Jamestown Police are investigating what they are describing as an apparent targeted shooting that left one person dead and another injured early Friday afternoon in the south county city. Police were alerted to the incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue shortly before 1:00 PM. The person who died in the shooting has been identified as 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. Police Chief Timothy Jackson has confirmed that one other person was injured. Police are looking for the vehicle suspected to be involved in the shooting -- a vehicle that appears to be a black four-door Toyota sedan with a New York registration, a sun roof, a tinted license plate cover on the front, and possibly a chrome gas cap. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or its confidential tip line at (716) 483-8477. All tips are confidential.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO