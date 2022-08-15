The Jamestown High School Class of 2022 has gifted a “door wrap” for the main entrance of the high school. School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker offered his thanks to the Class of 2022 at the Jamestown School Board meeting on August 16, “They did a wonderful job in selecting the logo door wrap that everyone can see as you drive past the high school on Second Street. It looks fantastic. And two, for their starting of the seed money for a scholarship for future classes by donating $250 to start off the $222.22 scholarship for future classes.”

