there, as Google officially (quietly) started rolling out the stable version of Android 13 to Pixel phones. That was...
Nothing Phone (1) gets updated with loads of camera improvements

Nothing’s first product, the Phone (1), didn’t quite convinced the general public. The device has been plagued by numerous issues since its market release, and while Nothing has been very diligent in pumping out software updates, there are still folks who still claim they have problems with their Phone (1) units.
iPhone 14 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: expectations

Samsung just launched its Galaxy Z Flip 4 — ever since last year, the Flip's price fell to a position where it's comfortably priced as a "high-end smartphone that also happens to fold". Unlike the Z Fold 4, which is still way up there at $1,800. It's positioned to...
Too good to compete with iPhone and Samsung: The Xiaomi phone that must be protected at all costs?

It's now been over four years since the US trade ban forced Huawei to stop doing business with US-based companies, including Google. Of course, all of this happened in the wake of the US-China trade war, which will raise some questions about the reasoning behind the Huawei ban, originally claimed to have been put in place because the Chinese company could "spy" on users.
Samsung is reportedly giving Apple the chance to close the gap in phone shipments this year

Earlier this month we passed along a report from Reuters stating that smartphone production at Samsung's Vietnam factories, which are responsible for half of the company's annual phone production, had been curtailed sharply. Samsung continues to lead the world in smartphone shipments but according to TheElec, it has dropped its target for 2022 and now plans to deliver 260 million units down 13.3% from its earlier estimate of 300 million units.
YouTube is testing a new navigation drawer for Android users

YouTube is experimenting with a new feature for Android users that replaces the “Explore” tab with a brand-new navigation drawer. The change was announced with a post on Telegram by Google News’ official account. “Previously, in front of the filter carousel at the top of the home...
