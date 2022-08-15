ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

YourErie

Police arrest wanted man in New York

A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report. At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama. The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost […]
PANAMA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Convicted of Attempted Homicide for Shooting Woman in Face in Erie

A jury convicted the man who police said shot a woman in the face twice and left her on the lawn of an east Erie home in January 2020 on all charges during a trial. Larry Sledge, 40, on Monday was found guilty of 10 charges - attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats.
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged with Assault

A Bradford man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. According to City of Bradford Police, on Tuesday evening 33-year-old James Ray Dixon grabbed a woman by the hair, pulling her to the floor during an argument. Then, when the victim tried to get away, Dixon allegedly threw an object at her, striking and injuring her.
BRADFORD, PA
Crime & Safety
erienewsnow.com

Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County

A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Fugitive Back in Custody

A Bradford man who had a warrant issued for his arrest for failure to appear has been apprehended. According to City Police, 30-year-old Todd William Hale was seen in the 100 block of West Washington Street. Officers knew Hale to have an active bench warrant for failure to appear for sentencing and took Hale into custody without incident.
BRADFORD, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Big Frog 104

Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month

Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
PORT JERVIS, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In 2021 Drug Bust

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with a drug bust last fall on the city’s southside. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Denver Komenda pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

nyspnews.com

Buffalo woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On August 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Angel D. Lawson., 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Angel D. Lawson for having marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids on her person while...
BUFFALO, NY
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED HELP IDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspects Wanted for Burglary. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying multiple males wanted for allegedly burglarizing commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township and Pittsgrove Township, N.J. During May and June of this year, the black...
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
chautauquatoday.com

One dead, one injured after shooting in Jamestown

Jamestown Police are investigating what they are describing as an apparent targeted shooting that left one person dead and another injured early Friday afternoon in the south county city. Police were alerted to the incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue shortly before 1:00 PM. The person who died in the shooting has been identified as 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. Police Chief Timothy Jackson has confirmed that one other person was injured. Police are looking for the vehicle suspected to be involved in the shooting -- a vehicle that appears to be a black four-door Toyota sedan with a New York registration, a sun roof, a tinted license plate cover on the front, and possibly a chrome gas cap. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or its confidential tip line at (716) 483-8477. All tips are confidential.
